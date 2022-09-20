Read full article on original website
Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday. In...
Bills BREAKING: Gabe Davis '100-Percent' Prediction; Buffalo Injury: Micah Hyde OUT at Dolphins
Buffalo wide receiver Gabe Davis wants to again be a breakout guy in a Week 3 Sunday at Miami against a Dolphins team that like his Bills is 2-0.
Report: Suspended Bills OL Bobby Hart says Titans' Jeffery Simmons spit on him
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended by the NFL following the team’s 41-7 win against the Tennessee Titans. Hart has gone on to appeal the suspension. During that process, some more details were revealed. According Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Hart made the claim that Titans defense...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Coach Spotlight: New Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey
On February 1, 2022, Ken Dorsey was promoted by the Buffalo Bills’ Organization to be their new Offensive Coordinator. He would be replacing former OC Brian Daboll who left to become the new Head Coach of the New York Giants (2-0). Dorsey has helped Head Coach Sean McDermott to their 2-0 start.
NFL・
NFL upholds one-game suspension for Bills OL Bobby Hart
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart had his one-game suspension upheld by the NFL. The NFL and NFLPA jointly announced that verdict on Thursday. Following Buffalo’s Week 2 meeting on Monday against the Tennessee Titans, the league announced that Hart had been suspended. Per a NFL release, Hart swung a punch at a Titans player after the 41-7 final and missed, hitting a coach instead.
NFL・
Updating the status of the NCAA investigation into LSU basketball
On Thursday, the NCAA announced its findings in its ongoing investigation into the LSU football program and, specifically, the actions of former offensive line coach James Cregg. The NCAA found that Cregg had impermissible contact with recruits during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period in 2020, and it levied a three-year...
