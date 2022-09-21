Read full article on original website
CHANEY COWBOYS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER WITH BRANDON DOTSON
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Steve Leslie was able to sit down with long-time friend and current assistant coach, Brandon Dotson, at Hackett’s Pub. The two were able to take a trip down memory lane as they discussed Coach’s past on the field during his playing days but also his current thoughts on football in our area as an assistant coach at Chaney. Steve and Brandon were able to discuss his ties to Ursuline and Chaney as the two are playing this Saturday night at Rayen Stadium. Not only did they discuss football, they discussed life outside of sports and so much more!
SOUTH RANGE FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 4) WITH DAN YEAGLEY
BOARDMAN, OH- For the first time in history, YSN went on location to Legends Food and Drink in Boardman, Ohio to kick off a new partnership and feature live editions of Coach’s Corner’s and Player Profiles for the South Range Raiders. Fresh from a big 48-0 victory over...
AMAZING JOURNEY | Chaney football team comes from way behind to earn state ranking
To appreciate the journey the Chaney High School football team has made, pause to consider how it started. In 2017, there was no Cowboys football team as the school was in the final year of an eight-year break of not fielding a squad. Six years earlier, Chaney was converted into a visual and performing arts and STEM school, and its athletic programs were eliminated.
COWBOYS CONQUER ALL
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Senior stars Elijah Carter and Clifton Scott stopped by Hackett’s Pub to talk about their careers as members of the Chaney Cowboys football team. Not only did the boys get the chance to chat with Steve Leslie about football, they were able to discuss life outside of sports, their families, what classes they are taking at Chaney, some influential people who have effected them throughout their careers, and much much more!
JACKSON MILTON HANDLES ROCKETS
NORTH JACKSON OH- Tonight the Lady Jays evened up their conference record taking down the Lady Rockets of Lowellville in three straight sets. Emily Fultz had a career night with 16 kills from the outside position. Riley Headley added 7 kills tonight also from the outside. Paige Grope had 13 service points with 2 aces, adding a season high of 25 assists to her stat sheet. Grace Johns had 10 service points with 3 aces and 13 digs.
LAKEVIEW VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH HEATHER GUTHRIE
CORTLAND OH- Lakeview has been firmly spotted on the top spot of the volleyball power rankings since the beginning of the season. They are on a tear with an undefeated record at the moment, and have only lost two sets all season. As the season winds down, the Bulldogs have a game 2 game lead on second place Girard in the NE8. However, the Indians are no pushover. Lakeview is eyeing a second matchup with Girard who is next on the slate. It is sure to be a rumble in the doghouse on Thursday night.
GIRARD HANDS BULLDOGS THEIR FIRST LOSS
CORTLAND OH- Girard came in to Thursday’s matchup with Lakeview needing a win to keep any hopes of grabbing a piece of the NE8. It would not be an easy task, but the Indians pulled through and won 3 consecutive sets after falling the first to win in four. (20-25 26-24 25-23 25-22)
COLUMBIANA TAKES BATTLE WITH BULLDOGS
EAST PALESTINE OH- It was a tough battle on Thursday night between Columbiana, and East Palestine. The EOAC rivals fought tooth and nail to win, but in the end it was the Clippers that won in four sets. (20-25 25-20 25-15 25-22) Columbiana had a balanced offense, and leading the...
RAIDERS ESCAPE THRILLER WITH STRUTHERS
STRUTHERS OH- South Range responded from their tough loss to Boardman on Monday by coming away with a thrilling 5 set victory over Struthers on Tuesday. (23-25 19-25 25-18 25-16 15-6) Maria Primavera led the Raiders with an impressive double double having 20 kills, and 16 digs. Sarah Kuhns also...
BLUE DEVILS SHAKE OFF TOUGH LOSS
Following two tough matchups with both The Mineral Ridge Rams and The Austintown Fitch Falcons, The Western Reserve Blue Devils went into Tuesday night with hope of ending their six set losing streak. Their opponent? The Waterloo Vikings made the trip from Atwater to Berlin Center in an Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference battle on The Scarlet Tier.
