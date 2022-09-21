ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

95.7 KEZJ

Haunted Mansions Of Albion 2022 Tickets Available Online Now

You can now order tickets for one of southern Idaho's premier Halloween season destinations. The Haunted Mansions of Albion opens for this season of screams with scares around every dark corner on Saturday, October 1. Organizers of this year's Haunted Mansions of Albion Halloween attraction recently held auditions for this...
ALBION, ID
95.7 KEZJ

9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

Fall officially started this week, making this weekend the first one of the season. The weather is finally cooler, making it much more enjoyable to get outside, and there is ton going on this weekend. There are events a plenty taking place from charity events, to sporting events, and everything in between. Get up off your couch, get outside, and enjoy one of these many events taking place this weekend in the Twin Falls area and around the Magic Valley. Here are some of the things to do this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Colossal Columns Greet Visitors on this Beautiful House in Twin Falls

The housing market is interesting right now, so making sure your home has something unique and appealing that stands out to potential buyers is almost essential when selling a property. This home for sale on Longbow will definitely catch your eye since there are 2 massive columns guarding the front door. There are even little pillars throughout the house to tie the design choice together.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

One of a Kind, Unique Market Returning to Twin Falls this Month

Twin Falls is one of the best places when it comes to crafts, markets, and selling local products. Multiple markets pop up throughout the year that focus on one-of-a-kind products you can't get anywhere else that are made in the region or the area. A couple of times a year there is a certain market that is put on that offers items you won't find anywhere else and is an event that many anticipate and can't wait to attend. This multi-day event is set to return this month, and you are not going to want to miss it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

New Children’s Clothing Retailer Opening Fall 2022 in Twin Falls

Carter's and OshKosh opening soon in Twin Falls. Twin Falls, Idaho is set to get a new Carter's Oshkosh store this fall! I've talked to several groups of young parents and many of them seem to be excited about the opening. This is great news for parents in the Twin Falls area, as it will provide them with an additional option for children's clothing. The Twin Falls area has seen significant growth over the past few years, and there is little doubt that a need for more retail options exists.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Hot Spring Near Twin Falls Will Be Closing Indefinitely

The popular hot springs made the announcement on their Facebook page and on their website. Banbury Hot Springs will be closing indefinitely at the beginning of next month. Banbury Hot Springs is closing starting October 3rd. But don't fret, they plan on reopening as soon as they can, even better. According to the explanation on the website, the hot springs is over due for a make over and that is exactly what they plan on doing.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
JACKPOT, NV
95.7 KEZJ

5 Reasons Why You’re Ranting and Raving Wrong in the Magic Valley

Rants and rave pages on Facebook are commonly used all across the country, and Twin Falls and the Magic Valley are no different. These pages can be used for good and for bad, but most people today are using them in some form or fashion. They can be used for pure entertainment, to vent, to praise a business, or share a bad experience. They can be used for many different things, but certain people of Twin Falls have begun to use these pages in ways they were not intended. While there is no exact set of rules for a rants and raves page, there are some ways of using it that are wrong and that people in Twin Falls have been accused of doing. Here are some of the ways not to use rants and raves pages in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho

Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

It was a day of celebration for Hollister Elementary School

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the summer, KMVT reported on the Hollister Elementary School needing additional teachers to remain open for the 2022-23 school year. And today, the community celebrated the school and its continuing legacy. A parade through Main Street in Hollister brought the community together to celebrate...
HOLLISTER, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

