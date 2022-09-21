Read full article on original website
Pathological oligodendrocyte precursor cells revealed in human schizophrenic brains and trigger schizophrenia-like behaviors and synaptic defects in genetic animal model
Although the link of white matter to pathophysiology of schizophrenia is documented, loss of myelin is not detected in patients at the early stages of the disease, suggesting that pathological evolution of schizophrenia may occur before significant myelin loss. Disrupted-in-schizophrenia-1 (DISC1) protein is highly expressed in oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs) and regulates their maturation. Recently, DISC1-Î”3, a major DISC1 variant that lacks exon 3, has been identified in schizophrenia patients, although its pathological significance remains unknown. In this study, we detected in schizophrenia patients a previously unidentified pathological phenotype of OPCs exhibiting excessive branching. We replicated this phenotype by generating a mouse strain expressing DISC1-Î”3 gene in OPCs. We further demonstrated that pathological OPCs, rather than myelin defects, drive the onset of schizophrenic phenotype by hyperactivating OPCs' Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway, which consequently upregulates Wnt Inhibitory Factor 1 (Wif1), leading to the aberrant synaptic formation and neuronal activity. Suppressing Wif1 in OPCs rescues synaptic loss and behavioral disorders in DISC1-Î”3 mice. Our findings reveal the pathogenetic role of OPC-specific DISC1-Î”3 variant in the onset of schizophrenia and highlight the therapeutic potential of Wif1 as an alternative target for the treatment of this disease.
Hyperpigmented epiretinal membrane in macular telangiectasia type 2: imaging characteristics and correlation with transretinal pigment migration
To explore the features of black hyperpigmentation in macular telangiectasia (MacTel) type 2 and correlate these findings with the characteristics of hyperpigmented epiretinal membranes (ERMs) using multimodal imaging. Methods. A case series of three patients with MacTel type 2 and hyperpigmented ERMs imaged with colour fundus photography, fluorescein angiography (FA),...
The role of mindful acceptance and lucid dreaming in nightmare frequency and distress
A theoretical and empirical association between lucid dreaming and mindfulness, as well as lucid dreaming and nightmares has previously been observed; however, the relationship between nightmares and mindfulness has received surprisingly little attention. Here, we present the findings of two studies exploring the relation of nightmare frequency and distress with two components of mindfulness, termed presence and acceptance, as well as lucid dreaming. Study 1 (N"‰="‰338) consisted of a low percentage of frequent lucid dreamers whereas Study 2 (N"‰="‰187) consisted primarily of frequent lucid dreamers that used lucid dream induction training techniques and meditation. Across studies, nightmare-related variables showed a more robust association with mindful acceptance as opposed to mindful presence.Â Moreover, individuals with high levels of meditation expertise and practice of lucid dreaming induction techniques reported lower nightmare frequency. Finally, in Study 2, which consisted of frequent lucid dreamers, a positive correlation between lucid dreaming frequency and mindfulness was apparent. The present findings support the notion that wakeful mindfulness is associated with the quality of dreams and extend previous research by suggesting a disentangled role of the two facets of mindfulness in dream variation. This association remains open for experimental manipulation, the result of which could have clinical implications.
