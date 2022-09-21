Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
Texas Children’s Hospital Gets a Monumental $10 Million Gift — Houston’s Oldest Women’s Organization Steps Up For Neurological Research
Dr. Huda Zoghbi addresses the gathering at the Blue Bird Circle Know Your Clinic Day at the Duncan NRI at Texas Children's Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital) In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Blue Bird Circle, Houston’s oldest organization of women volunteering their time and efforts to...
Click2Houston.com
Volunteers needed: Houston-area art organizations to begin ‘Safe Streets’ project at Gulfton intersection
HOUSTON – The intersection of High Star Road and Westward Street at Hillcroft Street, the Gulfton community’s main street corridor, are set to receive a makeover this weekend. Several organizations have had a hand in this decision: Houston Public Works, Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority, Southwest Management District, Connect...
Click2Houston.com
Houston jury awards $95.5M to family of girl who suffered brain damage after sedated, restrained by dentist, attorney says
HOUSTON – A state district court jury in Houston has awarded $95.5 million to the family of a four-year-old Houston girl left irreversibly brain damaged after a dentist improperly restrained and sedated her during treatment of decayed teeth, according to the family’s attorney James R. Moriarty and co-counsel.
Click2Houston.com
A disabled veteran has waited eight years for a $1 million settlement from the Air Force
Correction, Sept. 21, 2022: An earlier version of a headline on this article said David P. Bighia was illegally fired by the Air Force. The Air Force did not fire him, officials rescinded a job offer. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston widow found not guilty of murdering husband by stabbing him 89 times 4 years ago
Janet Alexander's lawyer said the grandmother's history of abuse resonated with jurors more than four years after her husband was stabbed 89 times.
Click2Houston.com
Houston ranks high in number of stolen vehicles; Task force fighting theft says they’re losing money
For Mallory Olson, a seemingly normal night of sleep was disrupted by a knock on her front door. ”To be woken up at four in the morning with two officers was shocking,” said Olson. Olson, a Sugar Land resident, went to bed only a few hours earlier and says...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Medical Center unveils plans for growth and innovation
HOUSTON – This week, the president of the Texas Medical Center unveiled plans for major growth. The newest initiative, called TMC BioPort is expected to span several hundred acres just south of NRG, about three miles down the road from the medical center. TMC BioPort plans to create over...
thekatynews.com
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents H-E-B’s Scott McClelland in kickoff of inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Adult Ministries presents former H-E-B president and now senior advisor Scott McClelland in the inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3, where he will discuss about how his own faith and career have intersected throughout his life. The speaker series is an offshoot of “Working Faith,” a new program that will launch Oct. 16, focusing on how to erase the Sunday-Monday divide when it comes to faith. The idea is for people to begin to see their careers as a way to lives their Christian faith every day, with the goal of engaging and impacting men and women throughout the Houston area, not just those who already call St. Luke’s home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2′s Frank Billingsley celebrates 40 years in broadcasting; Share your well-wishes for the beloved meteorologist here
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley is celebrating 40 years of broadcasting on Sept. 22. Share your well-wishes for Frank as he celebrates this milestone in his career in the form below. We’ll share them with Frank and we could share your comments on-air and online with him as we honor our beloved chief meteorologist.
Click2Houston.com
Major milestone🐬: Galveston Bay Dolphin Research Program catalogs 1,000th distinct bottlenose dolphin
GALVESTON, Texas – A major milestone has been reached for the program that works to better understand bottlenose dolphins in Galveston Bay. The Galveston Bay Dolphin Research Program recently cataloged its 1,000th distinct bottlenose dolphin that calls the bay home. Anyone who has ever seen a dolphin, or a...
KHOU
Getting rid of the 'World's Largest Booger' with The Pasha Snoring & Sinus Center
HOUSTON — Dr. Raza Pasha joined Great Day Houston to discuss removing the 'World's Largest Booger' from a patient with Allergic Fungal Sinusitis. Watch the full video here. The fungal sinus infection is caused by environmental allergens, and if left untreated can develop into chronic or more serious conditions.
fox26houston.com
Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities urging awareness about new crime trend
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston man was arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities with Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office said on Thursday. Officials said on June 15, Terrence Thompson, 59, was seen on surveillance video following a Bank of America customer who had withdrawn a large amount of money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
This breakthrough technology gets rid of Erectile Dysfunction without pills or surgery
HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, and it's helping men get their love life back everywhere. Miles Broadhead with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received Today 9/20222
IN SHELTER – A372051. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 09/20/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
conroetoday.com
Conroe Bartender recognized for courageous actions
CONROE, TX -- Chief Christy recognized the bar tender of a local Downtown Conroe establishment for his courageous actions on September 3, 2022. Max Thieme was working the bar when he observed a female patron leave the bar area and enter a single use restroom. He noticed that a male followed her to the restroom and waited outside the door. When the female began to exit the restroom, the male forced her back inside where he attempted to sexually assault her.
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
thekatynews.com
Team Hidalgo TV Ad Spotlights Extreme Opponent’s Dangerous Disregard for Harris County Women and Public Health System
New ad hits on tension between Mealer’s support of Texas’ extreme abortion ban, and the County Judge’s oversight of the public health system. “Contrary to what the extremist politicians will have you believe, reproductive healthcare, including safe access to abortion, is a matter of County concern,” says Toni Harrison, Hidlago campaign spokesperson. “A candidate who would risk the lives of patients, and allocate our law enforcement’s time and resources to arresting doctors and jailing healthcare professionals is the wrong choice for Harris County.”
Click2Houston.com
15-20 horses burned to death, others injured in barn fire in northeast Houston: HFD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after several horses were reportedly burned to death and some were injured in a barn fire in northeast Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Officials with HFD received calls about a fire in the 4800 block of Linn Street around...
Tow truck used to remove 10-foot alligator from Texas driveway
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A massive alligator found in a Texas neighborhood required creativity and teamwork to remove it. The alligator, which measured in at 10 feet long, was first spotted by a man on surveillance camera sitting under his truck in the driveway, KPRC reported. Harris County Constable Mark...
Click2Houston.com
Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
Comments / 0