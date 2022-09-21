Read full article on original website
City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit
City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital
Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday for the death of Kiera Bergman.
Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix puts suspect in hospital
Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix puts suspect in hospital
Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
Man raps about coronavirus vaccine at Phoenix City Council meeting
Man raps about coronavirus vaccine at Phoenix City Council meeting
“Kayleigh’s Law” aimed to protect Arizona abuse victims to go into effect Saturday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday to talk about a new law aimed to protect victims of abuse. The county attorney said “Kayleigh’s Law” should help victims of serious or sexual crimes. Right now, if a convicted abuser’s probation...
Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list
Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list
Son finds parents dead under carport in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A son made a terrifying discovery when he came home and found his parents dead in west Phoenix early Thursday morning, police said. It happened just before 4 a.m. near 71st and Virginia avenues, just south of Thomas Road. The adult son called 911, saying he...
Armed suspect shot by officers after walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is in critical condition after he walked into a Phoenix convenience store while armed, leading to police shooting him on Thursday night. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix police, around 7:30 p.m., officers received a call about a man with a gun at a home near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road. Police say the man left the home with the gun, and a gunshot was heard shortly afterward.
Residents at Phoenix mobile home community being forced off land
Residents at Phoenix mobile home community being forced off land
Group home shooting shows cracks in Arizona's foster care system
North Star Independent Living Services in Phoenix serves as foster care for teens and young adults with the goal of transitioning them to living on their own. On Sept. 1, an 18-year-old was shot and killed there. The facility is supposed to be a safe space with strict policies against...
Goodyear woman accused of trying to smuggle migrants in Toyota Prius
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators said that a Goodyear woman tried to smuggle migrants using her Toyota Prius but was busted near the border on Thursday. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Operation Safe Streets task force pulled over 42-year-old Kimberly Hudson near Highway 90 and Moson Road in Sierra Vista around 2:15 a.m. They found five migrants in her car that she was trying to smuggle, CCSO said. One of them attempted to run off but was quickly caught.
MCSO arrests suspect for killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe
TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast. Investigators have detained a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy in Guadalupe last month. David Thomas, 23, was arrested this week on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old boy on Aug. 15 near Calle Batoua...
Shocking video shows moments during officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Shocking video shows moments during officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
Man shot at apartment complex near Phoenix Sky Harbor
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is seriously hurt after a fight ended in a shooting early Thursday morning. Phoenix police say it happened at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Bellevue, just south of McDowell Road. Officers on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that two men got into a fight when one of them shot the other. Investigators say at that point the suspect took off with a seven-month-old baby. However, police do not believe the child is in danger. Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence as investigators work to learn what led up to the shooting and seek out any possible witnesses.
Phoenix man found not guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four years after a Phoenix woman was found dead in the desert, her ex-boyfriend accused of killing her learned his fate. Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of his ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman. The jury announced the decision just after 5 p.m. Bergman’s family was shocked by the verdict and visibly heartbroken. But it was a sigh of relief for Clark and his team. Clark was seen hugging his lawyers after the verdicts.
