Flagler District Pays $6 Million for 685 Students to Attend Private Schools, Many Out of County, or Homeschooled
A new state law requires the Flagler County school district this year to pay just over $6 million to underwrite the private-school education of 685 students, including at parochial and out-of-county schools. The money also goes to families home-schooling their children. The district is also required to pay $750 per...
This Time Without Temper Tantrums or Deceptions, Palm Coast Adopts Tax Rate and Budget
The Palm Coast City Council approved the 2022-23 budget and the city’s property tax rate at its second and final hearing Wednesday with a series of 4-1 votes. Compared to previous tax hearings at the county and the city this season, Wednesday’s hearing was anticlimactic, with all but numbers getting filled in and ratified. Earlier this month, a candidate for a council seat used the occasion to drum up the appearance of controversy by portraying the tax hit on residents as more than it is. The candidate, Alan Lowe, had holstered his rhetoric by Wednesday’s meeting.
Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay
In a meeting that featured a developer’s representatives lashing into the city administration’s planning staff, the Palm Coast planning board late Tuesday night tabled to next month a controversial plan to rezone 18 acres at the Harborside marina. The proposal would make room for a massive 80-foot, U-shaped apartment tower, town houses, and maybe a hotel, that would add 432 apartments and housing units next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing, 72-apartment tower.
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 23, 2022
Weather: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Friday Night, Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tropical Storm Watch: Fiona and Gaston are not of concern to the mainland, but a new potential tropical storm is in formation in the Southeastern Caribbean Sea, given an 80 percent chance of turning into a tropical storm in the next two days. Two more potential storms are brewing behind it along the tropics. It could get busy.
Sondheim’s ‘Assassins’ Opens City Repertory Theatre’s New Season, and Dares Go From There
Surely it’s not politic to fashion a musical about real-life murders, as in presidential assassinations, rather than from, say, fictional, “Sweeney Todd”-like slasher killings. To cast dark humor and Swiftian, “Modest Proposal”-style satire into such a musical would be not only crude and grossly insensitive but nigh impossible, right?
