Chillin’ and Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is held in Fontana
The 7th Annual Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is in the books. The Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police Officers Association, and the City of Fontana sponsor the event. It was held in the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion adjacent to the Jessie Turner Fitness...
WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures are rising back up into the 90s in Fontana
Temperatures are rising back up into the 90s in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday, Sept. 22 — Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Thursday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 5...
Bloomington Business Park receives approval from S.B. County Planning Commission
After a lengthy meeting which lasted most of the day, the Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan received approval from the San Bernardino County Planning Commission on Sept. 22. The vote was 3-0-1, with Kareem Gongora abstaining. Commissioner Tom Haughey was not in attendance. The proposed project will go on to...
Antique Car Swap Meet will be held Sept. 24 in San Bernardino
The 60th Annual Antique Car Swap Meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 in San Bernardino. The vendor gate will open at 6 a.m. at Western Regional Little League Headquarters, 6707 N. Little League Drive. There will be no overnight parking. Vendor spaces (20x20) are available for $30, with an...
UPDATE: Deputy involved shooting takes place in Fontana on Sept. 21; armed suspect is arrested
An armed suspect was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after a deputy involved shooting took place in Fontana on Sept. 21, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. No persons were injured during the incident, which took place shortly before 9 p.m. in the 15000...
Man is shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20; suspect is arrested
A 46-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Sept. 20, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 8 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had occurred outside a business in...
Two people died, nine others were hospitalized during music festival at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Two persons died after attending the Nocturnal Wonderland festival in San Bernardino during the weekend of Sept. 16-19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The annual Electronic Dance Music (EDM) event was attended by more than 70,000 visitors over the course of four days at Glen Helen...
Police arrest 19-year-old San Bernardino resident on murder charge
A 19-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested on a murder charge, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 7 at about 7:33 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of N. Sierra Way in reference to a suspicious circumstance type call. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male subject on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
Fontana P.D. arrests 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from sports park and used it at his residence
A 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from a sports park which is being built in southern Fontana — and then used some of the turf at his own residence — has been arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Aug. 22, police were contacted...
More than 50,000 fentanyl pills and a weapon are seized during arrest in Fontana
More than 50,000 fentanyl pills and a weapon were seized during an incident in Fontana on Sept. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The seizure came about as part of the Narcotics Unit's ongoing investigation into the sales of illegal drugs, the P.D. said in a Facebook post. The...
Letter to the Editor -- Business owner opposes Measure K
(This letter is in reference to an op-ed by Tom Murphy in the Sept. 16 edition of the Herald News.) I agree with Mr. Murphy that this measure's primary intent is to revisit and dispose of Measure K, and we should. If we are looking at serious governance of the...