Heparanase modulates the prognosis and development of BRAF V600E-mutant colorectal cancer by regulating AKT/p27Kip1/Cyclin E2 pathway
BRAF V600E-mutant colorectal cancer (CRC) is a rare subtype of colorectal cancer with poor prognosis. Compelling evidence indicates that the heparanase (HPSE) gene has multiple functions in cancer, however, its role in BRAF V600E-mutant CRC remains elusive. Differentially expressed genes between BRAF V600E-mutant and wild-type patients were explored by analyzing public data from The Cancer Genome Atlas and the Gene Expression Omnibus. Clinical samples of 172 patients with BRAF V600E-mutant CRC diagnosed at Zhongshan Hospital Fudan University were collected. Overall survival was analyzed using Kaplan"“Meier curves and Cox regression models. Cell models and xenografts were utilized to investigate the effect of HPSE on tumor proliferation. HPSE was significantly highly expressed in the BRAF V600E-mutant group. High HPSE expression level was independently associated with inferior survival in the BRAF V600E-mutant cohort. HPSE knockdown impeded tumor proliferation of BRAF V600E-mutant CRC cells in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, HPSE silencing arrested cell cycle in G0/G1 phase by downregulating Cyclin E2 expression via the AKT/p27Kip1 pathway. These findings support a role for HPSE in promoting BRAF V600E-mutant CRC progression, which suggests it holds great promise as a prognostic biomarker and a potential therapeutic target for the aggressive CRC subtype.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy in children with post-concussion syndrome improves cognitive and behavioral function: a randomized controlled trial
Persistent post-concussion syndrome (PPCS) is a common and significant morbidity among children following traumatic brain injury (TBI) and the evidence for effective PPCS treatments remains limited. Recent studies have shown the beneficial effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) in PPCS adult patients. This randomized, sham-control, double blind trial evaluated the effect of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) on children (age 8"“15) suffering from PPCS from mild-moderate TBI events six months to 10Â years prior. Twenty-five children were randomized to receive 60 daily sessions of HBOT (n"‰="‰15) or sham (n"‰="‰10) treatments. Following HBOT, there was a significant increase in cognitive function including the general cognitive score (d"‰="‰0.598, p"‰="‰0.01), memory (d"‰="‰0.480, p"‰="‰0.02), executive function (d"‰="‰0.739, p"‰="‰0.003), PPCS symptoms including emotional score (p"‰="‰0.04, d"‰="‰"“ 0.676), behavioral symptoms including hyperactivity (d"‰="‰0.244, p"‰="‰0.03), global executive composite score (d"‰="‰0.528, p"‰="‰0.001), planning/organizing score (d"‰="‰1.09, p"‰="‰0.007). Clinical outcomes correlated with significant improvements in brain MRI microstructural changes in the insula, supramarginal, lingual, inferior frontal and fusiform gyri. The study suggests that HBOT improvesÂ both cognitive and behavioral function, PPCSÂ symptoms, and quality of life in pediatric PPCS patients at the chronic stage, even years after injury. Additional data is needed to optimize the protocol and to characterize the children who can benefit the most.
Author Correction: Recycling and metabolic flexibility dictate life in the lower oceanic crust
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2075-5 Published online 11 March 2020. It has been brought to the authors' attention that the pipeline steps for metatranscriptome contamination removal could miss mapping any sample reads to control reads that didn't assemble into the control co-assembly. Therefore, an additional analysis of the manually checked transcripts behind the themes discussed in the paper was performed using Magic-BLAST, a mapping tool that allows detection and removal of reads in sample data sets that are mapped to by control reads. Transcripts discussed in the paper flagged by Magic-BLAST were removed from the dataset if they recruited one or more reads from a control sample at 98% local identity over 50% or more of the alignment. The new determinations did not compromise any of the pathways discussed in our paper, but removal of reads (~19%) changed the calculated FPKM values reported throughout Supplementary Table 4 of the original paper. Although we advise against using FPKM values to compare expression levels of selected genes between samples for amplified data sets, this amendment provides updated FPKM values for Supplementary Table 4, and highlights a few instances where all transcripts for individual genes within categories were removed. At the same time, we updated taxonomic annotations as of spring 2020, as databases are constantly improving, and where possible, we now provide synonyms and abbreviations for the reported functions in an effort to make the table more useful to the reader. Additional useful detail is also provided about the analysis of metatranscriptome data within the selected categories of metabolism discussed in the paper, and about the clean room facility used for the cell counts.
Author Correction: Genome-wide association and epidemiological analyses reveal common genetic origins between uterine leiomyomata and endometriosis
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12536-4, published online 24 October 2019. The original version of this Article contained an error in TableÂ 1, in which the odds ratios were incorrectly calculated. The correct version of TableÂ 1 is:. Table 1 Overview of lead SNPs with significant associations at 29...
