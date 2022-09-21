ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
BLACKSBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Both Virginia and Virginia Tech face grudge matches

There is a grudge match aspect to the football games facing both Virginia and Virginia Tech this week. Attendees at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club on Monday got to hear former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster reflect on a 2003 game in Morgantown, W.Va., where then-No. 3 Tech lost to the Mountaineers 28-7.
BLACKSBURG, VA
voiceofmotown.com

The Voice of Morgantown’s Pick for West Virginia’s Next Head Coach

Morgantown, West Virginia – While there will be many outstanding potential replacements out there if/when Neal Brown is fired by West Virginia, one stands out as a particularly great choice for the Mountaineers. Bill O’Brien, who is in his second year as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is just the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech

WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Virginia Tech Preview, Predictions

On this episode of the #CRW podcast, the guys provide some closing thoughts on Towson and the WVU football season through 3 games before transitioning to discuss the upcoming 4th game against Virginia Tech and providing their predictions on which team will hang onto the Black Diamond Trophy for the foreseeable future.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski Theatre showing Virginia Tech football games

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech fans in the new River Valley have a new spot to catch all the action on the gridiron. If you can’t make it to Lane Stadium or on the road with the Hokies, you can watch the game on the big screen at the Pulaski Theatre.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game

The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WBOY

Vote for your week three Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week

West Virginia landed its first victory of the season on Saturday after smashing Towson 65-7 at Milan Puskar Stadium. Plenty of Mountaineers got to show out in the win as Neal Brown dug through his sideline to give his players some snaps. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvexplorer.com

Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
BECKLEY, WV

