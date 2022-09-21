‘He’ll f–king rip your heart out’: Julian Edelman recalls Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s epic message for Patriots

Read full article on original website
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."
Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s stern Lamar Jackson message will quiet Ravens star’s critics
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick certainly seems to be a fan of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the leadup to the 2018 NFL Draft, questions surrounded Jackson on whether or not he’d be strong enough of a passer in the pocket to succeed in the NFL. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Belichick believes Jackson has done more than enough to prove he can throw in the pocket.
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"
The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Skip Bayless Claims That Dennis Schroder And Patrick Beverley Are Better Players Than Russell Westbrook
The 2021-22 NBA season was one to forget for Russell Westbrook. His dream move to the Los Angeles Lakers turned into a horrible nightmare as he struggled to fit in, and the team crashed to a 33-49 record. Westbrook did not perform at the level that we have been accustomed to seeing from him, and he got a lot of blame from the media as well as fans for the team's struggles.
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
Richard Jefferson Hints That There's More To The Ime Udoka Story
Earlier today, fans around the NBA were hit with the bombshell news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a Celtics staffer. Relationships with employees are against the rules within the Celtics organization and as a result, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension that has yet to be officially announced by the Celtics organization.
Shannon Sharpe And Skip Bayless Brutally Troll Russell Westbrook: ”Russ Is That Pretty Girl You Can’t Wait To Date And Then You Can’t Wait To Get Rid Of”
Russell Westbrook is easily one of the best point guards of his generation. The issue that we have seen come over the last few seasons in Westbrook's career is that he is having a hard time adjusting his game in situations where the roster isn't built around him. The Los...
Tom Brady Sends Clear Message About His Former Teammate Jimmy Garoppolo
Tom Brady spent several years mentoring Jimmy Garoppolo in New England. In other words, they developed a pretty close relationship. Brady, as a result, is pretty happy that Garoppolo is getting another shot in San Francisco. The Niners moved on from the veteran Jimmy G for the youngster Trey Lance...
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Discuss The Timberwolves Trading For Rudy Gobert: "They're Going To Be A Top-4 Seed."
Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the league, if not the outright best. He is an elite rim protector and rebounder, and often, his presence near the rim is enough to deter opposing players from trying to finish at the basket. During the 2021-22 season, Rudy Gobert averaged 15.6 PPG, 14.7 RPG, and 1.1 APG.
Ime Udoka apologizes for putting Celtics in 'difficult situation,' accepts year-long suspension
Less than 24 hours after a report emerged that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was facing a "significant suspension" for engaging in an inappropriate consensual relationship with a female staff member, the team has responded. On Thursday night, the Celtics officially suspended Udoka for the 2022-2023 season for "violations...
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
Celtics Waive Veteran Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
Tom Brady makes another denial about infamous quarterback quote
Tom Brady has issued another denial regarding his infamous quote. During an appearance last year on LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop,” Brady shared what his reaction was to another NFL team choosing to stick with their quarterback rather than sign him. “One of the teams, they...
Eagles star Darius Slay reveals that he gave James Harden the ball after his pick at the goal line in a bid to meet him after the game - as he admits he only realized his 'favorite player' was there after spotting him on jumbotron
Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay revealed he only gave James Harden the football after his third quarter interception at the goal line so that he could meet the NBA star after his team's 24-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Slay wheeled away in celebration after his...
