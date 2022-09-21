ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit

Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie's finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. New Arizona law will allow bikers to lane share in some circumstances.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital

Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday for the death of Kiera Bergman. If you give the scammer that verification code, they can set up a Google Voice number that rings on their phone, but it's under your name and your real number.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix puts suspect in hospital

Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie's finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tucson man accused of killing, dismembering man over money dispute, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man faces kidnapping and first-degree murder charges after police accuse him of kidnapping a man from Phoenix over a money dispute, strangling him to death off Interstate 10, and trying to dismember his body in Tucson. According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend dropped him off at his apartment near 39th Avenue and Camelback on Friday. Later that night, she got a text message from him saying he had been kidnapped because “Rod had gotten him into something.” Police later identified Rod by another name, Jaron, who was the victim’s childhood friend and current roommate.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man raps about coronavirus vaccine at Phoenix City Council meeting

Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list. One restaurant was cited for having raw pork brains stored above garlic, while others were cited for foods kept at unsafe temperatures. Residents at Phoenix mobile home community being forced off land.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Son finds parents dead under carport in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A son made a terrifying discovery when he came home and found his parents dead in west Phoenix early Thursday morning, police said. It happened just before 4 a.m. near 71st and Virginia avenues, just south of Thomas Road. The adult son called 911, saying he...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Armed suspect shot by officers after walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is in critical condition after he walked into a Phoenix convenience store while armed, leading to police shooting him on Thursday night. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix police, around 7:30 p.m., officers received a call about a man with a gun at a home near 31st Avenue and Greenway Road. Police say the man left the home with the gun, and a gunshot was heard shortly afterward.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Residents at Phoenix mobile home community being forced off land

Several East Valley, Phoenix restaurants on latest health code violations list. One restaurant was cited for having raw pork brains stored above garlic, while others were cited for foods kept at unsafe temperatures. Man raps about coronavirus vaccine at Phoenix City Council meeting.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Group home shooting shows cracks in Arizona's foster care system

North Star Independent Living Services in Phoenix serves as foster care for teens and young adults with the goal of transitioning them to living on their own. On Sept. 1, an 18-year-old was shot and killed there. The facility is supposed to be a safe space with strict policies against...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Goodyear woman accused of trying to smuggle migrants in Toyota Prius

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators said that a Goodyear woman tried to smuggle migrants using her Toyota Prius but was busted near the border on Thursday. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Operation Safe Streets task force pulled over 42-year-old Kimberly Hudson near Highway 90 and Moson Road in Sierra Vista around 2:15 a.m. They found five migrants in her car that she was trying to smuggle, CCSO said. One of them attempted to run off but was quickly caught.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
12 News

MCSO arrests suspect for killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast. Investigators have detained a suspect accused of fatally shooting a teenage boy in Guadalupe last month. David Thomas, 23, was arrested this week on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old boy on Aug. 15 near Calle Batoua...
GUADALUPE, AZ
The Center Square

Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot at apartment complex near Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is seriously hurt after a fight ended in a shooting early Thursday morning. Phoenix police say it happened at an apartment complex near 44th Street and Bellevue, just south of McDowell Road. Officers on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that two men got into a fight when one of them shot the other. Investigators say at that point the suspect took off with a seven-month-old baby. However, police do not believe the child is in danger. Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence as investigators work to learn what led up to the shooting and seek out any possible witnesses.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man found not guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four years after a Phoenix woman was found dead in the desert, her ex-boyfriend accused of killing her learned his fate. Jon Christopher Clark was found not guilty on Thursday of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of his ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman. The jury announced the decision just after 5 p.m. Bergman’s family was shocked by the verdict and visibly heartbroken. But it was a sigh of relief for Clark and his team. Clark was seen hugging his lawyers after the verdicts.
PHOENIX, AZ

