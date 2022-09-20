Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Razer’s new soundbar works with USB-C and Bluetooth, costs $100
Razer on Tuesday announced a soundbar that it claims is fit for movies, music, and gaming while being able to connect to computers, iPhones, and Android phones. Measuring 15.7 inches (400 mm) long, the Leviathan V2 X is meant to slide under desktop monitors and is a cheaper, less powerful version of Razer's $250 Leviathan V2, which includes a soundbar and subwoofer.
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $350, Pre-Order the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld for $299.99 Shipped – This Week Only
The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is great when traveling, especially at hotels, and you can pre-order on this week for just $299.99 shipped, originally $349.99. Weighing just 463g, it boasts a 7″ Full 1080p HD screen, precision gaming controls, complete with gyroscope, and a 12+ hour battery life. Product page.
Amazon updates Fire HD 8 tablets with faster hexa-core processor and longer battery life
In brief: Amazon has announced updated versions of its Fire 8 tablets across a variety of price points. The standard Fire HD 8 now features an 8-inch IPS touchscreen display (1,280 x 800 resolution, 189 PPI) made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. According to Amazon, the tablet is twice as durable as the iPad mini in tumble tests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony
You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
People
These Are the 7 Best Earbuds of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. For many people, earbuds are as much a daily necessity as their phone. And it's no wonder — these powerful little buds can do everything from facilitate hands-free calling to cancel out the sound on your treadmill neighbor's TV. Fortunately for tech lovers, the market has come a long way, most notably by paving the way for wireless innovations. "When earbuds first debuted, many users experienced issues with connectivity, battery life, awkward fit, and sound quality," says Kyle Wandel, Senior Business Intelligence Analyst at Consumer Technology Association. "Today’s earbuds offer the same caliber of sound as their wired counterparts from years ago, but they deliver rock-solid connectivity and useful extras like noise isolation, IP rating, and digital assistant integration."
RS Recommends: 5 Pairs of Noise-Cancelling Headphones You Can Get for Under $100
Whether you’re on a busy commute or busy working from home, a reliable pair of noise-cancelling headphones goes a long way towards helping you stay focused and distraction-free. Once reserved for expensive, premium headphones, a number of audio brands are now offering Active Noise Cancelling technology (ANC) in their entry-level units as well. What you get: cleaner, more direct sound without the interference of outside noise. Related: How Do Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones Work? The best budget noise cancelling headphones on our list may be inexpensive but they will all help to eliminate engine noise, traffic, nature sounds and even the buzz coming from...
knowtechie.com
Save 30% on Soundcore headphones, earbuds, and more
Sadly, summer is coming to an end. The good news is that retailers are blowing out any remaining inventory they have in stock to make room for the upcoming holiday surge. Take Soundcore, for example. Their end of Summer sale is happening now, and they’re discounting a ton of earbuds, headphones, and speakers. And when using promo code WSUSDEALS, you can knock off an additional 30%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Technics EAH-A800 headphone has great noise cancelling, powerful bass and best-in-class battery life for less
The Technics EAH-A800 is a flagship over-ear Bluetooth wireless headphone with great noise cancellation, a very flexible app, up to 50 hours of battery life, and powerful bass — all at a lower price than its direct competitors.
Apple’s AirPods pro 2nd gen’s noise cancelling is so impressive, I couldn’t hear myself type this review
The latest AirPods release from Apple is an update to its premium in-ear offering – the AirPods pro. This is the second-generation version (Apple’s not calling the new earbuds ‘AirPods pro 2’ as, not least, the earlier model will no longer be produced).The new version offers extra features related to audio quality, noise-cancelling performance and, just as importantly, battery life. What the new earbuds don’t have is a strikingly different design or even extra colours to choose from. Even so, the benefits are significant, and come at the same price as the previous model (£249).The updated processor promises something called...