FITCH ESCAPES LEOPARDS GRASP
AUSTINTOWN OH-In what looked to be a mismatch on the volleyball court Wednesday night in Austintown. A single win Louisville Leopards team traveled to Fitch in a battle with the one loss Falcons. The junior varsity teams went the full three sets and put on a show, leaving the crowd wondering, how can varsity top that? Well, a back and forth battle ensued in Set 1, with Brooke Haren for Louisville and Jocelyn Jourdan for Austintown exchanging big kills throughout. The serving game from The Falcons made all the difference in Set 1, allowing Fitch to pull away late for the 7-point set victory.
GARFIELD WINS ON MILESTONE FILLED NIGHT
GARRETTSVILLE OH- A conference battle took place in Garrettsville on Tuesday night. The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s (MVAC) Gray Tier had two of its best setters on full display! With Carla Ramirez Ortiz of Campbell grabbing her 1000th career assist in just her junior season. On the other side of the fence, Madeline Shirkey tallied her 1500th career assist at Garfield in her senior campaign. As both milestones highlighted the night, the teams lit up the court with some competitive play!m.
NOVAK HAT TRICK DOES THE JOB
NEWTON FALLS OH- Newton Falls and Crestview we’re one of the only soccer teams in the area to get a game in on Wednesday night. With severe weather in most forecasts, teams across the coverage map canceled their games. There was a window of clear skies in Newton Falls. The goal was clear for Crestview as they shutout the previously undefeated Tigers 3-0.
SPRINGFIELD STAYS HOT WITH A SWEEP
SEBRING OH- Springfield is starting to find a stride down the stretch of the season as they took a sweep over Sebring to stay hot. (25-19 25-11 25-19) Jameka Brungard led the Tigers offense with 9 kills on the night. Madi Lesnak was right behind her finishing the night with 7 kills. Baelyn Brungard set up the offense wonderfully finishing with 13 assists. Sami McKim led the back row defense with 16 digs. Jacey Mullen also had a good defensive effort with 13 digs.
BATTLING BRANCH
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Michael Branch has been a force to be reckoned with on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Ursuline Irish in 2022, and for good reason. Branch is one of many seniors that start up front for Ursuline on the gridiron, and with that experience comes success. Branch is in his third year starting for the Irish and has already picked up multiple awards for his play, such as being named to the All-Conference and All-County teams. Branch, like so many others, have a different kind of accomplishment in mind…a state championship.
FITCH WINS SEVENTH STRAIGHT
BERLIN CENTER OH- If you happened to have a bad case of “The Mondays” The Austintown Fitch Falcons and The Western Reserve Blue Devils had the cure in last night’s contest at Berlin Center. Anytime these two opponents square-off, it is sure to be a great volleyball match! Both teams went into Monday night having some really good attackers, with each side having a player with 150+ Kills in the season already!
RIDGE ENDS REGULAR SEASON WITH A WIN
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Mineral Ridge got the season under wraps on Thursday as they beat Heartland Christian to end their regular season. The final tally was 178-188. Trey Rigley led the way shooting a 39. Jack Gillie was also impressive with a 42. Chas Colantone swung his way to a 48. AJ Sandy was one stroke off Chas with a 49. Rounding out the scoring for Ridge was Keaton Kucera with a 50, and Hayden Lengyel with a 54.
WATERLOO PUTS A HURT ON GARFIELD
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Waterloo traveled to Garrettsville Wednesday night and battled through adversity to come out on top 3-1. The Vikings got goals from Kaira English, Olivia Boyle, and a huge game-clinching goal from Carletta Henry. The defense worked very hard the entire game, and behind Grace Yarian’s 4 saves they were able to slow the Garfield attack. Registering assists for the Vikings were Kaira English, Olivia Boyle, and a crucial clutch assist from Sophia Wood.