Effect of fermented rapeseed meal in the mixture for growing pigs on the gastrointestinal tract, antioxidant status, and immune response
The ban on the use of zinc oxide has increased interest in probiotics, prebiotics, synbiotics and organic acids, as well as fermented components in the diet of weaned piglets. This study assessed the effect of 8% fermented rapeseed meal in weaner diets on characteristics of the gastrointestinal tract, the small intestinal microbiota, and immune and antioxidant status. The effects were determined by measuring biochemical and haematological blood parameters, levels of class G, A and M immunoglobulins and IL-6, and the antioxidant potential of the plasma. After slaughter, the gastrointestinal tract was measured, the viscosity of the digesta was determined, and microbiological tests were performed. The results showed that the fermented component reduced the viscosity of the digesta and the length of segments of the gastrointestinal tract. It caused a statistically significant increase in lactic acid bacteria and a decrease in total bacteria. The haematological and biochemical analyses of the blood confirmed the biological activity of the fermented component. Pigs from group FR had significantly higher haemoglobin levels (p"‰="‰0.001), RBC count (p"‰="‰0.015), and haematocrit (Ht) value (p"‰<"‰0.001) than the control animals. A diet including 8% rapeseed meal fermented using Bacillus subtilis strain 87Y benefits gastrointestinal function by stabilizing and improving the function of the bacterial microbiota, inhibiting growth of certain pathogens, and strengthening immunity.
Extracellular fibrinogen-binding protein released by intracellular Staphylococcus aureus suppresses host immunity by targeting TRAF3
Many pathogens secrete effectors to hijack intracellular signaling regulators in host immune cells to promote pathogenesis. However, the pathogenesis of Staphylococcus aureus secretory effectors within host cells is unclear. Here, we report that Staphylococcus aureus secretes extracellular fibrinogen-binding protein (Efb) into the cytoplasm of macrophages to suppress host immunity. Mechanistically, RING finger protein 114, a host E3 ligase, mediates K27-linked ubiquitination of Efb at lysine 71, which facilitates the recruitment of tumor necrosis factor receptor associated factor (TRAF) 3. The binding of Efb to TRAF3 disrupts the formation of the TRAF3/TRAF2/cIAP1 (cellular-inhibitor-of-apoptosis-1) complex, which mediates K48-ubiquitination of TRAF3 to promote degradation, resulting in suppression of the inflammatory signaling cascade. Additionally, the Efb K71R mutant loses the ability to inhibit inflammation and exhibits decreased pathogenicity. Therefore, our findings identify an unrecognized mechanism of Staphylococcus aureus to suppress host defense, which may be a promising target for developing effective anti-Staphylococcus aureus immunomodulators.
Publisher Correction: A lightweight neural network with multiscale feature enhancement for liver CT segmentation
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-16828-6, published online 19 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in References 1 and 2, which were incorrectly given as:. Dakua, S. P. journaltitlePerformance divergence with data discrepancy: A review. Artif. Intell. Rev., 40, 429"“455. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10462-011-9289-8 (2013). Dakua, S. P. journaltitleTowards...
