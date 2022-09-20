ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ars Technica

Razer’s new soundbar works with USB-C and Bluetooth, costs $100

Razer on Tuesday announced a soundbar that it claims is fit for movies, music, and gaming while being able to connect to computers, iPhones, and Android phones. Measuring 15.7 inches (400 mm) long, the Leviathan V2 X is meant to slide under desktop monitors and is a cheaper, less powerful version of Razer's $250 Leviathan V2, which includes a soundbar and subwoofer.
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
CNET

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony

You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
People

These Are the 7 Best Earbuds of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. For many people, earbuds are as much a daily necessity as their phone. And it's no wonder — these powerful little buds can do everything from facilitate hands-free calling to cancel out the sound on your treadmill neighbor's TV. Fortunately for tech lovers, the market has come a long way, most notably by paving the way for wireless innovations. "When earbuds first debuted, many users experienced issues with connectivity, battery life, awkward fit, and sound quality," says Kyle Wandel, Senior Business Intelligence Analyst at Consumer Technology Association. "Today’s earbuds offer the same caliber of sound as their wired counterparts from years ago, but they deliver rock-solid connectivity and useful extras like noise isolation, IP rating, and digital assistant integration."
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: 5 Pairs of Noise-Cancelling Headphones You Can Get for Under $100

  Whether you’re on a busy commute or busy working from home, a reliable pair of noise-cancelling headphones goes a long way towards helping you stay focused and distraction-free. Once reserved for expensive, premium headphones, a number of audio brands are now offering Active Noise Cancelling technology (ANC) in their entry-level units as well. What you get: cleaner, more direct sound without the interference of outside noise. Related: How Do Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones Work? The best budget noise cancelling headphones on our list may be inexpensive but they will all help to eliminate engine noise, traffic, nature sounds and even the buzz coming from...
knowtechie.com

Save 30% on Soundcore headphones, earbuds, and more

Sadly, summer is coming to an end. The good news is that retailers are blowing out any remaining inventory they have in stock to make room for the upcoming holiday surge. Take Soundcore, for example. Their end of Summer sale is happening now, and they’re discounting a ton of earbuds, headphones, and speakers. And when using promo code WSUSDEALS, you can knock off an additional 30%.
The Independent

Apple’s AirPods pro 2nd gen’s noise cancelling is so impressive, I couldn’t hear myself type this review

The latest AirPods release from Apple is an update to its premium in-ear offering – the AirPods pro. This is the second-generation version (Apple’s not calling the new earbuds ‘AirPods pro 2’ as, not least, the earlier model will no longer be produced).The new version offers extra features related to audio quality, noise-cancelling performance and, just as importantly, battery life. What the new earbuds don’t have is a strikingly different design or even extra colours to choose from. Even so, the benefits are significant, and come at the same price as the previous model (£249).The updated processor promises something called...
notebookcheck.net

ViewSonic M1 Pro portable projector arrives weighing under 1 kg with unusual stand

ViewSonic has unveiled the M1 Pro projector, capable of producing 720p HD images. The device has a LED light source with a maximum brightness of 600 lumens, which is expected to last up to 30,000 hours. The projector has a short throw ratio of 1.07, meaning it can deliver a 100-in (~254 cm) wide picture 8.2 ft (~2.5 m) from the wall. The ViewSonic projector produces true-to-life colors, with a 125% Rec.709 color gamut.
pocketnow.com

These are the Best Cases for AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation was unveiled at the Apple Far Out event, earlier in September. The new AirPods Pro feature the same external design as the last generation. Still, they have entirely new audio drivers, much-improved noise cancellation and transparency features, and other more advanced features to find them more easily.
Android Central

Bluetooth options set for ever when connected to car phone.

I think when you first pair the device there would be a prompt on phone screen or car unit to download contacts if you Skip by accident it will keep asking, try deleting the device from car unit and pairing back up as if it was first time and watch for any promps.
yankodesign.com

This sleek electric toothbrush uses a MagSafe-inspired magnetic wireless charging dock

You have to admit, MagSafe was always a little too impressive. Aside from being convenient (you don’t need to align ports and chargers, or worry about whether the jack is plugged in), MagSafe was just satisfying. A simple snapping sound would tell you that your device, be it your MacBook or your iPhone, was securely connected to the charger. Why am I talking about MagSafe in a piece that’s very clearly about a toothbrush? Because the Mode Electric Toothbrush comes with that same reliably convenient snapping action. Meet Mode – a slick-looking toothbrush that charges as easily as it cleans your teeth. Armed with a magnetic dock that plugs right into a standard socket, Mode lets you snap the toothbrush onto the dock when you’re done brushing. Once it snaps in place, not only does it conveniently stay there till you need it again, it also charges its batteries so you’re at 100% always, all the time.
The Windows Club

How to stop paired Bluetooth devices from connecting automatically on Windows 11/10

Some of you might have faced this problem where the paired Bluetooth devices connect automatically to the Windows 11/10 computer. This is a very annoying issue because it prevents users from connecting their Bluetooth devices to devices other than their computers. If the Bluetooth of your system is tuned on, Windows automatically connects your system to the paired Bluetooth devices automatically when you turn on that Bluetooth device. In this article, we will talk about how to stop paired Bluetooth devices from connecting automatically on Windows 11/10.
DIY Photography

A sneak-peek at Synco’s new G3 wireless microphones

We all strive for the highest quality of footage when we’re filming. But let’s face it, bad audio will sink your video faster than you can say ‘iceberg ahead’. With that in mind, there are many many options of microphones for recording stellar audio, all suited to different needs. DIYP caught up with Colberg Ambassador Karim Yatrib to learn more about Synco‘s so-new-it-isn’t-released-yet G3 Wireless microphones.
Digital Trends

Denon updates 8K AV receivers with prices starting at $399

Denon has refreshed its AV receiver portfolio, with seven new models in the S-, X-, and A-Series lineups. Prices range from $399 for the entry-level AVR-S570BT and go up to $6,499 for the top-of-the-line 15.4 channel Denon AVR-A1H. All of the new receivers offer 8K compatibility, while some models also have support for immersive surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro 3D. Some models are available immediately, while others will be released over the coming months and into 2023.
