Schmidt has no room to talk. His ads are misleading. Why did he get Kansas into the lawsuit with Texas to challenge the election when hundreds of others were already dismissed as frivolous. Kelly funded the schools as has a budget surplus. She wanted to totally end taxes on food. Republican lawmakers made her take it in steps. I don’t support all her policies, but I see Schmidt taking us backwards.
A little misleading?????? Schmidt’s are outright lies… it’s so funny how they skirt around the abortion issue and not really tell everyone what their plans are… the people voted but they are still going to try to abolish it… republicans are all about control… screw what the majority of people want…
Welcome to politics. Where half-truths are considered truth. I get sick of political adds. They never get to the real truth only opionons.
