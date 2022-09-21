YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Steve Leslie was able to sit down with long-time friend and current assistant coach, Brandon Dotson, at Hackett’s Pub. The two were able to take a trip down memory lane as they discussed Coach’s past on the field during his playing days but also his current thoughts on football in our area as an assistant coach at Chaney. Steve and Brandon were able to discuss his ties to Ursuline and Chaney as the two are playing this Saturday night at Rayen Stadium. Not only did they discuss football, they discussed life outside of sports and so much more!

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO