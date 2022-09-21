Read full article on original website
Councilman says traffic light outage creating dangerous situation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Sunday he wants a traffic light that has been out for months fixed. The light is at Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street. Stokes said that with students coming and going to nearby Walton Elementary School, the light being out creates a dangerous situation.
JPD investigate break-in at gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a break-in at Fondren Fuel on Lakeland Drive. Police said the incident happened before 4:00 Monday morning. 12 News will continue to follow this developing story with new information.
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve children were transported to Children’s of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool at a birthday party. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood.
Police presence causing traffic to be rerouted off I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — Traffic was being rerouted off Interstate 55 at Northside Drive and Meadowbrook Road exit in Jackson Saturday night. The Mississippi Department of Transportation sent out a message on Twitter that said police presence had all southbound lanes blocked. There is no word what caused the police...
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal head-on crash in Issaquena County Saturday night. Around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 61 near Valley Park, a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of Jackson was traveling south and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland.
Deadly highway crash kills four people including two teenagers
Four people have died after a late-night crash on U.S. 61 in Mississippi’s Delta region. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says two vehicles collided head-on near Valley Park in Issaquena County just before midnight on Saturday. Troopers say that 39-year-old Jackson resident Thomas Williams Jr. was driving a Honda Accord...
9 children transported to hospitals after choking in pool
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine children were transported to various local hospitals on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood. Investigators with the fire...
Man confesses to stealing Porsche from Jackson dealership after finding keys in the vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has confessed to stealing a new vehicle from the Porsche dealership in Jackson. Jonathan Stiffic was arrested Monday for the crime, saying he found the keys inside the black 2022 Porsche Cayenne. He received a $15,000 bond and a request for a mental evaluation.
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
Water distribution sites continue for Jackson residents seeking safe water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One by one, hundreds of people were pulling into Mt. Helm Baptist Church to receive a major blessing. Organizers say this day is all about spreading the love and giving back to those who need it most. “That includes water giveaways, free food, and assistance for...
Another Jackson water tank experiences major leak
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said the O.B. Curtis Water Plant continued to produce a steady water pressure of 89 PSI on Friday, September 23. The major water leak that affected the Chastain Tank was repaired successfully. This allowed tanks to recover. Officials said another major water leak developed Friday night, which affected the […]
Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
City of Jackson Issues boil water notice for Millsaps College, surrounding areas
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil water notice for approximately 110 connections. The notice is due to the recent loss in water pressure for the following areas:. • [1200-2399] North State Street; 39202. • [1600-1899] Pine St. • [700-799] Euclid St. • [700-799]...
Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pastor and his wife are thankful to be alive 24 hours after their church went up in flames while they were inside the building. The fire happened at Spoken Word Ministries on Texas Avenue Thursday. “Lord Have Mercy,” pastor Clyde Rudd said. “We bought...
75-year-old man killed in Copiah County crash
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 75-year-old man died in a wreck in Copiah County over the weekend. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 28. According to the agency, a 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin of Pattison,...
Sunday evening officer-involved shooting under investigation in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening in Jackson. According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the shooting involved a Capitol Police officer. The shooting happened at approximately 9:00 near East Mayes Street which is approximately three miles north of...
Woman dies after vehicle crashes into pole on Raymond Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Raymond Road. JPD says Byron Abron, 36, was traveling west in a black Nissan Altima when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a power pole, causing the vehicle to overturn. According to JPD,...
Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland ‘has been cleared’
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been cleared of a bomb threat that caused the building to be evacuated on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald said the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store.
Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland causes store to close
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been evacuated due to a bomb threat on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store. Officers are on the scene and...
