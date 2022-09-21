ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
MLB
FOX Sports

Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Heading to 5th straight playoffs, Braves focused on big-picture goals

ATLANTA -- The Braves clinched a fifth consecutive postseason appearance, but they would have rather moved into a first-place tie in their division. Got it? It’s just part of the excitement created by what remains a great National League East race. Travis d'Arnaud and Dansby Swanson both homered as...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick, laid out below. Atlanta is in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Braves clinch 5th straight postseason berth

The Atlanta Braves are heading to the postseason for a fifth consecutive season after defeating the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Tuesday. The Braves didn't partake in any sort of celebration, as they continue to target the Mets for top spot in the National League East. The defending World Series champions...
MLB
The Associated Press

Dodgers overcome Gallen's 13 Ks, rally to beat D-backs 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — So much for Mookie Betts having the night off. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed his bat in the ninth inning and their All-Star came up big off the bench. Max Muncy hit a tying infield single and Betts singled home the winning run with two outs, helping the Dodgers edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday for their major league-leading 45th comeback victory. “I think that may be one of my first pinch hits, so that part was pretty cool,” Betts said. “I was hoping not to hit, but you get to a point where the situation calls and you turn your brain on and you’re ready to go.” The Dodgers didn’t take the lead until Arizona starter Zac Gallen left after eight innings. He struck out a career-high 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
