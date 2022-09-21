ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hawaiinewsnow.com

Search called off after swimmer thought to be missing is found safe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews were called off after a man thought to be missing in Waikiki waters was found safe. Multiple agencies began looking for the 55-year-old swimmer after he was reported missing around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter said Ralph Wolterbeek was last seen...
HONOLULU, HI
Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, a suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man. Danielreid Aikau, 28, was released Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after posting bail. Aikau was initially arrested...
LAIE, HI
KHON2

Stolen Frenchie pup ‘Knuckles’ reunited with owner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of a french bulldog, who said his pet was stolen at knifepoint along with other belongings, has been reunited with his Frenchie named “Knuckles”. The few-month-old French Bulldog whose owner said was stolen from him Wednesday morning in Waikiki. The owner, Render Brown who is a local mural artist said […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Police warn of new phone scams pretending to be Honolulu Police

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Scammers have been using the Honolulu police department's phone number to target victims through a technique known as "spoofing". The scammers rely on the victim's to see the police departments number when the call comes in - and wrongly assume it's an official member of law enforcement.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu grand jury indicts Nevada man connected to 1972 Waikiki cold case killing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Nevada man charged in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder out of Waikiki was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday. Tudor Chirila, 77, was arrested in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 13 after DNA evidence linked him to the January 1971 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.
Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition at Oahu home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu Police Officers served a warrant on Kendrick Augustine’s car and home on Hina Street on Monday. Court records...
WAIPAHU, HI
DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was cited for lay net and boating violations in Kaneohe Bay Saturday morning, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. Officials said 34-year-old Abraham Estocado was seen towing a dinghy with a 14-foot whaler to a 1,000 foot lay net in the water. The...
KANEOHE, HI

