Here’s how many people in your state may get student loan relief

(NEXSTAR) — Over 40 million Americans are expected to qualify for federal student loan forgiveness from the Biden administration, with as many as 20 million likely to have their remaining balances entirely erased.

New figures from the White House show no state will see less than 45,000 residents qualify for up to $10,000 in debt relief. For some states, that estimated number of eligible residents is in the millions.

Last month, President Biden announced his plans to forgive thousands of dollars in federal student loan debt for qualifying borrowers: those with federal student loans who earned less than $125,000 (or $250,000 for a couple) in 2020 or 2021 can receive up to $10,000 in relief, and those who received a Pell Grant are eligible for up to $20,000. More details on who qualifies and how to determine how much you’ll receive can be found here.

According to the White House, 90% of this student loan relief will go to borrowers earning less than $75,000 a year. The number of borrowers impacted in each state, however, will vary — drastically, in some cases.

The latest data from the White House shows states with larger populations will see the most amount of borrowers impacted by relief: California, Florida, New York, and Texas each have more than 2 million borrowers expected to qualify for up to $10,000 in debt relief. Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania are each expected to have more than 1 million borrowers in that category.

In California, over 3.5 million borrowers are expected to receive up to $10,000 in student debt cancelation. Texas has the second-highest total at 3.2 million.

On the opposite end of the scale are, of course, states with smaller populations — in Wyoming, for example, 49,600 borrowers will receive up to $10,000. For nearby North Dakota, it’s about 82,000 borrowers, and in Alaska, it’s 60,500.

When it comes to borrowers eligible for up to $20,000 in relief (those that received a Pell Grant), California and Texas both have more than 2.3 million expected to qualify. Four other states — Florida, Georgia, New York, and Ohio — each have more than 1 million borrowers meeting the same criteria.

Wyoming again has the fewest borrowers in this category at 31,400, followed by Vermont at 37,100 and North Dakota at 49,600.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of how many borrowers in each state are expected to receive student loan forgiveness, according to the White House:

State Estimated Number of Eligible Borrowers (rounded to the nearest hundred) Estimated Number of Eligible Pell Borrowers (rounded to the nearest hundred)

Alabama588,000404,900

Alaska60,50037,300

Arizona810,800554,900

Arkansas365,600269,000

California3,549,3002,340,600

Colorado698,100419,000

Connecticut454,200238,200

Washington, D.C.105,60060,300

Delaware116,90068,000

Florida2,427,6001,716,300

Georgia1,506,1001,039,100

Hawaii111,50065,700

Idaho201,400144,900

Illinois1,486,600863,600

Indiana856,400555,500

Iowa408,700248,900

Kansas360,900225,500

Kentucky563,300394,000

Louisiana608,100435,200

Maine175,000105,300

Maryland747,100419,400

Massachusetts813,000401,200

Michigan1,316,000849,300

Minnesota729,700416,300

Mississippi417,200316,400

Missouri777,300502,200

Montana120,40078,600

Nebraska232,100136,000

New Hampshire175,10085,300

New Jersey1,082,900590,300

New Mexico215,900159,000

New York2,258,8001,320,100

Nevada315,800216,900

North Carolina1,190,500785,500

North Dakota82,00049,600

Ohio1,677,8001,085,700

Oklahoma454,300321,600

Oregon499,000332,100

Pennsylvania1,717,300988,800

Rhode Island133,90075,300

South Carolina681,100458,400

South Dakota109,10065,100

795,300542,000

Texas3,323,2002,306,700

Utah282,700206,300

Virginia965,100566,500

Vermont72,20037,100

Washington697,600423,800

West Virginia213,100145,000

Wisconsin685,100412,700

Wyoming49,60031,400

In many of the states receiving the most relief – California, Georgia, and Florida, especially – the average student loan debt held by residents is higher, according to the latest data from the Department of Education. The opposite is true for the states with fewer borrowers expected to benefit – North Dakota and Wyoming have some of the lowest average debts in the country.

This isn’t exactly the case in Texas. While millions of borrowers in the Lone Star State are expected to benefit from Biden’s student debt relief, Texans have one of the lowest average debt burdens in the country at roughly $33,000, a level similar to that of North Dakota and Wyoming.

While 8 million borrowers are expected to qualify for automatic federal student loan forgiveness, the majority of eligible borrowers will need to wait until early October to apply for debt relief, according to the Department of Education. Here’s what you can do while waiting for more details to be announced.

Exact details about how the federal debt forgiveness will be administered haven’t been released yet. Some borrowers may also receive an automatic refund for payments they’ve made on their loans since March 2020.