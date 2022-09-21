Read full article on original website
Police: Person of interest identified in Temple stabbing investigation
An afternoon stabbing Tuesday left one male injured in Temple, police said.
fox44news.com
Man arrested in Killeen auto-pedestrian accident
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man. Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred...
fox44news.com
Killeen juveniles facing felony terroristic charges
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has confirmed that several social media rumors about Manor Middle School are not true. Spokesperson Taina Maya said in a statement Thursday afternoon that the campus was never in a lockdown, and there was no shooting near or at the campus.
Temple stabbing leads to 1 arrest, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — A person of interest was arrested Tuesday following a stabbing in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. Police say around 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. Avenue H because of a stabbing. The stabbing resulted in one male suffering from...
KWTX
‘I’m going to do you worse’: Ex tells jury about threats made by Waco man accused of killing mother of his 3 children
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Mexia woman who had two children with Quest Aljabaughn Jones said she finally ended her rocky relationship with Jones after he threatened to kill her in a phone call after Jones was jailed on charges he killed a Waco woman. Jones, 31, is on trial...
KWTX
Children of Waco man accused of killing mother said father claimed clown broke into home, shot victim
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Quest Aljabaughn Jones’ three children said that Jones told them a clown was inside their house in the early morning hours when their mother was shot and killed, the associate director of the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children testified Wednesday. Jones, 31, is...
Arrest made in Killeen murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One suspect in a Murder on Wales Drive in Killeen is in custody, and is currently in the Killeen City Jail pending charges. Police say the suspect is an active duty military soldier. Police also say the victim is a 34-year-old woman, and that more information will be released […]
KWTX
Body of man with gunshot wound found inside car on Central Texas Expressway
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found inside a car. The discovery was made shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. Police said a resident reported seeing a...
Harker Heights Police Department Is Investigating A Dead Victim
Harker Heights, Texas Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. HARKER HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING A DEATH EARLY THIS MORNING. On September 20 exactly at 9:45 in the morning, someone reported seeing a gentleman sitting in his car in...
KWTX
Woodway police unit struck by suspected drunk driver as department experiences spike in DWI cases
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A local police department is on heightened alert after seeing a significant increase in DWI cases in the last two weeks. Police officials at the Woodway Public Safety Department say drunk driving has become so rampant recently, one of their officers was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver who fled the scene.
Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
KWTX
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after the body of Vicente Jose Huddleston, 24, was found inside a car. The discovery was made shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 20 in the 400 block of E. Central Texas Expressway. Police said a resident reported seeing a man sitting...
KWTX
Teenagers wounded by gunfire in Killeen late Monday night
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for the shooter or shooters who wounded two teenagers overnight. It happened at about 11:25 p.m. in the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane on Monday, Sept. 19. Police were dispatched to the area to investigate a reports of gunfire. When the officers arrived,...
Fort Hood soldier shot woman to death in domestic dispute, police say in update
An active duty military soldier assigned to Fort Hood has been charged with murder after he shot a 34-year-old woman to death in a domestic dispute.
Police search for identity of alleged suspect in Aug. Walmart theft
An unidentified man allegedly stole a barbeque from a Walmart in Copperas Cove, police said.
fox7austin.com
Harker Heights man dies after being found shot in car in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The Harker Heights Police Department has identified the person who died after he was found shot in a car in Bastrop County. Police say Vicente Jose Huddleston was found sitting in his car on September 20 at around 9:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Police safely locate missing Temple teen
A 14-year-old from Temple is declared missing, police said. Police did not specify the time of day the teen was last seen.
Harker Heights police say man found dead from gunshot wound in his car
A 25-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound after a Harker Heights citizen reported seeing an unresponsive man sitting in his car.
Waco, Temple police gear up for National Night Out
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — National Night Out is coming up and it is one of the yearly celebrations that police departments across Central Texas use to get to know their community. “It’s just an opportunity for public safety professionals to meet the citizens, talk about maybe concerns that may be taking place and for […]
Killeen Police K9s Yari, Lincy receive body armor donation
KILLEEN, Texas — The videos above and below are from previous segments in news. Killeen Police Department K9s Yari and Lincy received a special surprise thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has been around since 2009...