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic M1 Pro portable projector arrives weighing under 1 kg with unusual stand
ViewSonic has unveiled the M1 Pro projector, capable of producing 720p HD images. The device has a LED light source with a maximum brightness of 600 lumens, which is expected to last up to 30,000 hours. The projector has a short throw ratio of 1.07, meaning it can deliver a 100-in (~254 cm) wide picture 8.2 ft (~2.5 m) from the wall. The ViewSonic projector produces true-to-life colors, with a 125% Rec.709 color gamut.
pocketnow.com
These are the Best Cases for AirPods Pro 2nd Generation
The new Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation was unveiled at the Apple Far Out event, earlier in September. The new AirPods Pro feature the same external design as the last generation. Still, they have entirely new audio drivers, much-improved noise cancellation and transparency features, and other more advanced features to find them more easily.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are some of the best noise-canceling buds we’ve tested
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 offer a stunning level of noise-canceling technology and are set to compete with popular, comparable earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the second-gen AirPods Pro. Here’s what you need to know before you invest in a pair.
Android Central
Bluetooth options set for ever when connected to car phone.
I think when you first pair the device there would be a prompt on phone screen or car unit to download contacts if you Skip by accident it will keep asking, try deleting the device from car unit and pairing back up as if it was first time and watch for any promps.
Logitech's G Cloud handheld focuses on game streaming with up to 12 hours of battery life
The big picture: Logitech's new G Cloud handheld trades the Steam Deck's performance for better battery life and a lighter form factor. It doesn't require high-end internals and sophisticated cooling solutions as it relies on streaming games from the cloud or a local PC/Xbox instead of natively rendering the games.
yankodesign.com
This sleek electric toothbrush uses a MagSafe-inspired magnetic wireless charging dock
You have to admit, MagSafe was always a little too impressive. Aside from being convenient (you don’t need to align ports and chargers, or worry about whether the jack is plugged in), MagSafe was just satisfying. A simple snapping sound would tell you that your device, be it your MacBook or your iPhone, was securely connected to the charger. Why am I talking about MagSafe in a piece that’s very clearly about a toothbrush? Because the Mode Electric Toothbrush comes with that same reliably convenient snapping action. Meet Mode – a slick-looking toothbrush that charges as easily as it cleans your teeth. Armed with a magnetic dock that plugs right into a standard socket, Mode lets you snap the toothbrush onto the dock when you’re done brushing. Once it snaps in place, not only does it conveniently stay there till you need it again, it also charges its batteries so you’re at 100% always, all the time.
The Windows Club
How to stop paired Bluetooth devices from connecting automatically on Windows 11/10
Some of you might have faced this problem where the paired Bluetooth devices connect automatically to the Windows 11/10 computer. This is a very annoying issue because it prevents users from connecting their Bluetooth devices to devices other than their computers. If the Bluetooth of your system is tuned on, Windows automatically connects your system to the paired Bluetooth devices automatically when you turn on that Bluetooth device. In this article, we will talk about how to stop paired Bluetooth devices from connecting automatically on Windows 11/10.
Best laptop power bank in 2022: portable battery packs to keep you topped up
Keep your laptop alive – and charge your cameras, tablets and phones too – with the best laptop power bank
DIY Photography
A sneak-peek at Synco’s new G3 wireless microphones
We all strive for the highest quality of footage when we’re filming. But let’s face it, bad audio will sink your video faster than you can say ‘iceberg ahead’. With that in mind, there are many many options of microphones for recording stellar audio, all suited to different needs. DIYP caught up with Colberg Ambassador Karim Yatrib to learn more about Synco‘s so-new-it-isn’t-released-yet G3 Wireless microphones.
Digital Trends
Denon updates 8K AV receivers with prices starting at $399
Denon has refreshed its AV receiver portfolio, with seven new models in the S-, X-, and A-Series lineups. Prices range from $399 for the entry-level AVR-S570BT and go up to $6,499 for the top-of-the-line 15.4 channel Denon AVR-A1H. All of the new receivers offer 8K compatibility, while some models also have support for immersive surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro 3D. Some models are available immediately, while others will be released over the coming months and into 2023.
Comments / 0