The Palm Coast City Council approved the 2022-23 budget and the city’s property tax rate at its second and final hearing Wednesday with a series of 4-1 votes. Compared to previous tax hearings at the county and the city this season, Wednesday’s hearing was anticlimactic, with all but numbers getting filled in and ratified. Earlier this month, a candidate for a council seat used the occasion to drum up the appearance of controversy by portraying the tax hit on residents as more than it is. The candidate, Alan Lowe, had holstered his rhetoric by Wednesday’s meeting.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO