The Burley Straw Maze Is An Epic Family Fall Adventure Opening Soon
The Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch are a must-go each fall, especially if you have a family. There is always so much to do and it never disappoints! Honestly, every event that the Burley Straw Maze puts on is a must-go. But the fall attraction opens soon. Burley Straw...
Haunted Mansions Of Albion 2022 Tickets Available Online Now
You can now order tickets for one of southern Idaho's premier Halloween season destinations. The Haunted Mansions of Albion opens for this season of screams with scares around every dark corner on Saturday, October 1. Organizers of this year's Haunted Mansions of Albion Halloween attraction recently held auditions for this...
Check Out The Map Of Perfect Fall Leaf Peeping Time In Idaho
Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year. If you are the type of person that loves to travel to see the amazing fall leaf colors, there is actually a map that tells you when, where, and the color of the leaves on the weekends you want to go.
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Fall officially started this week, making this weekend the first one of the season. The weather is finally cooler, making it much more enjoyable to get outside, and there is ton going on this weekend. There are events a plenty taking place from charity events, to sporting events, and everything in between. Get up off your couch, get outside, and enjoy one of these many events taking place this weekend in the Twin Falls area and around the Magic Valley. Here are some of the things to do this weekend.
Colossal Columns Greet Visitors on this Beautiful House in Twin Falls
The housing market is interesting right now, so making sure your home has something unique and appealing that stands out to potential buyers is almost essential when selling a property. This home for sale on Longbow will definitely catch your eye since there are 2 massive columns guarding the front door. There are even little pillars throughout the house to tie the design choice together.
The One Flower You Don’t Want To Get Caught Picking In Twin Falls
A walk with my wife and kid the other day resulted in a discussion about what state flowers if any are illegal to pick. It appears in Idaho, there's one sweet shrub pickers need to avoid plucking from the ground, or at least being seen doing it. I've been doing...
One of a Kind, Unique Market Returning to Twin Falls this Month
Twin Falls is one of the best places when it comes to crafts, markets, and selling local products. Multiple markets pop up throughout the year that focus on one-of-a-kind products you can't get anywhere else that are made in the region or the area. A couple of times a year there is a certain market that is put on that offers items you won't find anywhere else and is an event that many anticipate and can't wait to attend. This multi-day event is set to return this month, and you are not going to want to miss it.
New Children’s Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls
Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
Beer, Brats & Music: Oktoberfest Returns Northwest Of Twin Falls
The Old Boise Oktoberfest is returning this fall after a couple of year's absence. Tickets for this year's October event near the state capital are on sale, so right now is a great time to reserve lodging and finalize all the travel arrangements from the Magic Valley. Like so many...
Popular Hot Spring Near Twin Falls Will Be Closing Indefinitely
The popular hot springs made the announcement on their Facebook page and on their website. Banbury Hot Springs will be closing indefinitely at the beginning of next month. Banbury Hot Springs is closing starting October 3rd. But don't fret, they plan on reopening as soon as they can, even better. According to the explanation on the website, the hot springs is over due for a make over and that is exactly what they plan on doing.
Long Time Empty Building In Downtown Twin Falls Is Now A Restaurant
A new restaurant has officially opened in Downtown Twin Falls and I cannot wait to give it a shot. It is called El Fogon and it is located where the old Lonesome Dove use to be at 600 Main Ave N. The building was vacant for a long time, until recently.
kmvt
Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
Tri-City Herald
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
Lainey Wilson + Morgan Wade Confirmed for 2023 Hwy 30 Music Fest
Two major performers were recently added to this year's Highway 30 Music Fest roster. And if these two stellar artists are any indication of what’s to come, this just may be the biggest event ever to hit the Twin Falls area. Morgan Wade. Morgan Wade is a returning Highway...
Never Break Up With Someone At The Bearded Axe In Twin Falls
When it reaches the point in a relationship when one of the participants wants to end it, there are some places you should avoid in Twin Falls if doing it publically. Any business that has weapons within reach or a steep cliff in close proximity isn't a good idea at all to break that type of news.
‘Extremely Uncommon’ Creature Found in Idaho’s Twin Falls: VIDEO
Late last year, Idaho wildlife officers had a rare encounter near Twin Falls, trapping one of the state’s elusive ringtails. See footage of the unique critter below. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An extremely uncommon ringtail found in Twin Falls, ID (https://youtu.be/D8xrZxhpj2A) According to Magic...
5 Reasons Why You’re Ranting and Raving Wrong in the Magic Valley
Rants and rave pages on Facebook are commonly used all across the country, and Twin Falls and the Magic Valley are no different. These pages can be used for good and for bad, but most people today are using them in some form or fashion. They can be used for pure entertainment, to vent, to praise a business, or share a bad experience. They can be used for many different things, but certain people of Twin Falls have begun to use these pages in ways they were not intended. While there is no exact set of rules for a rants and raves page, there are some ways of using it that are wrong and that people in Twin Falls have been accused of doing. Here are some of the ways not to use rants and raves pages in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Careless Twin Falls Pet Owners Are Ruining Area Trails For Others
When it comes to living in Twin Falls, I honestly can't think of too much to complain about. I will say that I totally agree with one area resident who recently shared her opinion on area pet owners that seem to be contributing to the dirtying of several Twin Falls trails and recreation sites.
KIVI-TV
Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho
Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
kmvt
It was a day of celebration for Hollister Elementary School
HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the summer, KMVT reported on the Hollister Elementary School needing additional teachers to remain open for the 2022-23 school year. And today, the community celebrated the school and its continuing legacy. A parade through Main Street in Hollister brought the community together to celebrate...