Effects of adrenergic-stimulated lipolysis and cytokine production on in vitro mouse adipose tissue"“islet interactions
Inflammatory cytokines and non-esterified fatty acids (NEFAs) are obesity-linked factors that disturb insulin secretion. The aim of this study was to investigate whether pancreatic adipose tissue (pWAT) is able to generate a NEFA/cytokine overload within the pancreatic environment and as consequence to impact on insulin secretion. Pancreatic fat is a minor fat depot, therefore we used high-fat diet (HFD) feeding to induce pancreatic steatosis in mice. Relative Adipoq and Lep mRNA levels were higher in pWAT of HFD compared to chow diet mice. Regardless of HFD, Adipoq and Lep mRNA levels of pWAT were at least 10-times lower than those of epididymal fat (eWAT). Lipolysis stimulating receptors Adrb3 and Npr1 were expressed in pWAT and eWAT, and HFD reduced their expression in eWAT only. In accordance, HFD impaired lipolysis in eWAT but not in pWAT. Despite expression of Npr mRNA, lipolysis was stimulated solely by the adrenergic agonists, isoproterenol and adrenaline. Short term co-incubation of islets with CD/HFD pWAT did not alter insulin secretion. In the presence of CD/HFD eWAT, glucose stimulated insulin secretion only upon isoproterenol-induced lipolysis, i.e. in the presence of elevated NEFA. Isoproterenol augmented Il1b and Il6 mRNA levels both in pWAT and eWAT. These results suggest that an increased sympathetic activity enhances NEFA and cytokine load of the adipose microenvironment, including that of pancreatic fat, and by doing so it may alter beta-cell function.
WNK1/HSN2 mediates neurite outgrowth and differentiation via a OSR1/GSK3Î²-LHX8 pathway
With no lysine kinase 1 (WNK1) phosphorylates and activates STE20/SPS1-related proline-alanine-rich protein kinase (SPAK) and oxidative stress responsive kinase 1 (OSR1) to regulate ion homeostasis in the kidney. Mutations in WNK1 result in dysregulation of the WNK1-SPAK/OSR1 pathway and cause pseudohypoaldosteronism type II (PHAII), a form of hypertension. WNK1 is also involved in the autosomal recessive neuropathy, hereditary sensory and autonomic neuropathy type II (HSANII). Mutations in a neural-specific splice variant of WNK1 (HSN2) cause HSANII. However, the mechanisms underlying HSN2 regulation in neurons and effects of HSN2 mutants remain unclear. Here, we found that HSN2 regulated neurite outgrowth through OSR1 activation and glycogen synthase kinase 3Î² (GSK3Î²). Moreover, HSN2-OSR1 and HSN2-GSK3Î² signalling induced expression of LIM homeobox 8 (Lhx8), which is a key regulator of cholinergic neural function. The HSN2-OSR1/GSK3Î²-LHX8 pathway is therefore important for neurite outgrowth. Consistently, HSN2 mutants reported in HSANII patients suppressed SPAK and OSR1 activation and LHX8 induction. Interestingly, HSN2 mutants also suppressed neurite outgrowth by preventing interaction of between wild-type HSN2 and GSK3Î². These results indicate that HSN2 mutants cause dysregulation of neurite outgrowth via GSK3Î² in the HSN2 and/or WNK1 pathways.
Working memory and reaction time variability mediate the relationship between polygenic risk and ADHD traits in a general population sample
Endophenotypes are heritable and quantifiable traits indexing genetic liability for a disorder. Here, we examined three potential endophenotypes, working memory function, response inhibition, and reaction time variability, for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) measured as a dimensional latent trait in a large general population sample derived from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive DevelopmentSM Study. The genetic risk for ADHD was estimated using polygenic risk scores (PRS) whereas ADHD traits were quantified as a dimensional continuum using Bartlett factor score estimates, derived from Attention Problems items from the Child Behaviour Checklist and Effortful Control items from the Early Adolescent Temperament Questionnaire-Revised. The three candidate cognitive endophenotypes were quantified using task-based performance measures. Higher ADHD PRSs were associated with higher ADHD traits, as well as poorer working memory performance and increased reaction time variability. Lower working memory performance, poorer response inhibition, and increased reaction time variability were associated with more pronounced ADHD traits. Working memory and reaction time variability partially statistically mediated the relationship between ADHD PRS and ADHD traits, explaining 14% and 16% of the association, respectively. The mediation effect was specific to the genetic risk for ADHD and did not generalise to genetic risk for four other major psychiatric disorders. Together, these findings provide robust evidence from a large general population sample that working memory and reaction time variability can be considered endophenotypes for ADHD that mediate the relationship between ADHD PRS and ADHD traits.
Single-cell multi-omics of human clonal hematopoiesis reveals that DNMT3A R882 mutations perturb early progenitor states through selective hypomethylation
Somatic mutations in cancer genes have been detected in clonal expansions across healthy human tissue, including in clonal hematopoiesis. However, because mutated and wild-type cells are admixed, we have limited ability to link genotypes with phenotypes. To overcome this limitation, we leveraged multi-modality single-cell sequencing, capturing genotype, transcriptomes and methylomes in progenitors from individuals with DNMT3A R882 mutated clonal hematopoiesis. DNMT3A mutations result in myeloid over lymphoid bias, and an expansion of immature myeloid progenitors primed toward megakaryocytic"“erythroid fate, with dysregulated expression of lineage and leukemia stem cell markers. Mutated DNMT3A leads to preferential hypomethylation of polycomb repressive complex 2 targets and a specific CpG flanking motif. Notably, the hypomethylation motif is enriched in binding motifs of key hematopoietic transcription factors, serving as a potential mechanistic link between DNMT3A mutations and aberrant transcriptional phenotypes. Thus, single-cell multi-omics paves the road to defining the downstream consequences of mutations that drive clonal mosaicism.
Author Correction: Fundamental investigations on the sodium-ion transport properties of mixed polyanion solid-state battery electrolytes
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32190-7, published online 02 August 2022. In the original version of this article, one of the affiliation details for Anthony K. Cheetham were incorrectly given as 'Materials Department and Materials Research Laboratory, University of California, Santa Barbara, Bengaluru 93106 California, USA' but should have been 'Materials Department and Materials Research Laboratory, University of California, Santa Barbara, 93106 California, USA'. Also, in the original version of theÂ Supplementary Information associated with this Article, the affiliations of Anthony K. Cheetham, Gopalakrishnan Sai Gautam and Pieremanuele Canepa were incorrectly reported and numbered. Also, this article contained mistyping errors in Figure 2, Figure 4, Supplementary TableÂ 1, Supplementary TableÂ 4 and Supplementary NoteÂ 3. In Figure 2, panel b, the y-axis label was incorrectly reported as "Na+ conductivity, log10() (S/cm)". In Figure 4, panel a, the x-axis label was incorrectly reported as "2 (Â°)". In Figure 4, panel b, the y-axis label was incorrectly reported as "ln(T) (SKcm-1)". In Supplementary TableÂ 1, the numerical values "623.9" and "625.2" in the "AEend" column were missing the "-" sign, and the terms "Na(1)" and "Na(2)" were swapped. In Supplementary TableÂ 4, the number "8" was used for two different "Cluster #" rows. In Supplementary NoteÂ 3, the terms "Na(1)" and "Na(2)" were swapped, and the term Î”Eend was incorrectly reported as "|Î”Eend|". The correct affiliations, axis labels, numerical values of tables and labelling of equation components are now provided in the main text and supplementary information. These errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Mutant p53 gain of function mediates cancer immune escape that is counteracted by APR-246
P53 mutants contribute to the chronic inflammatory tumour microenvironment (TME). In this study, we address the mechanism of how p53 mutants lead to chronic inflammation in tumours and how to transform it to restore cancer immune surveillance. Methods. Our analysis of RNA-seq data from The Cancer Genome Atlas Breast Invasive...
Exploring smoking cessation experiences among persons with spinal cord injury: Informing theory-based recommendations for interventions
Use an integrated knowledge translation (IKT) and theory-based approach, to (1) explore factors influencing smoking cessation behaviour among people with SCI, and (2) explore the preferred intervention and implementation options for smoking cessation interventions for persons with SCI. Setting. Community. Methods. Aligned with an IKT approach, an SCI organization was...
