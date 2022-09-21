ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Medford family raising awareness after losing son to fentanyl overdose

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Garcia family is raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl after their 19-year-old son, Alex, passed away from an overdose on August 26. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Garcia's death, including how and where he acquired the fentanyl. Now, his family is hoping to encourage others to have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of drugs, including fentanyl.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Oregon State Police are investigating Grants Pass officer involved shooting

SALEM, Ore. -- A Grant Pass shooting incident is putting a police officer on leave today while activating Oregon State Police investigators. The shooting involves a Grants Pass Police Department officer. Oregon State Police (OSP) reported today that yesterday, September 19, 2022, at 7:55pm officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity at a city park.
GRANTS PASS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
County
Jackson County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KDRV

Local man died in Highway 140 Klamath County crash

Oregon State Police (OSP) today said 56-year-old Tommy Fleeman of Klamath Falls was driving a Ford Expedition east on an adjacent canal maintenance road along Highway 140 east when, "For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt." OSP...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Pacific Pride Fire cleanup ongoing nearly 6 months later

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The cleanup efforts for the Pacific Pride Fire that happened on April 12 on S Central Ave are still ongoing. Nearby stores are still recovering from the fire and say the prolonged cleanup is bad for business. "I think a lot of it has to do with...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sextortion#Blackmail#Southern

Comments / 0

Community Policy