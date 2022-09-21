ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, ME

WMTW

Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Hurricane Fiona is a reminder for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine - With Hurricane Fiona set to slam Atlantic Canada this weekend, it was only natural to ask the question of what a Fiona-like storm could look like here in Maine and what problems coastal communities should be prepared for every hurricane season. Fiona is a relatively close call...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty

AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Three years since Maine’s Death with Dignity Law enacted

STATEWIDE– It’s been three years since Maine’s Death with Dignity law was enacted here in Maine. On September 19 of 2019, Maine became the 9th Jurisdiction in the United States to implement the aid-in-dying law. Under the law, a provider may prescribe life-ending medications to a terminally...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Victim of Saco crash identified by police

SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
SACO, ME
WMTW

Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Z107.3

Androscoggin Mill in Maine To Close; 230 Employees Affected

The owner of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay announced Tuesday that the mill would close in 2023. According to Businesswire.com, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle”), has announced the mill located in Jay, will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill has endured significant business and financial challenges that were compounded by the April 2020 rupture of one of its pulp digesters and catastrophic damage impacting the continued operability of the entire pulp mill. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure."
JAY, ME
WMTW

Power finally restored for hundreds of Mainers at Franklin Towers

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Housing Authority says power has finally been fully restored at Franklin Towers. The announcement on Thursday came almost4 weeks after the electrical system for floors 7 through 16 was damaged, leaving residents without power inside their apartments. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment...
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Boston

19 Massachusetts police officers off the job as result of the new law enforcement certification

BOSTON - The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement. "America and apple pie and 'Father Knows Best'. You know, kids wanted to grow up to be cowboys and police officers, not so much anymore," said police reform advocate Jamarhl Crawford. He was talking about the public's distrust in law enforcement, which Crawford says is an issue he's been tackling in Boston for decades. Finally, now prompted by the public outcry over high-profile police...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA

