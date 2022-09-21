Florida State eyes 4-0 start as Boston College comes to town

Florida State’s long road home has been a good one.

In their first home game since Aug. 27, the Seminoles (3-0) will look to start a season with four straight wins for the first time since 2015 when Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College (1-2) visits Tallahassee on Saturday.

Quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse, left tackle Robert Scott Jr. and defensive tackle Malcolm Ray are all listed on this week’s depth chart after leaving with injuries — or being evaluated — following last Friday’s 35-31 win at Louisville.

“I felt very good about where a lot of those reports came back,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. “I know these guys, they put so much into it and so anytime you have to miss any amount of time, it just hurts. … These guys are fighters; they’re definitely going to make it work.”

They made it work on Friday.

For the first time since 2015, Florida State had a 125-yard rusher (Treshaun Ward) and 125-yard receiver (Johnny Wilson) in the same game. FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker found Wilson for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

BC made improvements in the running game during last Saturday’s 38-17 win over Maine. Pat Garwo III rushed for 78 yards and two scores to pace the offense.

“We want to keep building off that last half,” BC head coach Jeff Hafley said. “Hopefully with some of the experience (the offensive line is gaining), they continue to gel as a unit.”

The possible return of left tackle Ozzy Trapilo after missing two games (knee) would further solidify a rushing attack that logged 77 of its 111 yards in the second half against Maine.

“He was out here (on Tuesday) practicing,” Hafley said. “I’m hoping we’ll have him back. I think everybody knows how important Ozzy is playing right now.”

For the Seminoles, a familiar face will be lined up on the opposite side, as BC safety Jaiden Woodbey (18 tackles this season) is a former Florida State defender. He transferred to BC ahead of the 2021 season.

BC hasn’t won in Tallahassee since 2008. FSU has a 14-5 record all-time in the series and has won three straight.

–Field Level Media

