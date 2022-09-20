ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

unionspringsherald.com

Familiar face referees game

Surrey Streeter, originally from Midway, Alabama, was a referee for the game between Bullock County High School and Dale County High School Friday night, September 16, 2022. Surrey is the 2003 Valedictorian of Bullock County High and a 2007 graduate of Auburn University. He is currently employed as a Senior...
MIDWAY, AL
WSFA

College football forecast in Alabama

Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Cooler temperatures AND lower humidity?! Some fall-like weather could be in the forecast soon... 👀. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday. Updated: 21 hours ago. Tracking 2 cold fronts between now and Sunday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn quarterback reportedly unavailable for Missouri game this week

Auburn will be without a quarterback this week as the Tigers look to get back on track after the Penn State game, according to a report from Tom Green of AL.com. TJ Finley won’t play because of a shoulder injury, and it’s unclear if it will keep him out of action beyond this weekend.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Tuskegee, Allen set to faceoff Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will play their Hall of Fame game against the Allen University Yellow Jackets Saturday afternoon. The Golden Tigers are 1-2 for the season while the Yellow Jackets are 0-2. DATE: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. TIME: 1 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Alabama State to challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge Prairie View A&M Saturday. The Hornets are 2-1 for the season while PVAMU is 1-2. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
MONTGOMERY, AL
QSR Web

Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama

Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Prattville Upsets OHS in Overtime

OPELIKA — Prattville kicked a 12-yard field goal in overtime Friday night to give Opelika its first loss of the season, 24-21. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a 39-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Roman Gagliano to senior Caden Cooper, and a 15-yard run by Ja’Kori Thornton. Kicker Will Carroll added both PAT’s.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Jackson Hospital doctor discusses ER overcrowding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emergency rooms in Alabama are once again facing an influx of patients, but this time it’s not because of COVID-19. UAB reports the number of emergency room patients waiting on beds is at an all-time high. And that’s putting added stress on health care workers.
MONTGOMERY, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term

Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful

Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Zoo mourns loss of ‘treasured’ chimpanzee, Snika

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo has suffered an “immeasurable loss” after the passing of their oldest chimpanzee, Snika. According to the zoo, Snika suffered a sudden and severe decline in health that was unresponsive to treatment. The zoo made the difficult decision to have Snika humanely euthanized to prevent further suffering or injury from her troop mates.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Mock manhunt exercise taking place in Macon County Thursday

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several law enforcement agencies are holding a mock manhunt exercise Thursday in Macon County. The Alabama Department of Corrections along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are holding the exercise until to 4 p.m. at the Macon County Road and Bridge located at 3636 Alabama Highway 199 in Tuskegee. ADOC organized the event.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill. Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAFF

ADOC correctional officer on leave after fight with inmate

ELMORE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A correctional officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections is on leave after an apparent fight between him and an inmate. A viewer sent a video of the incident to WAFF. It appears to show an ADOC guard hitting an inmate on a prison roof repeatedly.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

