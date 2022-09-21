Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
Second-half surge by WVU brings Black Diamond Trophy back to Morgantown
WVU fights back to an even record after disappointing start to season. The Black Diamond Trophy is headed back to Morgantown after West Virginia topped Virginia Tech 33-10 at Lane Stadium on Thursday. The Hokies (2-2) were among the best in the country at stopping the run until the Mountaineers...
WBOY
FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
WVU football: 3 bold predictions vs. Virginia Tech in Week 4
Neal Brown and WVU football are in a tough spot through three games. The Mountaineers are sitting at 1-2 after a couple of heartbreaking losses to Pitt and Kansas but Thursday’s road battle against a bad Virginia Tech team should help get everything back on track. The Mountaineers probably...
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Virginia Tech
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Hokies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOY
WVU enters sold-out Lane Stadium to defend Black Diamond Trophy
West Virginia’s rivalry road tour continues (and ends) on Thursday when the Mountaineers (1-2, 0-1 Big 12) head to Lane Stadium to face Virginia Tech (2-1, 1-0 ACC). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. WVU gears up for its second rivalry clash this season after a...
cardinalnews.org
Both Virginia and Virginia Tech face grudge matches
There is a grudge match aspect to the football games facing both Virginia and Virginia Tech this week. Attendees at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club on Monday got to hear former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster reflect on a 2003 game in Morgantown, W.Va., where then-No. 3 Tech lost to the Mountaineers 28-7.
Individual + Team Stats from West Virginia's Win Over Virginia Tech
The final numbers from tonight's game.
voiceofmotown.com
The Voice of Morgantown’s Pick for West Virginia’s Next Head Coach
Morgantown, West Virginia – While there will be many outstanding potential replacements out there if/when Neal Brown is fired by West Virginia, one stands out as a particularly great choice for the Mountaineers. Bill O’Brien, who is in his second year as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is just the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBOY
WVU football at Virginia Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
The Black Diamond Trophy goes on the line on Thursday when West Virginia travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech. WVU has faced few opponents more than it has Virginia Tech as the two rivals line up for the 54th time in history. Here’s everything you need to know about...
WBOY
WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech
WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
Know Your Foe: Virginia Tech Defensive Breakdown
The Virginia Tech defense is one of the stingiest in the country
Virginia Tech QB Grant Wells Explains How His Feelings Have Changed Towards WVU
The WV native voiced his true feelings about the Mountaineers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: Virginia Tech Preview, Predictions
On this episode of the #CRW podcast, the guys provide some closing thoughts on Towson and the WVU football season through 3 games before transitioning to discuss the upcoming 4th game against Virginia Tech and providing their predictions on which team will hang onto the Black Diamond Trophy for the foreseeable future.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski Theatre showing Virginia Tech football games
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech fans in the new River Valley have a new spot to catch all the action on the gridiron. If you can’t make it to Lane Stadium or on the road with the Hokies, you can watch the game on the big screen at the Pulaski Theatre.
techlunchpail.com
Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game
The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
WBOY
Vote for your week three Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
West Virginia landed its first victory of the season on Saturday after smashing Towson 65-7 at Milan Puskar Stadium. Plenty of Mountaineers got to show out in the win as Neal Brown dug through his sideline to give his players some snaps. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roanoke, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Roanoke. The Staunton River High School football team will have a game with William Fleming High School on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00. The Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke football team will have a game with Northside High School on September 22, 2022, 15:00:00.
Retired Steeler visits Hampton restaurant to receive donation
What appears to be a routine football play has the potential to change a life drastically. On a Monday night in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker collapsed after making a tackle, having suffered an injury that necessitated spinal stabilization surgery and had doctors wondering if he ever would walk again.
wvexplorer.com
Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia
BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
Comments / 0