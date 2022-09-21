‘He’ll f–king rip your heart out’: Julian Edelman recalls Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s epic message for Patriots

The 2021-22 NBA season was one to forget for Russell Westbrook. His dream move to the Los Angeles Lakers turned into a horrible nightmare as he struggled to fit in, and the team crashed to a 33-49 record. Westbrook did not perform at the level that we have been accustomed to seeing from him, and he got a lot of blame from the media as well as fans for the team's struggles.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO