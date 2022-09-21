ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Texas Children’s Hospital Gets a Monumental $10 Million Gift — Houston’s Oldest Women’s Organization Steps Up For Neurological Research

Dr. Huda Zoghbi addresses the gathering at the Blue Bird Circle Know Your Clinic Day at the Duncan NRI at Texas Children's Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital) In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Blue Bird Circle, Houston’s oldest organization of women volunteering their time and efforts to...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Volunteers needed: Houston-area art organizations to begin ‘Safe Streets’ project at Gulfton intersection

HOUSTON – The intersection of High Star Road and Westward Street at Hillcroft Street, the Gulfton community’s main street corridor, are set to receive a makeover this weekend. Several organizations have had a hand in this decision: Houston Public Works, Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority, Southwest Management District, Connect...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Baytown, TX
Government
City
Baytown, TX
Baytown, TX
Society
Click2Houston.com

Texas Medical Center unveils plans for growth and innovation

HOUSTON – This week, the president of the Texas Medical Center unveiled plans for major growth. The newest initiative, called TMC BioPort is expected to span several hundred acres just south of NRG, about three miles down the road from the medical center. TMC BioPort plans to create over...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents H-E-B’s Scott McClelland in kickoff of inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Adult Ministries presents former H-E-B president and now senior advisor Scott McClelland in the inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3, where he will discuss about how his own faith and career have intersected throughout his life. The speaker series is an offshoot of “Working Faith,” a new program that will launch Oct. 16, focusing on how to erase the Sunday-Monday divide when it comes to faith. The idea is for people to begin to see their careers as a way to lives their Christian faith every day, with the goal of engaging and impacting men and women throughout the Houston area, not just those who already call St. Luke’s home.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Funerals#Charity#Airborne Division
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley celebrates 40 years in broadcasting; Share your well-wishes for the beloved meteorologist here

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley is celebrating 40 years of broadcasting on Sept. 22. Share your well-wishes for Frank as he celebrates this milestone in his career in the form below. We’ll share them with Frank and we could share your comments on-air and online with him as we honor our beloved chief meteorologist.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Charities
conroetoday.com

Conroe Bartender recognized for courageous actions

CONROE, TX -- Chief Christy recognized the bar tender of a local Downtown Conroe establishment for his courageous actions on September 3, 2022. Max Thieme was working the bar when he observed a female patron leave the bar area and enter a single use restroom. He noticed that a male followed her to the restroom and waited outside the door. When the female began to exit the restroom, the male forced her back inside where he attempted to sexually assault her.
CONROE, TX
thekatynews.com

Team Hidalgo TV Ad Spotlights Extreme Opponent’s Dangerous Disregard for Harris County Women and Public Health System

New ad hits on tension between Mealer’s support of Texas’ extreme abortion ban, and the County Judge’s oversight of the public health system. “Contrary to what the extremist politicians will have you believe, reproductive healthcare, including safe access to abortion, is a matter of County concern,” says Toni Harrison, Hidlago campaign spokesperson. “A candidate who would risk the lives of patients, and allocate our law enforcement’s time and resources to arresting doctors and jailing healthcare professionals is the wrong choice for Harris County.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy