Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

West Side Bazaar searching for temporary kitchens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an accidental fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage Tuesday morning, the West Side Bazaar is searching for kitchens for its restaurants to use temporarily. Normally a busy place for lunch and dinner, boasting shops and seven restaurants, many owned by people in...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY
guideposts.org

A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids

The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Flying Bison celebrates 7th annual Choctoberfest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People headed down to the Flying Bison Brewing Company on Thursday to celebrate the seventh annual Choctoberfest. It's a fundraiser to benefit Family Promise of Western New York. The community organization helps families experiencing homelessness by providing them emergency shelter and support. People who bought tickets...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
BUFFALO, NY
investigativepost.org

Hochul has inflated number of stadium jobs

Sure, building the new Bills stadium will employ a lot of construction workers, but thousands fewer than what the governor claims. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have repeatedly claimed that 10,000 jobs will be created during construction of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Mayor Brown invokes powers to save historic Cobblestone properties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The office for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday that Brown has invoked eminent domain powers in an effort to save two historic properties in the Cobblestone District. The Mayor’s office says that the properties at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue are facing longstanding code violations and the city has […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

National Fuel: Expect costs to double this winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost to heat your home or apartment this winter could send shivers up your spine. National Fuel said on average, its customers could end up paying more than $1,000 to heat their homes this winter. The last time prices were that high was more than a decade ago. “Unfortunately, your […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
