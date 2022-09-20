Read full article on original website
College Football standings 2022: Clemson is the current top dog in the ACC
Before diving into the college football games today and the latest top 25 college football rankings, it’s important to know
Looking Back: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, 2021
Take a peek back to last year's 20-10 Razorback victory and see how things unfolded differently last year than you might remember
Florida State vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview
Florida State vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24. Record: Florida State (3-0), Boston College (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert...
Keys to victory for Purdue against Florida Atlantic
Despite putting up 29 points and nearly 500 yards of offense against Syracuse it was penalties that led to a last-second touchdown and ultimately a loss for Purdue last week. Now the Boilermakers return home to face Florida Atlantic in their final non-conference game of the season at 7:30 p.m. under the lights in Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue Pete helmet highlights Purdue's full uniform combination for Week 4 homecoming game
The Purdue Pete helmet is making its debut in Week 4 with the Boilermakers unveiling a unique uniform combination for Week 4 against the Florida Atlantic Owls. Purdue Pete will be on one side of the player’s helmet and the other side will have the player’s number. Purdue...
Wisconsin-Ohio State game a test for new coordinators Bobby Engram and Jim Knowles
This offseason, Ohio State gave defensive coordinator Jim Knowles a $1.9 million contract to bring the Buckeyes defense to a championship caliber. Saturday night, Knowles will face his first true litmus test against Wisconsin. That’s right. Wisconsin — which finished 88th nationally in total offense and 84th in scoring offense...
Ohio State using old-school, I-formation to improve red zone touchdown rate
When Jim Tressel departed Ohio State following the 2010 season, so too, it seemed did the old-school philosophy of Ohio State football. While Luke Fickell continued to use some of Tressel’s offensive plans, which often fit better under the “three yards and a cloud of dust” montra than the way many teams were playing college football at that time, in 2011, any reminisce of traditional looks went out the window when Urban Meyer arrived a year later.
Updating the status of the NCAA investigation into LSU basketball
On Thursday, the NCAA announced its findings in its ongoing investigation into the LSU football program and, specifically, the actions of former offensive line coach James Cregg. The NCAA found that Cregg had impermissible contact with recruits during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period in 2020, and it levied a three-year...
