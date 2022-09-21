ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 55

4America
2d ago

Schmidt has no room to talk. His ads are misleading. Why did he get Kansas into the lawsuit with Texas to challenge the election when hundreds of others were already dismissed as frivolous. Kelly funded the schools as has a budget surplus. She wanted to totally end taxes on food. Republican lawmakers made her take it in steps. I don’t support all her policies, but I see Schmidt taking us backwards.

Trump Fukked America
2d ago

A little misleading?????? Schmidt’s are outright lies… it’s so funny how they skirt around the abortion issue and not really tell everyone what their plans are… the people voted but they are still going to try to abolish it… republicans are all about control… screw what the majority of people want…

23
Rodney Wallace
2d ago

Welcome to politics. Where half-truths are considered truth. I get sick of political adds. They never get to the real truth only opionons.

KAKE TV

Fact-checking Laura Kelly's stance on transgender athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Where does Governor Laura Kelly stand on transgender athletes playing school sports in Kansas? It's a question that's taken over the governor's race in the last day or so. "You may have seen my opponents’ attacks. Let me just say it...." Laura Kelly's most recent campaign...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas AG candidates clash at Wichita debate

In a side room at a local steakhouse in Wichita, in front of the Wichita Metro Crime Commission, two men, Chris Mann and Kris Kobach made their case to be Kansas's next attorney general. Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor told the crowd “Public safety is my life’s work....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

FF 12 Fact Check: Ad targets Kansas governor on education issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An ad supporting Kansas gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt focuses on education in Kansas, making claims that target Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to schools and her stance on policy issues important to conservatives. The ad, funded by...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas political parties react to new poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Election night is just around the corner. 27 News teamed up with Emerson College to poll Kansans on their intentions come November. With less than 2 months until election night, every day matters. Especially for the upcoming governor election on Nov. 8. From the poll, the general election favors incumbent Democratic Governor […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

GOP hits Kansas governor hard on trans athletes, her new ad

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ Democratic governor launched a new television ad on Wednesday in which she says men don’t belong in women’s sports. It’s a move seeking to blunt Republican attacks on her for vetoing two proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school and college sports. Gov. Laura Kelly doesn’t detail her position […]
KANSAS STATE
flatlandkc.org

Kansas Voting Guide: What to Know About the 2022 Election

Some of the national attention focused on abortion rights may be gone this time around, but the Kansas general election on Nov. 8 still holds some important choices to voters. Kansans will choose a U.S. Senator, a governor, four members of Congress with newly drawn district boundaries, a secretary of state to oversee elections and an attorney general.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Thomas Weiss is emeritus professor of economics at the University of Kansas and a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research.  When former Kansas […] The post What the Big Lie and Jan. 6 insurrection have to do with Kansas values appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Hill

Laura Kelly holds narrow lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) narrowly leads state Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R) in the state’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday.  Kelly leads Schmidt 45 percent to 43 percent among very likely voters in the state, falling well within the survey’s 3-point margin of error. Another…
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What happened to Medicaid expansion in Kansas?

Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s 2018 campaign promises. This is the second story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? Kelly told Kansans during her State of […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Voters Will Decide on Republican-Backed Proposal to Limit Governor's Political Power

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — Lawmakers have made a proposal to voters in Kansas: Give us more power. Take away clout from the governor. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would create a legislative veto — effectively giving the right to lawmakers to cancel regulations imposed by state agencies even when those rules put into practice the laws passed by the Legislature.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Report ranks Kansas among worst states for fishing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from Lawn Love has ranked Kansas among the worst states for fishing but also among the states with the most fishing supply stores. Lawn Love, the lawn experts, says that in order to mark National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, its analysts took a look at the best states to fish in in its new report 2022′s Best and Worst States for Fishing.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas taxpayers save $30 million after waterway debts paid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas taxpayers have saved more than $30 million in future interest payments with the early payment of two state debts. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that by paying off state debt on essential water storage ahead of schedule, her administration has saved taxpayers more than $30 million.
KANSAS STATE
KYTV

Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
MISSOURI STATE
mcpherson.edu

Kansas Community Colleges and Kansas Independent Colleges Sign Universal Transfer Agreement

From the Kansas Independent College Association. Student transfer opportunities expanded today after the Kansas Community Colleges and Kansas Independent Colleges announced initiation of a Global Transfer and Course Articulation Agreement that paves the way for students to seamlessly transfer from any Kansas Community College to any Kansas non-profit college or university. After the implementation of the agreement, any student awarded an Associate of Arts (A.A.) or Associate of Science (A.S.) from a Kansas Community College shall be deemed as having fulfilled the general education requirements of their choice of any Kansas Independent Institution. This consistent coordination and ease of transfer will help ensure students graduate on time, with less cost, and with the goal of keeping these students in Kansas.
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

New executive director named to Kansas Developmental Disabilities Council

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Developmental Disabilities Council has named a new executive director who brings a wealth of knowledge with her. The Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities says it has chosen a new executive director, Sara Hart Weir, to take the helm as Steve Gieber retires. The national nonprofit executive, disability policy expert and proud Kansan took over on Monday, Sept. 19.
KANSAS STATE

