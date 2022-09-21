ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Steelers lead Browns on Thursday Night Football

Divisional position is at stake Thursday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in the renewal of the long-standing Turnpike Rivalry. Both teams entered the matchup 1-1, and the winner will take over first place in the AFC North (. will have a chance to tie that mark...
CBS Sports

NFL Week 3 injuries: Browns' Jadeveon Clowney out vs. Steelers; Chargers' Justin Herbert limited in practice

Two weeks into the 2022 NFL regular season and injuries are beginning to rear their ugly head. Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz suffered a PCL injury on Sunday, the Denver Broncos saw two former Alabama stars in cornerback Pat Surtain II and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy go down with shoulder and rib injuries, respectively, and the Indianapolis Colts have some banged-up wideouts.
