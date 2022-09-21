Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered protein connected to Alzheimer's disease risk
A mutation in a newly discovered small protein is connected to a significant increase in the risk for Alzheimer's disease, expanding the known gene targets for the disease and presenting a new potential avenue for treatment, according to a new USC study. The protein, called SHMOOSE, is a tiny "microprotein"...
Nature.com
Human antimicrobial peptide LL-37 contributes to Alzheimer's disease progression
As a prime mover in Alzheimer's disease (AD), microglial activation requires membrane translocation, integration, and activation of the metamorphic protein chloride intracellular channel 1 (CLIC1), which is primarily cytoplasmic under physiological conditions. However, the formation and activation mechanisms of functional CLIC1 are unknown. Here, we found that the human antimicrobial peptide (AMP) LL-37 promoted CLIC1 membrane translocation and integration. It also activates CLIC1 to cause microglial hyperactivation, neuroinflammation, and excitotoxicity. In mouse and monkey models, LL-37 caused significant pathological phenotypes linked to AD, including elevated amyloid-Î², increased neurofibrillary tangles, enhanced neuronal death and brain atrophy, enlargement of lateral ventricles, and impairment of synaptic plasticity and cognition, while Clic1 knockout and blockade of LL-37-CLIC1 interactions inhibited these phenotypes. Given AD's association with infection and that overloading AMP may exacerbate AD, this study suggests that LL-37, which is up-regulated upon infection, may be a driving force behind AD by acting as an endogenous agonist of CLIC1.
Nature.com
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy in children with post-concussion syndrome improves cognitive and behavioral function: a randomized controlled trial
Persistent post-concussion syndrome (PPCS) is a common and significant morbidity among children following traumatic brain injury (TBI) and the evidence for effective PPCS treatments remains limited. Recent studies have shown the beneficial effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) in PPCS adult patients. This randomized, sham-control, double blind trial evaluated the effect of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) on children (age 8"“15) suffering from PPCS from mild-moderate TBI events six months to 10Â years prior. Twenty-five children were randomized to receive 60 daily sessions of HBOT (n"‰="‰15) or sham (n"‰="‰10) treatments. Following HBOT, there was a significant increase in cognitive function including the general cognitive score (d"‰="‰0.598, p"‰="‰0.01), memory (d"‰="‰0.480, p"‰="‰0.02), executive function (d"‰="‰0.739, p"‰="‰0.003), PPCS symptoms including emotional score (p"‰="‰0.04, d"‰="‰"“ 0.676), behavioral symptoms including hyperactivity (d"‰="‰0.244, p"‰="‰0.03), global executive composite score (d"‰="‰0.528, p"‰="‰0.001), planning/organizing score (d"‰="‰1.09, p"‰="‰0.007). Clinical outcomes correlated with significant improvements in brain MRI microstructural changes in the insula, supramarginal, lingual, inferior frontal and fusiform gyri. The study suggests that HBOT improvesÂ both cognitive and behavioral function, PPCSÂ symptoms, and quality of life in pediatric PPCS patients at the chronic stage, even years after injury. Additional data is needed to optimize the protocol and to characterize the children who can benefit the most.
Scientists identify mutated protein linked to Alzheimer’s disease risk
New research is uncovering the role a specific protein might play in developing Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects 5 million people in the U.S., according to estimates from 2020. In a study published today in Molecular Psychiatry, researchers identified a new gene from mitochondrial DNA that encodes for a...
Nature.com
Single-cell multi-omics of human clonal hematopoiesis reveals that DNMT3A R882 mutations perturb early progenitor states through selective hypomethylation
Somatic mutations in cancer genes have been detected in clonal expansions across healthy human tissue, including in clonal hematopoiesis. However, because mutated and wild-type cells are admixed, we have limited ability to link genotypes with phenotypes. To overcome this limitation, we leveraged multi-modality single-cell sequencing, capturing genotype, transcriptomes and methylomes in progenitors from individuals with DNMT3A R882 mutated clonal hematopoiesis. DNMT3A mutations result in myeloid over lymphoid bias, and an expansion of immature myeloid progenitors primed toward megakaryocytic"“erythroid fate, with dysregulated expression of lineage and leukemia stem cell markers. Mutated DNMT3A leads to preferential hypomethylation of polycomb repressive complex 2 targets and a specific CpG flanking motif. Notably, the hypomethylation motif is enriched in binding motifs of key hematopoietic transcription factors, serving as a potential mechanistic link between DNMT3A mutations and aberrant transcriptional phenotypes. Thus, single-cell multi-omics paves the road to defining the downstream consequences of mutations that drive clonal mosaicism.
