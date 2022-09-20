ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Arrowhead, CA

Fontana Herald News

Chillin’ and Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is held in Fontana

The 7th Annual Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is in the books. The Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police Officers Association, and the City of Fontana sponsor the event. It was held in the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion adjacent to the Jessie Turner Fitness...
FONTANA, CA
Antique Car Swap Meet will be held Sept. 24 in San Bernardino

The 60th Annual Antique Car Swap Meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 in San Bernardino. The vendor gate will open at 6 a.m. at Western Regional Little League Headquarters, 6707 N. Little League Drive. There will be no overnight parking. Vendor spaces (20x20) are available for $30, with an...
Police arrest 19-year-old San Bernardino resident on murder charge

A 19-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested on a murder charge, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 7 at about 7:33 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of N. Sierra Way in reference to a suspicious circumstance type call. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male subject on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Letter to the Editor -- Business owner opposes Measure K

(This letter is in reference to an op-ed by Tom Murphy in the Sept. 16 edition of the Herald News.) I agree with Mr. Murphy that this measure's primary intent is to revisit and dispose of Measure K, and we should. If we are looking at serious governance of the...
FONTANA, CA

