KDRV
Medford man charged with attempted murder now serving time at Oregon State Hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man will be serving 20 years under the Oregon State Psychiatric Review Board after being found guilty except for insanity for the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Kristopher Clay will be serving time at Oregon State Hospital after he was found...
KDRV
Troopers, deputies involved in Josephine County shooting placed on leave
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A second officer-involved shooting in two days in Josephine County is getting investigated today. It also has put deputies and troopers involved on administrative leave. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says those officers were involved late yesterday with the shooting of a male suspect in a...
KDRV
Medford family raising awareness after losing son to fentanyl overdose
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Garcia family is raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl after their 19-year-old son, Alex, passed away from an overdose on August 26. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Garcia's death, including how and where he acquired the fentanyl. Now, his family is hoping to encourage others to have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of drugs, including fentanyl.
KDRV
Oregon State Police are investigating Grants Pass officer involved shooting
SALEM, Ore. -- A Grant Pass shooting incident is putting a police officer on leave today while activating Oregon State Police investigators. The shooting involves a Grants Pass Police Department officer. Oregon State Police (OSP) reported today that yesterday, September 19, 2022, at 7:55pm officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity at a city park.
KDRV
OSP identified Californian as deadly Highway 140 Jackson County crash victim
OSP says Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, California, died in a crash Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm near Brownsboro. OSP says the crash near milepost 17 in Jackson County involved Reynolds' Lexus SUV and a Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 29-year-old Cory Trujillo of Grants Pass. OSP says its...
KDRV
One killed in single car crash on Highway 199 in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - A person is dead after a single car crash on highway 199 in Josephine County. On Wednesday around 4pm, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Hwy 199 near milepost 38. Preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford pickup, operated by an...
KDRV
Local man died in Highway 140 Klamath County crash
Oregon State Police (OSP) today said 56-year-old Tommy Fleeman of Klamath Falls was driving a Ford Expedition east on an adjacent canal maintenance road along Highway 140 east when, "For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt." OSP...
KDRV
Pacific Pride Fire cleanup ongoing nearly 6 months later
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The cleanup efforts for the Pacific Pride Fire that happened on April 12 on S Central Ave are still ongoing. Nearby stores are still recovering from the fire and say the prolonged cleanup is bad for business. "I think a lot of it has to do with...
KDRV
Beating the odds: Local boy climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro after being told he'd never walk again
HORSE CREEK, Calif.-- A local boy from Siskiyou County is leaving his mark across the world after climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro at the age of 12 this past weekend. For Abram Mannix, it was truly a once in a lifetime experience and certainly one that he will never forget. "It was...
KDRV
UPDATE: SchoolWatch: Crater High School closed rest of week for roof integrity concern
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Central Point School District says today Crater High School (CHS) will stay closed the rest of this week for a structural concern. It says student activities will continue, including football and other sports. It also says it is not employing distance learning or looking to do so during the closure.
KDRV
SOU President unveils new vision of the University, funding, programs and energy self-reliance
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Southern Oregon University's president has experience as a military pilot. Today he presented a financial approach to funding the four-year educational institution that he suggests is ready for takeoff. SOU President Rick Bailey told University employees today, "Our leadership and budgeting teams have looked long and hard...
