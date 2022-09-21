Former Governor of Idaho and former President of D.L. Evans Bank, John V. Evans, Sr., was recently honored with a plaque and photo which are now hanging at his namesake school, John V. Evans Elementary School, in Burley, Idaho. Governor Little, John V. Evans, Jr. (D.L. Evans Bank President and Chief Executive Officer), JV Evans (D.L. Evans Bank Executive Vice President Chief Credit Officer), Jim Evans (D.L. Evans Bank Executive Vice President Magic Valley Regional Credit Officer), Richie Evans (D.L. Evans Bank North Pocatello Vice President Branch Manager), and the school’s leadership including Principal Matt Seely were all present to view the new plaque prior to Governor Little giving a press conference at the school to speak of their latest legislative session and the funding that will be allocated to education as a result of it.

BURLEY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO