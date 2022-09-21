Read full article on original website
Police investigating after horse was allegedly shot and killed
Hawaii Island Police are investigating a case involving a horse that was allegedly shot and killed.
KITV.com
Police looking for thief responsible for stealing a check worth thousands
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- On September 15th a check worth $9,723 was stolen from Judy Devilviss's mailbox. "I just feel very violated. I feel upset," shares Devilviss.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search called off after swimmer thought to be missing is found safe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews were called off after a man thought to be missing in Waikiki waters was found safe. Multiple agencies began looking for the 55-year-old swimmer after he was reported missing around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard on Twitter said Ralph Wolterbeek was last seen...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged with assault in road rage case prosecutors initially declined
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, a suspect has been charged with second-degree assault in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man. Danielreid Aikau, 28, was released Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after posting bail. Aikau was initially arrested...
No arrests after 2 suspects attempt to rob Waianae business
Two male suspects demanded money from a local business using a handgun, according to police reports.
Police arrest man accused of abuse, property damage in Waipahu
A 32-year-old man is in custody after he was accused of throwing an object at his girlfriend's vehicle, causing the glass to shatter and fall on her.
Group of men fired at in Kalihi, HPD reports
The Honolulu Police Department responded to an attempted murder case in the first degree in Kalihi.
Stolen Frenchie pup ‘Knuckles’ reunited with owner
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of a french bulldog, who said his pet was stolen at knifepoint along with other belongings, has been reunited with his Frenchie named “Knuckles”. The few-month-old French Bulldog whose owner said was stolen from him Wednesday morning in Waikiki. The owner, Render Brown who is a local mural artist said […]
KITV.com
Police warn of new phone scams pretending to be Honolulu Police
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Scammers have been using the Honolulu police department's phone number to target victims through a technique known as "spoofing". The scammers rely on the victim's to see the police departments number when the call comes in - and wrongly assume it's an official member of law enforcement.
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for allegedly using ‘vehicle to assault’ woman in Sand Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 28-year-old man was arrested after police said he used a “vehicle to assault” a woman on Sand Island. At around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said they were called to the address of the Sandbox BMX facility on Sand Island Parkway. Investigators said that’s where...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect indicted in brutal killing of Hawaii woman whose body was found in a backyard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old has been indicted in the brutal killing of a Puna woman. Michael Carvalho, 36, remains behind bars. Police say the victim, Makalapuanani Mauga, was badly beaten and her hands and feet were bound when officers found her body in a Hawaiian Beaches backyard last week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal agents get crime-fighting tool that could help solve cases involving ghost guns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As gun violence spikes throughout the country, the Hawaii office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has gotten ahold of a crime fighting tool that could help solve gun cases, even those involving ghost guns. It’s called NIBIN, which stands for National Integrated Ballistic...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attempted murder case opened after man shot with makeshift arrow in Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in Chinatown after a man was shot with a makeshift arrow or dart. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on North Hotel Street. HPD said a man in his 50s was apparently shot in the chest.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Kailua
A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Kailua, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
KITV.com
Oahu grand jury indicts Nevada man connected to 1972 Waikiki cold case killing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Nevada man charged in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder out of Waikiki was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday. Tudor Chirila, 77, was arrested in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 13 after DNA evidence linked him to the January 1971 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force recovers large cache of ghost guns, ammunition at Oahu home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waipahu man is facing federal firearms charges after he was allegedly caught with two dozen ghost guns and illegal parts. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu Police Officers served a warrant on Kendrick Augustine’s car and home on Hina Street on Monday. Court records...
Fire prompts road closure in Wahiawa
The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure due to a brush fire in Wahiawa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DLNR confiscates 2 boats, more than 1,000 feet of lay net at Kaneohe Bay
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was cited for lay net and boating violations in Kaneohe Bay Saturday morning, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. Officials said 34-year-old Abraham Estocado was seen towing a dinghy with a 14-foot whaler to a 1,000 foot lay net in the water. The...
KITV.com
'Working Joe Logan' video series goes Behind-the-Scenes with Honolulu Police Chief
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new video series has launched with an unexpected main star: Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan. 'Working Joe Logan' takes a peek behind the scenes at the new HPD chief's day-to-day, as well as gives a bit of his background with the police force.
