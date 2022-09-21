ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Eli Manning tries out for Penn State quarterback spot in hilarious undercover video... as former Super Bowl champion dons wig and make-up to fool unsuspecting students and coaches (but they aren't impressed with his 40-yard dash time!)

Eli Manning may have retired in 2020, but with the help of a disguise - and a ridiculous alias - the New York Giants legend was able to roll back the years and fight for a walk-on spot at Penn State as seen in a new video. The hilarious stunt,...
The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday

Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
Micah Parsons Reveals What Cowboys Said In Postgame Locker Room

On Sunday, the injury-ridden Dallas Cowboys notched an unexpected victory over the reigning Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals. Not many people had the Cooper Rush-lead Cowboys as Week 2 winners. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons said the team had to block out those doubters in order to claim this upset victory.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Tryout News

The Dallas Cowboys were very busy this Wednesday afternoon. Per a report from ESPN's Todd Archer, the team worked out seven players. Wide receivers Reggie Roberson, Ra'Shaun Henry and John Hightower were all brought in for a workout this Wednesday. The real headline though is that Dallas worked out three quarterbacks.
Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback

The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
Cowboys and Giants renew NFC East rivalry on Monday night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, —and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing. The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last...
Eli Manning discusses 'Chad Powers' moniker on The Tonight Show

Eli Manning appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and discussed his “Chad Powers” alter ego. The “Chad Powers” character was used on the show “Eli’s Places.” Manning’s ESPN Plus show is based around Manning travelling around the country and diving into different parts of football. On the latest episode, Manning decided to travel to Penn State to try out as a walk-on player.
