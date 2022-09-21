ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.
Lefty Graves

Wife refuses to iron husband's shirts again after he drops them all on the floor

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my sister, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister and her husband both work corporate jobs that require them to dress well and make an excellent first impression. One weekend my sister spent about 5 hours ironing all of her husband’s dress shirts to look nice and neat for his job.
Aabha Gopan

Husband spends $500 on PS5 instead of building baby's room

Should one unnecessarily lie about their finances to their partner?. Lying about financial matters, hiding purchases, keeping a secret bank account, etc., and other types of financial infidelity can have a serious impact on a relationship. The person who didn’t commit financial infidelity might struggle to trust their partner like before.
Lefty Graves

New mother refuses to be husband’s alarm clock after being up all night with the new baby

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. New babies are notorious for keeping their parents up at night. My friend's new baby was no exception to this rule. One particularly rough week, my friend called me in tears. She hadn’t been able to sleep for several nights because the baby was keeping her up and her husband refused to get up and help her with the baby telling her that he needed his sleep for work the next day.
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

