Jackson, MS

WAPT

Councilman says traffic light outage creating dangerous situation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Sunday he wants a traffic light that has been out for months fixed. The light is at Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street. Stokes said that with students coming and going to nearby Walton Elementary School, the light being out creates a dangerous situation.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPD investigate break-in at gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a break-in at Fondren Fuel on Lakeland Drive. Police said the incident happened before 4:00 Monday morning. 12 News will continue to follow this developing story with new information.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Police presence causing traffic to be rerouted off I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — Traffic was being rerouted off Interstate 55 at Northside Drive and Meadowbrook Road exit in Jackson Saturday night. The Mississippi Department of Transportation sent out a message on Twitter that said police presence had all southbound lanes blocked. There is no word what caused the police...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal head-on crash in Issaquena County Saturday night. Around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 61 near Valley Park, a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of Jackson was traveling south and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

9 children transported to hospitals after choking in pool

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine children were transported to various local hospitals on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood. Investigators with the fire...
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

Another Jackson water tank experiences major leak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said the O.B. Curtis Water Plant continued to produce a steady water pressure of 89 PSI on Friday, September 23. The major water leak that affected the Chastain Tank was repaired successfully. This allowed tanks to recover. Officials said another major water leak developed Friday night, which affected the […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pastor and his wife are thankful to be alive 24 hours after their church went up in flames while they were inside the building. The fire happened at Spoken Word Ministries on Texas Avenue Thursday. “Lord Have Mercy,” pastor Clyde Rudd said. “We bought...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

75-year-old man killed in Copiah County crash

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 75-year-old man died in a wreck in Copiah County over the weekend. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 28. According to the agency, a 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin of Pattison,...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Sunday evening officer-involved shooting under investigation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening in Jackson. According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the shooting involved a Capitol Police officer. The shooting happened at approximately 9:00 near East Mayes Street which is approximately three miles north of...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

WJTV 12

Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland causes store to close

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been evacuated due to a bomb threat on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store. Officers are on the scene and...
RICHLAND, MS

