ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A.’s Lucas Museum Pushes Opening To 2025

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4tQv_0i3aEL2Y00

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art said Tuesday that its five-story, 300,000-square foot building and 11-acre campus in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park is now aiming at opening in 2025.

It’s the latest timeline shift for the museum, which first broke ground in March 2018 for a planned 2021 open. Construction and other delays owing to the Covid pandemic forced it in April of last year to move its opening to 2023.

Co-founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson to showcase narrative art via a collection of paintings, illustrations, comic art, photography, film, animation and digital art, the Lucas Museum was designed by Ma Yansong of MAD Architects with Michael Siegel of Stantec as executive architect. Sandra Jackson-Dumont, the museum’s director and CEO, said today that installation has now begun on the more than 1,500 curved fiberglass-reinforced polymer panels to shape the building’s organic, biomorphic surface.

The building itself will house galleries, two theaters, and spaces for learning and engagement, dining, retail and events.

“It’s humbling and energizing to see how all aspects of this new public resource are taking shape,” Jackson-Dumont said. “We believe that narrative art can connect us and help shape a more just society. As a result, every element of this institution contributes to that idea—the site is one physical manifestation of that. The campus with its iconic building and arched belly that creates a canopy, coupled with the 200-plus trees taking root in the park, together create another community gathering place with much needed shade for our neighbors and others who will use the site.”

As for the park and gardens, designed by Mia Lehrer of Studio-MLA, the first of more than 200 trees are now being put into the ground in a space, formerly a parking lot, that will eventually include an amphitheater, a hanging garden and a pedestrian bridge.

The museum said today that the project has employed more than 4,200 workers.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [9-23-2022 to 9-25-2022]

Fright-filled fun, food festivals, free community concerts, a four-day art fair, and something special in Frogtown. Lots of Fs in that last sentence, which is totally on point because we’ve officially hit Fall in Los Angeles!. From September 23-25 in L.A., catch The Other Art Fair, the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

The Black List Announces Feature Lab Participants & Mentors, Launches Musical Film Fellowship

The Black List has finalized the names of the six writers that will be part of their 2022 Feature Lab and will partake in a hybrid workshop that will include virtual sessions culminating in an in-person weekend intensive in Los Angeles. Each writer will workshop one screenplay through peer groups and one-on-one sessions with working professional screenwriting mentors, including Kiwi Smith (Legally Blonde), David Rabinowitz (Blackkklansman), Jonathan Stokes (El Gringo), Natalie Krinsky (The Broken Hearts Gallery), Phil Hay (The Invitation), Guinevere Turner (American Psycho), Michael Mitnick (The Current War), and Scott Myers of Go Into The Story. The Black List has also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City

KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Cinema Audio Society Sets Peter J. Devlin For 2023 Career Achievement Award

Five-time Oscar-nominated production sound designer Peter J. Devlin is set for the Cinema Audio Society’s 2023 Career Achievement Award. He’ll pick up the prize at the 59th CAS Awards on March 4 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Devlin, who recently was elected as a governor of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, scored Sound Mixing Oscar noms for Black Panther (2018), Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), Star Trek (2009) and Transformers (2018), along with a Best Sound nom for Pearl Harbor (2001). He also picked up a Sound Mixing Emmy nomination for Star Trek: Picard in 2020. 2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Deadline

Student Academy Award Winners Revealed

And the Student Academy Awards go to … The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named 14 filmmakers as winners of its 49th student competition. See the list below. All of the winning films are eligible to compete for 2022 Oscars in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Film category. The winners will be honored during an October 20 ceremony at the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles, where the medal placements – gold, silver and bronze – in the four award categories will be announced. The gala will be held in-person for the first time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

LA’s Newest Seafood Restaurant Is Filled With Old-School Glamour

When Los Angeles culinary power couple Patti and Hans Röckenwagner and Michelin two-star chef Josiah Citrin debut Dear Jane’s in Marina del Rey tonight, the seafood-focused restaurant will nod to the glory days of old school dining glamour—and make you believe they’re here again. The oysters Rockefeller, shellfish towers, carts gliding through the dining room to dispense shrimp Louie tableside and fish sticks audaciously topped with caviar will all add to the allure. But it’s more than just food. The waterfront views, beautiful mid-century building, dimly lit bar that uses a fireplace for illumination and glittery Hollywood clientele will give...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mellody Hobson
Person
George Lucas
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Eater

Does Los Angeles Have the Best Pizza in the Country?

The new Chef’s Table: Pizza may not feature a Los Angeles pizzaiolo, unless you count Chris Bianco (although his story is much more centered in Phoenix). But a new short documentary-style video called “To Live and Pie in LA” by Los Angeles-based content producer Tastemade features several local pizza makers and offers insights as to why Los Angeles pizza might be the best in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Metro K Line, connecting Crenshaw to LAX, opens to the public on Oct. 7

The Metro K Line, formerly known as the Crenshaw/LAX line, is finally finished and will open to the public on Oct. 7, Metro officials announced Thursday.The K Line starts at the E Line at the Expo/Crenshaw Station and will eventually merge with the C Line (Green) at Aviation/LAX Station. The line connecting the Crenshaw Corridor, Inglewood, and El Segundo was hailed as "a new era of equitable transportation investment" giving residents access to fast, reliable, and low-cost rail transit that has not been seen since the Los Angeles Railway's Yellow Cars shut down in the 1950s."The K Line will have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Comic Art#Covid#Stantec
KTLA

10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
easyreadernews.com

Promoters happy with BeachLife Ranch debut

On Sunday night, as Brandi Carlile played the final notes of the three-day BeachLife Ranch festival, a 150-member crew stood outside ready to take it down. What took 12 days to stage, takes three to dismantle. “I can’t lie. I was preoccupied with whether, in the South Bay, country and...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Deadline

L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Food court staple Massis Kabob opens first standalone eatery

The LA food court staple Massis Kabob unveiled its first standalone restaurant less than a mile from where it began in the Glendale Galleria 46 years ago. Hacop “Jack” Baghdassarian, whose family had fled Iran after the revolution, opened Massis Kabob in 1976 when kabobs weren’t commonplace. “Massis” comes from the colloquial Armenian term for Mount Ararat, the mountain the Bible said Noah descended from after the flood.
GLENDALE, CA
Deadline

Deadline

127K+
Followers
36K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy