Chesapeake man accused of wielding hatchet during bank robbery, police say

A 45-year-old Chesapeake man is accused of wielding a hatchet during a York County bank robbery last week, law enforcement officials said.

Justin Michael Craver is wanted in connection with the Sept. 16 robbery of Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway, just off of Victory Boulevard. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office has charged Craver with robbery with a weapon.

No one was injured during the robbery.

According to the initial press release, a witness described the suspect to the sheriff’s office as a tall white male with white hair and a muscular build, wearing blue medical gloves, blue jeans and a gray or white long-sleeve shirt, along with a black facemask, sunglasses and a straw hat. He was seen carrying a hatchet, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance footage confirming the description provided by the witness.

Craver is 6-foot-3 and roughly 210 pounds. His last known address was in Chesapeake, police said.

Anyone with information on Craver’s location, or places he frequents, can call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office tip line at 757-890-4999 or submit an anonymous tip to the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com