Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho
Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
eastidahonews.com
Several of Idaho’s leading politicians decline to debate opponents. Here’s who’s in, out
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little and Idaho’s two sitting U.S. House members have declined to participate in the traditional Idaho Debates, while four other televised discussions for statewide offices scheduled next month will take place ahead of November’s general election. Little’s choice follows...
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
Tri-City Herald
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
KLEWTV
Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime
An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics
Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You
"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
FOX 28 Spokane
New report shows Idaho’s maternal and infant health trending worse
BOISE, Idaho – A new report released Tuesday morning by Idaho Kids Covered shows Idaho is falling behind in key maternal and infant health indicators. Those include infant mortality, postpartum depression, access to pre-initial care and infant well-child doctor visits. “Idaho’s current health trends for moms and babies are...
minicassia.com
Former Idaho Governor John V. Evans Honored
Former Governor of Idaho and former President of D.L. Evans Bank, John V. Evans, Sr., was recently honored with a plaque and photo which are now hanging at his namesake school, John V. Evans Elementary School, in Burley, Idaho. Governor Little, John V. Evans, Jr. (D.L. Evans Bank President and Chief Executive Officer), JV Evans (D.L. Evans Bank Executive Vice President Chief Credit Officer), Jim Evans (D.L. Evans Bank Executive Vice President Magic Valley Regional Credit Officer), Richie Evans (D.L. Evans Bank North Pocatello Vice President Branch Manager), and the school’s leadership including Principal Matt Seely were all present to view the new plaque prior to Governor Little giving a press conference at the school to speak of their latest legislative session and the funding that will be allocated to education as a result of it.
KTVB
Idaho prep football rankings: Meridian, Bishop Kelly jump into No. 2 spots
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's state media poll for Week 5 brought changes in the top two at the 5A, 4A, 3A and 1A DI levels, including two Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams moving into the No. 2 spot ahead of eastern Idaho programs. Following a 56-6 drubbing of Timberline,...
KTVB
Are Idaho landlords required to accept rent money from a third party?
Rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree has seen this debate before. Executive Director Ali Rabe said it is legal for landlords to deny rent money from a third party.
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
One of The Most Expensive Hotels In The World Is South of Idaho
Could you imagine booking a hotel room at a rate of $4,913 per night? Travel Magazine compiled a list of the most expensive hotels in the world and Amangiri was named fifth and is located in Utah. Amangiri, just located north of the Arizona offers breathtaking views of towering mesas,...
What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!
The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
Idaho Transportation Board approves unprecedented FY2023-2029 transportation plan
The Idaho Transportation Board approved the recommended FY2023-2029 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP) Thursday during its monthly meeting in Boise. The post <strong>Idaho Transportation Board approves unprecedented FY2023-2029 transportation plan</strong> appeared first on Local News 8.
Idahoans Tax Payers Irate About Student Loan Forgiveness Bill
When President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, it seemed like a good idea. Up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven for those making less than $125,000 per year (or $250,000 per year per household) would really help out a lot of Americans who are in a tight spot.
KTVB
Idaho Today: Life in Balance - Atrial Fibrillation
Sponsored by Saint Alphonsus. Cardiologist Jeffrey Heslop explains what atrial fibrillation is and how Saint Alphonsus provides a new procedure for a-fib patients.
'100 Deadliest Days' on Idaho Roads Ends With 80 Fatalities, According to Preliminary Data
BOISE - Preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety shows that 80 people were killed in traffic crashes on Idaho roads during the 2022 '100 Deadliest Days' of summer. The busy summer days between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends are known as the '100 Deadliest Days' on Idaho roads.
Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP
We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
