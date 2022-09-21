ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

WBOY 12 News

Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
West Virginia State
WDTV

Mon County circuit judge announces retirement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Eastwood Elementary School celebrates West Virginia Teacher of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teacher recently received a big honor. Amber Nichols was named West Virginia teacher of the year. She teaches kindergarten at Eastwood Elementary in Morgantown. Nichols is a West Virginia native and began teaching in 2001. The school is celebrating a spirit week dedicated to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Recorddelta

Buckhannon Fire Dept. to use Elks donation for training

BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 20, the Buckhannon Fire Department, located at 22 South Kanawha Street received a donation from the Buckhannon Elks Lodge No. 1736 located at 47 North Kanawha Street. The donation took place at the Buckhannon Fire Department at 2 p.m. Jim Levier of the Buckhannon...
BUCKHANNON, WV
traveltasteandtour.com

Randolph County, WV

Surrounded by the beautiful Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia, Randolph County is a natural paradise that is a destination for travelers of all kinds. You will find charming communities that are rich in heritage, blessed with unparalleled beauty, and come alive with arts, Appalachian flavors, and festivals. Your perfect vacation is found right here in Randolph County!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
News Break
WDTV

Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum opens for the season

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is one of the best spots in West Virginia for all of your spooky needs this Halloween. Rebecca Jordan-Gleason the Operations Manager at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston said, this is a great way to boost the economy and bring tourists into the small town.
WESTON, WV
wajr.com

Safety a concern in downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Loitering, drug use, and general bad behavior were just a few of the concerns brought to Morgantown City Council about the condition of the downtown area. Brian Kurcaba, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, raised safety concerns about downtown and lamented that until something changes he’ll avoid taking his family to downtown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

W.Va. native returns to Robinson Grand for annual holiday concert

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. is returning to the Robinson Grand for his annual Home for the Holidays tour. Landau, who arrived onto the national scene with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship in 2011, will perform on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Robinson Grand.
CLARKSBURG, WV
mountainstatesman.com

Hiler sent to prison for 2017 theft of railroad property

TAYLOR COUNTY—After pleading guilty to a crime committed in 2017, a Bridgeport man found himself back in court to address issues with his case. 35-year-old Patrick Lee Hiler was originally arrested in June 2017 after he reportedly stole several spans of copper signal wire, and during that time, he admitted that he and another male had been taking the wiring.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV

