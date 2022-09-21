How Many Calories Are in Grapes?

Available in red and green varieties, grapes are a nutritious addition to any diet. The calories in grapes are just about the same for red and green types, and both are rich in disease-fighting antioxidants.

In a small serving of 10 green or red grapes, there are 34 calories. Most of the calories in both red and green grapes come from sugar and carbohydrates.

Nutrition and Calories in Grapes

On average, there are about 34 calories in 1o grapes, and this is true for both red or green grapes, according to the USDA . This equates to approximately 3.4 calories in a single grape.

Grapes are not a good source of fat or protein, but they do contain carbs. A serving of 10 green or red grapes has about 8.4 grams of carbs, or 3 percent of your recommended Daily Value (DV), per the USDA. You're also getting 7.6 grams of sugar.

Red grapes and green grapes are both full of nutritional value. They contain some vitamin K, which is important for blood clotting and bone formation, and a bit of potassium, an essential mineral and electrolyte.

In particular, grapes are a good source of polyphenols , or antioxidant plant compounds. Flavanoids are responsible for the bitter taste in grapes and have been tied to protection against the progression of brain diseases like Alzheimer's, per July 2021 research in

The antioxidants in grapes have also been associated with less oxidative stress and inflammation as well as a reduced risk of heart disease, according to a January 2017 review in ​ Molecules ​.

Black or Red Grapes vs. Green Grapes

The color of your grapes tells you a little about what's in them. Dark-colored grapes such as black grapes and red grapes have more anthocyanins, which are plant compounds that give the grapes their reddish hue. These compounds are tied to a number of health benefits, including a lower risk of heart disease and cognitive decline, per the Cleveland Clinic .

As for the taste, black and red grapes and black grapes tend to be much sweeter than green grapes. Green grapes have a more sour, tangy flavor.