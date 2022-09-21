ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

NME

Twitch is slashing income for bigger streamers on “premium deals”

Twitch streamers who were given “premium deals” offering them more than 50/50 revenue split will see their income reduced, with Twitch blaming the expense of hosting streams. In a blog published today (September 21), Twitch president Dan Clancy acknowledged that it has previously offered “premium deals” to certain...
PC Gamer

Twitch refuses to give streamers a better deal, despite pressure from users

Mere days after winning plaudits for banning gambling advertisements on its platform, Twitch decided it had stacked up enough goodwill among streamers: and decided to piss them all off. Recently, there's been an increased push by content creators for Twitch to change its revenue split in favour of streamers: from the current 50/50 to 70/30. This came with a petition signed by 22,000 streamers and viewers, and was inspired by the revelation that Twitch was in fact paying some of the most prominent streamers a 70/30 revenue share already, but had stopped offering such deals even for the biggest channels.
Fortune

Popular Twitch streamers threatened to strike if the video site didn’t ban gambling. Days later, the Amazon-owned company changed its policy

Gambling streams are increasingly popular on Twitch, yet some of the platform's most prominent streamers want the platform to ban them entirely. Twitch, the popular live-streaming platform owned by Amazon, is targeting one of its most popular category of streams: people pulling virtual slot machines. On Tuesday evening, Twitch announced...
CNBC

Bitcoin rises as Fed raises rates, and Twitch bans crypto gambling after backlash: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Anthony Georgiades, co-founder of Pastel Network, discusses the economic pressures facing the crypto industry.
GAMINGbible

'Madden 23' Players Go On Strike After Awful In-Game Gambling Odds

This isn’t the first time that gambling has hit the gaming headlines this week. Just a few days ago, Twitch banned the streaming of “slots, roulette or dice games that aren’t licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection,” after prominent streamers - including Pokimane - threatened to go on strike. Now, Madden 23 players are threatening to do the same due to the title’s awful in-game gambling odds.
ClutchPoints

Twitch to lower revenue split with its creators

Right after the drama regarding the gambling side of Twitch, a new issue has risen that has people up in arms. Now, Twitch plans to lower the share of the revenue that its creators will get. Keep reading to learn more about the issue. In a letter from Dan Clancy,...
CNET

YouTube, One-Upping TikTok, to Share Ad Money With Shorts Creators

YouTube is shaking up its Partnership Program that lets people earn money from their videos, expanding it to share revenue and other money-making features with uploaders of popular clips on Shorts -- its quick, vertical, looping videos that compete with TikTok. "This is the first time real revenue sharing is...
CNET

Amazon Prime Scores Subscriber Win With Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime's broadcast of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video last week reportedly scored the internet retailer a record number of Prime subscriptions for a 3-hour period, beating its records for Prime Day, Cyber Monday and Black Friday. "By every measure, 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video was a resounding...
The Verge

DirecTV fumbles NFL Sunday Ticket... again

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket stream has gone down for the second week in a row. Football fans across Twitter complained that they were unable to log in or received an error message when trying to load the stream. It looks like subscribers continued to have problems after this. Many...
CNET

This Free Multiplayer Crossword Beams Down to You Daily From Cats in Space

Need to fill a Wordle-size hole in your social-puzzle soul? Planet Crossword, an online game launching Friday, aims make crossword-solving interactive and social -- and delivered with the help of cute cat astronauts. Planet Crossword, with its first puzzle going live at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET Friday, is the debut...
CoinDesk

THNDR Games Launches Play-to-Earn Bitcoin Solitaire Mobile Game

Bitcoin gaming company, THNDR Games has released a play-to-earn (P2E) mobile version of Solitaire called Club Bitcoin: Solitaire. The game will allow players to earn bitcoin (BTC) while playing one of the most popular and most recognizable card games of all time. THNDR’s stated mission is “bringing [b]itcoin to the...
NME

EA head says ‘Call Of Duty’ Xbox-exclusivity would be “tremendous” for ‘Battlefield’

EA CEO Andrew Wilson has shared that Call Of Duty becoming an Xbox-exclusive series would be a “tremendous opportunity” for EA’s Battlefield series. As Microsoft‘s acquisition of Activision Blizzard continues, the purchase has come under scrutiny over the possibility of Microsoft potentially making Call Of Duty an Xbox-exclusive. While Microsoft says it will continue to launch Call Of Duty on PlayStation, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has slammed Microsoft’s three-year offer as “inadequate on many levels.”