Nature.com
Hyperpigmented epiretinal membrane in macular telangiectasia type 2: imaging characteristics and correlation with transretinal pigment migration
To explore the features of black hyperpigmentation in macular telangiectasia (MacTel) type 2 and correlate these findings with the characteristics of hyperpigmented epiretinal membranes (ERMs) using multimodal imaging. Methods. A case series of three patients with MacTel type 2 and hyperpigmented ERMs imaged with colour fundus photography, fluorescein angiography (FA),...
Nature.com
Pathological oligodendrocyte precursor cells revealed in human schizophrenic brains and trigger schizophrenia-like behaviors and synaptic defects in genetic animal model
Although the link of white matter to pathophysiology of schizophrenia is documented, loss of myelin is not detected in patients at the early stages of the disease, suggesting that pathological evolution of schizophrenia may occur before significant myelin loss. Disrupted-in-schizophrenia-1 (DISC1) protein is highly expressed in oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs) and regulates their maturation. Recently, DISC1-Î”3, a major DISC1 variant that lacks exon 3, has been identified in schizophrenia patients, although its pathological significance remains unknown. In this study, we detected in schizophrenia patients a previously unidentified pathological phenotype of OPCs exhibiting excessive branching. We replicated this phenotype by generating a mouse strain expressing DISC1-Î”3 gene in OPCs. We further demonstrated that pathological OPCs, rather than myelin defects, drive the onset of schizophrenic phenotype by hyperactivating OPCs' Wnt/Î²-catenin pathway, which consequently upregulates Wnt Inhibitory Factor 1 (Wif1), leading to the aberrant synaptic formation and neuronal activity. Suppressing Wif1 in OPCs rescues synaptic loss and behavioral disorders in DISC1-Î”3 mice. Our findings reveal the pathogenetic role of OPC-specific DISC1-Î”3 variant in the onset of schizophrenia and highlight the therapeutic potential of Wif1 as an alternative target for the treatment of this disease.
Nature.com
Correction: Social epidemiology of early adolescent problematic screen use in the United States
In the original article, some of the descriptive screen time measures in TableÂ 1 were underestimated and have been corrected. The data of the correlation table in Appendix B have also been updated to reflect these changes. The original article has been corrected. Division of Adolescent and Young Adult...
Nature.com
The role of mindful acceptance and lucid dreaming in nightmare frequency and distress
A theoretical and empirical association between lucid dreaming and mindfulness, as well as lucid dreaming and nightmares has previously been observed; however, the relationship between nightmares and mindfulness has received surprisingly little attention. Here, we present the findings of two studies exploring the relation of nightmare frequency and distress with two components of mindfulness, termed presence and acceptance, as well as lucid dreaming. Study 1 (N"‰="‰338) consisted of a low percentage of frequent lucid dreamers whereas Study 2 (N"‰="‰187) consisted primarily of frequent lucid dreamers that used lucid dream induction training techniques and meditation. Across studies, nightmare-related variables showed a more robust association with mindful acceptance as opposed to mindful presence.Â Moreover, individuals with high levels of meditation expertise and practice of lucid dreaming induction techniques reported lower nightmare frequency. Finally, in Study 2, which consisted of frequent lucid dreamers, a positive correlation between lucid dreaming frequency and mindfulness was apparent. The present findings support the notion that wakeful mindfulness is associated with the quality of dreams and extend previous research by suggesting a disentangled role of the two facets of mindfulness in dream variation. This association remains open for experimental manipulation, the result of which could have clinical implications.
