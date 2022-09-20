State Senator Emil Jones III Charged With Felonies: Racketeering, Bribery, Official Misconduct, False Statements

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County judge has been arrested and charged with domestic battery and made a court appearance Wednesday.Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. Court records show he was arrested at his Beverly neighborhood home Tuesday night.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the court cases over which Judge Boyd is presiding are now on hold.Boyd did not make it into work at the Markham Courthouse on Wednesday, and there is a possibility that he won't be ruling on any cases in the future after his arrest.Chicago Police said at 10:15 p.m....

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO