Idaho State

Idaho State Journal

Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
IDAHO STATE
CBS News

How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho

Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
MACKAY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit

I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
KLEWTV

Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime

An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Idaho State Journal

Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics

Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You

"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
IDAHO STATE
#Election State
FOX 28 Spokane

New report shows Idaho’s maternal and infant health trending worse

BOISE, Idaho – A new report released Tuesday morning by Idaho Kids Covered shows Idaho is falling behind in key maternal and infant health indicators. Those include infant mortality, postpartum depression, access to pre-initial care and infant well-child doctor visits. “Idaho’s current health trends for moms and babies are...
IDAHO STATE
minicassia.com

Former Idaho Governor John V. Evans Honored

Former Governor of Idaho and former President of D.L. Evans Bank, John V. Evans, Sr., was recently honored with a plaque and photo which are now hanging at his namesake school, John V. Evans Elementary School, in Burley, Idaho. Governor Little, John V. Evans, Jr. (D.L. Evans Bank President and Chief Executive Officer), JV Evans (D.L. Evans Bank Executive Vice President Chief Credit Officer), Jim Evans (D.L. Evans Bank Executive Vice President Magic Valley Regional Credit Officer), Richie Evans (D.L. Evans Bank North Pocatello Vice President Branch Manager), and the school’s leadership including Principal Matt Seely were all present to view the new plaque prior to Governor Little giving a press conference at the school to speak of their latest legislative session and the funding that will be allocated to education as a result of it.
BURLEY, ID
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!

The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP

We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
IDAHO STATE