Longitudinal analyses of serum neurofilament light and associations with obesity indices and bioelectrical impedance parameters
Neurofilament light is a constituent of the neuronal cytoskeleton and released into the blood following neuro-axonal damage. It has previously been reported that NfL measured in blood serum is inversely related to body mass index. However, no reports exist with regard to body composition assessed using bioelectrical impedance analysis or other indicators of obesity beyond BMI. We analyzed the relationship between sNfL and body composition according to the three compartment model. Additionally, associations between sNfL, body shape index, waist-to-height ratio, and BMI were examined. The sample consisted of 769 participants assessed during the baseline examination and 693 participants examined in the course of the follow-up of the BiDirect Study. Associations between sNfL, BMI, BSI, and WtHR were separately analyzed using linear mixed models. Body compartments operationalized as fat mass, extracellular cell mass, and body cell mass were derived using BIA and the relationship with sNfL was analyzed with a linear mixed model. Lastly, we also analyzed the association between total body water and sNfL. We found significant inverse associations of sNfL with BMI and WtHR. The analysis of the three compartment model yielded significant inverse associations between sNfL, body cell mass and body fat mass, but not extracellular mass. Furthermore, total body water was also inversely related to sNfL. A potential mechanism could involve body cell mass and body fat mass as highly adaptive body constituents that either directly absorb sNfL, or promote the formation of new vasculature and thereby increase blood volume.
Mesenchymal and adrenergic cell lineage states in neuroblastoma possess distinct immunogenic phenotypes
Apart from the anti-GD2 antibody, immunotherapy for neuroblastoma has had limited success due to immune evasion mechanisms, coupled with an incomplete understanding of predictors of response. Here, from bulk and single-cell transcriptomic analyses, we identify a subset of neuroblastomas enriched for transcripts associated with immune activation and inhibition and show that these are predominantly characterized by gene expression signatures of the mesenchymal lineage state. By contrast, tumors expressing adrenergic lineage signatures are less immunogenic. The inherent presence or induction of the mesenchymal state through transcriptional reprogramming or therapy resistance is accompanied by innate and adaptive immune gene activation through epigenetic remodeling. Mesenchymal lineage cells promote T cell infiltration by secreting inflammatory cytokines, are efficiently targeted by cytotoxic T and natural killer cells and respond to immune checkpoint blockade. Together, we demonstrate that distinct immunogenic phenotypes define the divergent lineage states of neuroblastoma and highlight the immunogenic potential of the mesenchymal lineage.
PD-L1 enhances migration and invasion of trophoblasts by upregulating ARHGDIB via transcription factor PU.1
As the main constituent cells of the human placenta, trophoblasts proliferate, differentiate, and invade the uterine endometrium via a series of processes, which are regulated exquisitely through intercellular signaling mediated by hormones, cytokines, and growth factors. Programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1) is a biomarker of the response to immune checkpoint inhibitors and can regulate maternal-fetal immune tolerance during pregnancy progression. Recently, it was found that PD-L1 may regulate obstetric complications by affecting the function of trophoblasts. Therefore, we examined the expression and localization of PD-L1 in the human placenta and observed the effects of PD-L1 on trophoblasts migration and invasion in both the trophoblasts line HTR-8/SVneo and an extravillous explant culture model. Finally, we explored the molecular mechanisms underlying PD-L1-regulated trophoblasts migration and invasion through RNA sequencing and bioinformatics analysis. Our data showed that PD-L1 was mainly expressed in syncytiotrophoblasts and that its protein levels increased with gestational age. Interestingly, the protein expression of PD-L1 was significantly decreased in placentas from pregnancies with preeclampsia compared with normal placentas. Importantly, the migration and invasion abilities of trophoblasts were significantly changed after knockdown or overexpression of PD-L1 in HTR-8/SVneo cells and an extravillous explant culture model, which was partially mediated through the transcription factor PU.1 (encoded by Spi1)-regulated Rho GDP-dissociation inhibitor beta (ARHGDIB) expression. These results suggested that PD-L1 was highly involved in the regulation of trophoblasts migration and invasion, providing a potential target for the diagnosis and treatment of placenta-derived pregnancy disorders.
