newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers shares how he has changed since losing his brother to suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and in Maine, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Maine, 234 died by suicide in 2022. It was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35 in the state.
WMTW
Maine lawyers willing to represent indigent defendants reaches unsustainable new low
AUGUSTA, Maine — The head of Maine’s indigent legal services agency, which coordinates representation by private attorneys for residents who cannot afford an attorney on their own, told state legislators on Wednesday that his roster of participating attorneys is so thin, it is “dire,” and asked for an emergency appropriation to bolster the ranks.
The impacts of teen suicide on the family left behind
BRUNSWICK, Maine — In Maine, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34. Experts say adolescents are struggling more than ever as we come off two solid years of the COVID-19 pandemic. One family in Brunswick is still trying to find their way...
WMTW
Maine Health to integrate Medical Center, Southern Maine Health staff
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health care have announced a plan to integrate into one system. The plan will have the two hospitals share medical staff members and hospital licenses. Officials say the move would bring the two hospitals more in line to better serve...
WGME
Government Oversight Committee votes to subpoena Maine DHHS for child death records
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee voted Tuesday to subpoena the Department of Health and Human Services for the child protection case files of four Maine children who were allegedly killed by their parents in the summer of 2021. Maine DHHS denied a request by lawmakers...
Upgrades at Maine Correctional Center in Windham near completion
WINDHAM, Maine — For about four years, work has been going on at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham to upgrade its facility. After all, the original prison was built more than a hundred years ago in 1919. On Tuesday, September 20, staff members with the Maine Department of...
Maine Man Arrested on Firearm, Drug Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - Worcester Police arrested a man on Wednesday with an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Maine. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer saw Jordan Waterman, 31, walking on Main Street on Wednesday. When the officer with a K-9 unit exited the cruiser, Waterman ran. K-9 Beebs...
WMTW
Hurricane Fiona is a reminder for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine - With Hurricane Fiona set to slam Atlantic Canada this weekend, it was only natural to ask the question of what a Fiona-like storm could look like here in Maine and what problems coastal communities should be prepared for every hurricane season. Fiona is a relatively close call...
WMTW
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine — A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can't afford this. Summit...
Missing NH woman located by game wardens in Maine state park
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Maine Game Warden Michael Latti and Game Warden K9 Luna located a New Hampshire woman in South Berwick Thursday morning after she had been missing since Wednesday morning. South Berwick police located an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
foxbangor.com
Three years since Maine’s Death with Dignity Law enacted
STATEWIDE– It’s been three years since Maine’s Death with Dignity law was enacted here in Maine. On September 19 of 2019, Maine became the 9th Jurisdiction in the United States to implement the aid-in-dying law. Under the law, a provider may prescribe life-ending medications to a terminally...
Victim of Saco crash identified by police
SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
WMTW
Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
Maine man indicted for manslaughter, OUI following fatal March crash in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — A 22-year-old Naples man has been indicted on charges including manslaughter and operating under the influence in connection with a March 6 crash that killed a Pennsylvania woman. Chase James Weese was also indicted on felony counts of driving to endanger with serious injury and reckless...
Androscoggin Mill in Maine To Close; 230 Employees Affected
The owner of the Androscoggin Mill in Jay announced Tuesday that the mill would close in 2023. According to Businesswire.com, Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC (“Pixelle”), has announced the mill located in Jay, will close in the first quarter of 2023. The mill has endured significant business and financial challenges that were compounded by the April 2020 rupture of one of its pulp digesters and catastrophic damage impacting the continued operability of the entire pulp mill. The mill employs approximately 230 people who will be affected by the closure."
WMTW
Power finally restored for hundreds of Mainers at Franklin Towers
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Housing Authority says power has finally been fully restored at Franklin Towers. The announcement on Thursday came almost4 weeks after the electrical system for floors 7 through 16 was damaged, leaving residents without power inside their apartments. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment...
19 Massachusetts police officers off the job as result of the new law enforcement certification
BOSTON - The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement. "America and apple pie and 'Father Knows Best'. You know, kids wanted to grow up to be cowboys and police officers, not so much anymore," said police reform advocate Jamarhl Crawford. He was talking about the public's distrust in law enforcement, which Crawford says is an issue he's been tackling in Boston for decades. Finally, now prompted by the public outcry over high-profile police...
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
WMTW
High school sports helping new Mainers transition in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — Last winter, a number of immigrant families found themselves in some coastal Cumberland County school districts. Many of those high school-aged students wanted to explore playing sports. The surge has meant schools like Brunswick, Freeport, Yarmouth and South Portland are adapting to help out. It’s...
