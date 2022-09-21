Read full article on original website
The Dorian is the latest repurposed building to be unveiled on Niagara Street in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A unveiling was held Thursday for another old structure in Buffalo, which has been repurposed into high end real estate, in an area that's become a hot spot for redevelopment on the city's West Side. Natale Development's The Dorian is now home to a medical practice,...
West Side Bazaar searching for temporary kitchens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an accidental fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage Tuesday morning, the West Side Bazaar is searching for kitchens for its restaurants to use temporarily. Normally a busy place for lunch and dinner, boasting shops and seven restaurants, many owned by people in...
Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Groundbreaking held for new City of Buffalo apartment community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The official groundbreaking for a new apartment community in the City of Buffalo was held on Thursday. The apartment complex is called The Rails, and it's creating more than 300 apartments, retail space, and office space right near the corner of Main Street and Hertel Avenue.
Fish for free in NYS this Saturday
New York State residents and non-residents are invited to fish for free this Saturday, September 24th, without a fishing license.
Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Locally owned internet service provider bringing internet to Erie County
A locally owned internet service provider, Niacom, announced a rollout of high-speed internet service supporting Erie County.
A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids
The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
Flying Bison celebrates 7th annual Choctoberfest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People headed down to the Flying Bison Brewing Company on Thursday to celebrate the seventh annual Choctoberfest. It's a fundraiser to benefit Family Promise of Western New York. The community organization helps families experiencing homelessness by providing them emergency shelter and support. People who bought tickets...
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee.
Jemal to develop Burns Building apartments on Ellicott, East Huron streets
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal is moving forward with his vision is to create the Electric District, mostly on Ellicott Street, from Genesee Street south to Broadway to include 600 apartments, offices, restaurants, entertainment venues and retail. Jemal wants to demolish a vacant, three-story building at 348 Ellicott...
Healthcare workers of NYSNA stand in the rain outside ECMC before bargaining begins
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A little rain didn’t stop the members of the New York State Nurses Association workers standing outside of the Erie County Medical Center in protest calling for safe staffing and a fair contract.
The newest Bills fashion statement; All by a nonprofit that employs refugees
Water Buffalo hats are taking the Queen City by storm, but the story behind their growing popularity is much deeper.
Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
Hochul has inflated number of stadium jobs
Sure, building the new Bills stadium will employ a lot of construction workers, but thousands fewer than what the governor claims. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have repeatedly claimed that 10,000 jobs will be created during construction of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield reveals recipients of Blue Fund grants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced Wednesday the recipients of this year's Blue Fund grants. The program helps organizations fund services such as behavioral health, maternal health, and health care workforce development. Gerard Place was one of those recipients and was awarded...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
Mayor Brown invokes powers to save historic Cobblestone properties
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The office for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that Brown has invoked eminent domain powers in an effort to save two historic properties in the Cobblestone District. The Mayor’s office says that the properties at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue are facing longstanding code violations and the city has […]
National Fuel: Expect costs to double this winter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost to heat your home or apartment this winter could send shivers up your spine. National Fuel said on average, its customers could end up paying more than $1,000 to heat their homes this winter. The last time prices were that high was more than a decade ago. “Unfortunately, your […]
Elmwood Catalyst Fitness begins expansion with new amenities
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catalyst Fitness on Elmwood Avenue is getting updated. The fitness center, at 1999 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, is going through a $2.5 million renovation and expansion, according to co-owner Amy Bueme. She bought a portion of the building, where Catalyst is currently open and down the south...
