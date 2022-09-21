ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Man arrested in Killeen auto-pedestrian accident

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested on intoxication assault charges in connection with a February auto-pedestrian crash which seriously injured another man. Eric Allen Hatchett was booked into the Bell County Jail, and has since been bonded out. An arrest affidavit stated the accident occurred...
Killeen juveniles facing felony terroristic charges

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has confirmed that several social media rumors about Manor Middle School are not true. Spokesperson Taina Maya said in a statement Thursday afternoon that the campus was never in a lockdown, and there was no shooting near or at the campus.
Temple stabbing leads to 1 arrest, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — A person of interest was arrested Tuesday following a stabbing in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. Police say around 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. Avenue H because of a stabbing. The stabbing resulted in one male suffering from...
Arrest made in Killeen murder

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One suspect in a Murder on Wales Drive in Killeen is in custody, and is currently in the Killeen City Jail pending charges. Police say the suspect is an active duty military soldier. Police also say the victim is a 34-year-old woman, and that more information will be released […]
Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
Teenagers wounded by gunfire in Killeen late Monday night

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for the shooter or shooters who wounded two teenagers overnight. It happened at about 11:25 p.m. in the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane on Monday, Sept. 19. Police were dispatched to the area to investigate a reports of gunfire. When the officers arrived,...
Killeen Police K9s Yari, Lincy receive body armor donation

KILLEEN, Texas — The videos above and below are from previous segments in news. Killeen Police Department K9s Yari and Lincy received a special surprise thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has been around since 2009...
