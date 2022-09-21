Read full article on original website
San Clemente's Record Show Has Unique BeginningsAdvenchasSan Clemente, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Dana Point Housing Element Receives State Approval; San Clemente Council Adopts Update, Sends Revisions to HCD
Education-First Approach Emphasized During City Council Discussion on E-Bike Safety Concerns
Providence funnels $712M into new facilities in Orange County
Despite its financial losses, Providence is still choosing to expand. The Washington-based health system announced plans on Monday to invest $712 million into facilities in Orange County, California. It said the investment will help increase access to acute care services in the southern region of the county. Delivering services across...
NEWPORT BEACH & COMPANY APPOINTS ASHLEY JOHNSON AS NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. (September 22, 2022) – Newport Beach & Company, the global destination marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach, today announces the appointment of Ashley Johnson, CDME as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning executive, industry veteran and top businesswoman in Orange County, Johnson is tapped to propel Newport Beach & Company’s illustrious full-service destination marketing into its next chapter.
City Enters Exclusive Negotiations with Medical Real Estate Developer
Providence plans $712M medical expansion in southern Orange County
Providence Mission Hospital announced plans today for a major expansion that will include a 100-bed patient tower, along with new medical centers in Rancho Mission Viejo and San Clemente.
The Irvine Company is the top taxpayer in Orange County in FY 21-22
SANTA ANA – The Irvine Company remains the No. 1 taxpayer in Orange County with $191,000,000 in total secured tax payments for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Charter Communications (Times Warner) is the top unsecured taxpayer with $4,257,904. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. The...
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
City of San Clemente: Notice of Public Hearing
Irvine’s Great Park Advisory Board Falls Apart
After years of asking for a voice on how their taxes are spent, Great Park residents got their wish when the Irvine City Council announced they would create a resident task force with the power to officially advise the council on what residents wanted at the city’s crown jewel.
This $30 Million California Waterfront Mansion Has a Dock Where You Can Park Your 100-Foot Yacht
It’s a first-world problem, to be sure, but finding a place to park your yacht can be something of a hassle. And one California real-estate listing might just help solve it. Located in Corona del Mar, a neighborhood in SoCal’s tony Newport Beach enclave, the custom-built mansion includes 9,129 square feet of interior space with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The contemporary abode also offers shared ownership of one of the largest private piers in the area. According to listing agent Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty and The Smith Group, it can accommodate yachts between 75 and 100 feet long. The...
Huntington Beach Might Establish New Rules For City Council Meetings
Huntington Beach City Council members could make a series of changes to the way their meetings are conducted and potentially scale back some public comment time. The proposal was spearheaded by council member Natalie Moser earlier this month, when she cited transparency as the reason to create a new set of rules and guidelines for council meetings.
Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 1
City of Hope Receives $25 Million Gift from Argyros Family
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Newport Beach residents Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros...
Will Old Town Placentia be Revitalized?
A Metrolink train station, a parking structure, a walkable downtown that would make Old Town Placentia a lively destination to visit – that is what city officials promised merchants in the area back at a meeting in 2016. Six years later and there still is no train station or...
North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse
The property sold for nearly $51 million earlier this year. Now, the city's Planning Commission is slated to consider the redevelopment proposal during its Oct. 6 meeting. The post North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse appeared first on Long Beach Post.
UC San Diego, UC Irvine and others seek to map the human brain over a lifetime
With a five-year, $126 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a multi-institution team of researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, UC Irvine, Salk Institute for Biological Studies and Washington University in St. Louis has launched a new Center for Multiomic Human Brain Cell Atlas.
Notice of Trustee’s Sale
Order to Show Cause for Change of Name
Aliso Viejo phlebotomist accused of assaults on customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help today tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
