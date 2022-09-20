ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Coach Spotlight: New Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey

On February 1, 2022, Ken Dorsey was promoted by the Buffalo Bills’ Organization to be their new Offensive Coordinator. He would be replacing former OC Brian Daboll who left to become the new Head Coach of the New York Giants (2-0). Dorsey has helped Head Coach Sean McDermott to their 2-0 start.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL upholds one-game suspension for Bills OL Bobby Hart

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart had his one-game suspension upheld by the NFL. The NFL and NFLPA jointly announced that verdict on Thursday. Following Buffalo’s Week 2 meeting on Monday against the Tennessee Titans, the league announced that Hart had been suspended. Per a NFL release, Hart swung a punch at a Titans player after the 41-7 final and missed, hitting a coach instead.
NFL

