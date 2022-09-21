ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur launches home repair assistance program

DECATUR — Starting Monday, some Decatur homeowners will have a chance to apply for grants to fund their home repair projects. The city of Decatur on Thursday officially launched its new owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP), a grant program aimed at low- to moderate-income homeowners in Decatur’s urban core.
wglt.org

Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out

A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
Herald & Review

Funerals pending for Sept. 22

ARNDT, Walter Jr., 77, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. FINNEY, Lois, 76, Decatur, died Tuesday (Sept. 20, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. ROBERTS, Dale Lynn, 64, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
WAND TV

Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
Herald & Review

Why are some Democrats missing from Macon County ballot?

DECATUR — In late July, the Macon County Democratic Party touted what it called a "historic" slate of all-female candidates for the countywide offices of clerk, sheriff and treasurer. The party nominated the candidates — Kathryn McAlpine, Shannon Gutierrez Seal and Melverta Wilkins, respectively — who then filed petitions...
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour educators, parents fill school board meeting

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – It was an emotional night for the teachers and staff who packed the Mahomet-Seymour Board of Education meeting Monday. They’ve spent months negotiating, but the teachers’ union is still fighting for a better contract. Last week, the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association (MSEA) voted to authorize a strike if a fair contract isn’t […]
WCIA

Vote set for Mattoon dispensary proposal

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon City Council will be voting Tuesday night on whether to allow a marijuana dispensary to set up shop in the city. A permit request filed by TC AppliCo, LLC passed the Planning Commission last week and is now on the city council’s agenda. If approved, the dispensary would open […]
WCIA

Marijuana dispensary vote surprises mayor

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but tonight they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up shop […]
Herald & Review

Jon Michael Bloomfield

Aug. 1, 1956 - Sept. 13, 2022. DECATUR — Jon Michael Bloomfield, 66, of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Jon was born in Decatur, IL, on August 1, 1956, the son of Lawrence Eugene and Iris Carolyn...
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone

DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
Herald & Review

Illinois Amish Heritage Center to break ground for barn raising

ARTHUR — The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at its campus located between Arcola and Arthur, on Illinois Route 133. To kick off the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising later in October, the Illinois...
WCIA

City of Decatur gives $450,000 for small repair grants

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is trying to revitalize homes using American Rescue Plan funding. This week they are launching its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program, also known as SHIP. The program gives funds to homeowners for home repairs. City officials said, “The owner-occupied Small Housing Improve is an attempt to invest […]
newschannel20.com

Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
Herald & Review

Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast tickets available

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Village Parkway. Amber Oberheim, widow of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, will be the featured speaker. She is also the president and founder of Peacemaker Project 703 advocating for law enforcement officers.
wmay.com

Lanphier Teacher, Student Arrested Following Altercation

A Lanphier High School teacher has been arrested following an altercation with a student earlier this week. Springfield police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers is facing a charge of aggravated battery. The police report indicates that Akers picked up a 15-year-old male student and then, quote, “put him on the ground” until police arrived. The report says the student had entered a classroom to retrieve a computer, but Akers had been told not to let the student take it. The student allegedly hit Akers in the face before Akers grabbed the student.
Central Illinois Proud

Boil Order issued in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
WCIA

Road construction coming to Sangamon Co. village

JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in the Sangamon County village of Jerome will have to adjust their travels in the coming week as a road construction project begins on several streets. Leonard Street will be the first road to be closed for this project. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the road will close for […]
wmay.com

One Seriously Hurt In I-55 Crash In Montgomery County

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield. Illinois State Police say the two-vehicle wreck happened on northbound 55 near mile marker 75. One person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The cleanup and investigation forced the shutdown of northbound 55...
