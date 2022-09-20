ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24. Record: Florida State (3-0), Boston College (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert...
Keys to victory for Purdue against Florida Atlantic

Despite putting up 29 points and nearly 500 yards of offense against Syracuse it was penalties that led to a last-second touchdown and ultimately a loss for Purdue last week. Now the Boilermakers return home to face Florida Atlantic in their final non-conference game of the season at 7:30 p.m. under the lights in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Wisconsin-Ohio State game a test for new coordinators Bobby Engram and Jim Knowles

This offseason, Ohio State gave defensive coordinator Jim Knowles a $1.9 million contract to bring the Buckeyes defense to a championship caliber. Saturday night, Knowles will face his first true litmus test against Wisconsin. That’s right. Wisconsin — which finished 88th nationally in total offense and 84th in scoring offense...
Ohio State using old-school, I-formation to improve red zone touchdown rate

When Jim Tressel departed Ohio State following the 2010 season, so too, it seemed did the old-school philosophy of Ohio State football. While Luke Fickell continued to use some of Tressel’s offensive plans, which often fit better under the “three yards and a cloud of dust” montra than the way many teams were playing college football at that time, in 2011, any reminisce of traditional looks went out the window when Urban Meyer arrived a year later.