Nature.com
Accuracy of diagnostic codes for prenatal opioid exposure and neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome
Determine the accuracy of diagnostic codes in identifying Prenatal Opioid Exposure (POE) and Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome (NOWS). A cross-sectional study of 374,222 mother-infant dyads with delivery from 01/01/2010 to 12/31/2019. We ascertained maternal diagnostic codes for opioid use during pregnancy and infant diagnostic codes for drug exposure and withdrawal. We assessed sensitivity and positive predictive value (PPV) for POE and NOWS, defined using laboratory, pharmacy, and clinical data.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Genome-wide association and epidemiological analyses reveal common genetic origins between uterine leiomyomata and endometriosis
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12536-4, published online 24 October 2019. The original version of this Article contained an error in TableÂ 1, in which the odds ratios were incorrectly calculated. The correct version of TableÂ 1 is:. Table 1 Overview of lead SNPs with significant associations at 29...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Scientists Have Developed a Nanobody That May Treat Parkinson’s Disease
The nanobody can also punch through tough brain cells. The immune system uses proteins referred to as antibodies to detect and attack invading pathogens. Mini versions of antibodies, called nanobodies — natural compounds in the blood of animals such as llamas and sharks — are being researched to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer. Now, scientists from Johns Hopkins Medicine have helped create a nanobody that can penetrate the tough outer layer of brain cells and disentangle misshapen proteins that cause disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and other neurocognitive problems.
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
Four in five pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented, according to a federal analysis of data from 2017 to 2019.
Nature.com
Targeting pancreatic Î² cells for diabetes treatment
Insulin is a life-saving drug for patients with type 1 diabetes; however, even today, no pharmacotherapy can prevent the loss or dysfunction of pancreatic insulin-producing Î² cells to stop or reverse disease progression. Thus, pancreatic Î² cells have been a main focus for cell-replacement and regenerative therapies as a curative treatment for diabetes. In this Review, we highlight recent advances toward the development of diabetes therapies that target Î² cells to enhance proliferation, redifferentiation and protection from cell death and/or enable selective killing of senescent Î² cells. We describe currently available therapies and their mode of action, as well as insufficiencies of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and insulin therapies. We discuss and summarize data collected over the last decades that support the notion that pharmacological targeting of Î² cell insulin signalling might protect and/or regenerate Î² cells as an improved treatment of patients with diabetes.
Nature.com
Host and gut bacteria share metabolic pathways for anti-cancer drug metabolism
Pharmaceuticals have extensive reciprocal interactions with the microbiome, but whether bacterial drug sensitivity and metabolism is driven by pathways conserved in host cells remains unclear. Here we show that anti-cancer fluoropyrimidine drugs inhibit the growth of gut bacterial strains from 6 phyla. In both Escherichia coli and mammalian cells, fluoropyrimidines disrupt pyrimidine metabolism. Proteobacteria and Firmicutes metabolized 5-fluorouracil to its inactive metabolite dihydrofluorouracil, mimicking the major host mechanism for drug clearance. The preTA operon was necessary and sufficient for 5-fluorouracil inactivation by E. coli, exhibited high catalytic efficiency for the reductive reaction, decreased the bioavailability and efficacy of oral fluoropyrimidine treatment in mice and was prevalent in the gut microbiomes of colorectal cancer patients. The conservation of both the targets and enzymes for metabolism of therapeutics across domains highlights the need to distinguish the relative contributions of human and microbial cells to drug efficacy and side-effect profiles.
Nature.com
Racial differences in the association of body mass index and ovarian cancer risk in the OCWAA Consortium
Obesity disproportionately affects African American (AA) women and has been shown to increase ovarian cancer risk, with some suggestions that the association may differ by race. Methods. We evaluated body mass index (BMI) and invasive epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) risk in a pooled study of case"“control and nested case"“control studies...
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
Nature.com
How do humans resist tuberculosis? With a metabolic protein’s help
A protein that boosts energy metabolism in immune cells might help to prevent tuberculosis infections taking hold. A key metabolic protein can shield immune cells from the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, according to a study in zebrafish and human cells1. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get immediate online access to...
