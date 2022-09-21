ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Lakers guard options following signing of Dennis Schroder

By Reign Amurao
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023aFM_0i3aEJH600

The 2022 NBA offseason has had its fair share of surprises that didn’t involve the Los Angeles Lakers. From the blockbuster trade of three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert to the drama that Kevin Durant started with the Brooklyn Nets, fans were witness to circus of events over the past several months.

Interestingly, one transaction that caught everyone by surprise was when the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley . It’s still a fact that Russell Westbrook is a Laker and the addition of his on-court rival was a head-scratcher. The interaction between the two seemed professional. During Beverley’s introductory press conference, the two guards were seen greeting each other without any animosity. Westbrook even gave his new teammate a towel to help him wipe off his sweat after the workout.

After that, everything was peaceful. But, after Germany lost to Spain for a chance at a gold medal during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022, the Lakers made an astounding move. Los Angeles decided to sign the unrestricted free agent guard Dennis Schroder . It was a good signing for the team since Schoder just capped off FIBA tournament where he finished fifth in scoring. I wish they did it before trading for Pat Bev, but that’s just me.

Now, the Lakers have three guards capable of leading and running Darvin Ham’s offense. The front office has formed a three-headed monster that could cause rotation issues for the team. If we include the other guards on their roster, who we haven’t mentioned, they could potentially have five point guards fighting for minutes.

Let’s look at the cases for a starting spot among these three Lakers guards.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers standing in Sportsnaut’s most-recent NBA power rankings

Russell Westbrook returns to the Los Angeles Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7e41_0i3aEJH600
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Out of the three capable guards, Russell Westbrook has the most experience in leading a team. Although he did have a terrible 2021-22 NBA season , it’s not all his fault. His numbers were down last season, but that’s what you get for playing alongside a ball-dominant superstar in LeBron James.

Even with his struggles, he put up a decent eight-game stretch during the latter days of November until the beginning of December ( 23.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 8.9 APG ). Also, out of the Lakers’ “Big Three,” the former MVP was always available. In the 82-game season, Westbrook was able to play 78 outings. His durablity and availability for the team shouldn’t be overlooked.

Russell Westbrook stats (2021-22): 18.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 7.1 APG, 44% shooting, 30% 3-point

Yes, Westbrook wasn’t at his best last season. But you can’t incorporate a player in a different system and expect him to figure things out immediately. The nine-time All-Star already had his first taste of what it’s like to play alongside James and Anthony Davis. It also looks like he’s been addressing his issues during the offseason.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers considering bench role for Russell Westbrook

Patrick Beverley provides Lakers toughness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8AkO_0i3aEJH600
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers trading for Patrick Beverley was quite a shock to almost everyone following the NBA. If you are an avid fan of the Association, then you know there’s bad blood between Westbrook and Beverley. Thankfully, it looked like they’ve gone past that and were seen smiling and laughing together.

The 10-year veteran earned his stripes early in his NBA career and became a starter in his sophomore season. Since then, he’s started most of the time for the teams that he’s been on. Out of the three, Pat Bev might be the one that could potentially stand out. His defensive prowess might work out well in Ham’s system. Also, the 6-foot-1 guard can play better defense than Westbrook and Schroder.

In an era where three-and-D players are valued, Beverley has the better case at starting for Los Angeles. Being a 38% shooter from the three-point area, the three-time All-Defensive can help open the floor for James and Davis to get to work. Given how he was able to help the Minnesota Timberwolves to get back to the playoffs, Beverley can do the same thing for the Lakers.

Related: Updated 2022-23 NBA Playoff and championship predictions

Dennis Schroder returns to the Los Angeles Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04H5pb_0i3aEJH600
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers completed their point guard trio with their recent acquisition of Dennis Schroder. Together with Westbrook, Schroder is one of two guards that have had the opportunity of playing alongside James and Davis. Also, he’s had the opportunity to play for Darvin Ham back with the Atlanta Hawks. Ham served as an assistant coach with the Hawks in 2013 when Schroder was a rookie.

During the offseason, no team expressed interest in signing the German guard. Luckily for him, the FIBA EuroBasket tournament was ongoing, and he focused his sights on winning the gold medal. It helped his quest finding a team. His 22.1 points per game average helped him lead the Germans for a third-place finish in the FIBA tournament.

Schroder can help boost the Lakers’ offense, especially on the open floor. During his first stint with the team, Dennis the Menace started 61 games and did a decent job running as the team’s secondary facilitator. The former 17th pick’s quick style of play can open up new things on the offensive side of the floor. Los Angeles wasn’t able to win much during Schroder’s first time with the team, but it helped the team have a decent postseason run.

The Los Angeles Lakers have created a new problem as they tried to retool their roster. With a ton of backcourt options, it’s a daunting task for Ham and his coaching staff to satisfy everyone with their playing time. A possibility of playing all three guards might be risky. But, due to the new age of basketball, it won’t be surprising to see the Lakers take the risk of having all three guards on the floor at once.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Yardbarker

‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal

The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
BOSTON, MA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Page Six

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Darvin Ham
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
thesource.com

LeBron Channels His Inner MJ And Kobe By Going Bald, The Internet Reacts

Earlier today, LeBron James shared a photo of his new haircut. The 37 year old basketball veteran seems to be taking inspiration from other basketball greats such as Michael Jordan and Kobe by going completely bald. LeBron posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story, still in the barber...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba All Star#The Los Angeles Lakers#Fiba
Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"

The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Country
Germany
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Country
Spain
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?

The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy