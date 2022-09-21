Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Minneapolis leaders announce new plan to reduce crime
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis leaders announced a new plan to reduce crime in the city during a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday. Watch it in the player above. Mayor Jacob Frey, Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Minneapolis Police Department Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, MPD Commander Jason Case, Office of Violence Prevention Manager Jen White, as well as state and federal authorities, were at the news conference.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
fox9.com
Bloomington PD Chief's new approach aims to connect with media, community
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - With a plethora of mugshots, jail uniforms used as props and a healthy dose of "tough talk," Police Chief Booker Hodges is doing things differently in Bloomington - especially when it comes to his press conferences. On a recent video for social media, he even...
fox9.com
Frustrated residents grill city officials over dangerous Minneapolis intersection
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - City and state officials are detailing the next steps in an effort to crack down on crime at one of the most dangerous intersections in Minneapolis. The corner of West Broadway and Lyndale avenues has had more than its fair share of violence in recent years. After years and years of rising crime in the area, the city is now discussing the future of two businesses at the corner that seems to be the sparking points for much of the violence.
fox9.com
Minneapolis man charged in U of M bomb threat that caused evacuation
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man was charged for allegedly telling police he had a bomb while outside the Coffman Memorial Union building, which prompted an evacuation on Wednesday. Ahmed Mohamed Umar, 36, was charged Thursday with one count of threats of violence with an explosive device for...
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
1 man dead, officer injured in Minneapolis gunfire exchange
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One man is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a police officer has been injured during an exchange of gunfire at a Minneapolis home, according to authorities. Officers said they responded to a 911 hang-up call about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, saw people inside the...
mprnews.org
Charges: Group ran coordinated phone theft ring in Minneapolis
Twelve people have been charged with running a cell phone theft ring in Minneapolis, in what prosecutors say was a coordinated scheme that extended overseas and resulted in losses exceeding $300,000. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced the charges in connection with what officials called a "highly organized...
Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis
A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
Multiple schools targeted by "swatting" hoax
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fake reports of violence and threats have students and parents on edge across the country, including in Minnesota.On Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it became aware of multiple "swatting" incidents in schools across the state where fake reports were received of active shooter events or mass casualties. Fourteen swatting incidents were confirmed by Wednesday afternoon, but the BCA says it's possible there were more they have yet to hear about."No incidents have turned out to be real," the BCA said. Authorities say they believe a single person made the calls, because they were all similar in...
bulletin-news.com
More than a dozen MN schools ‘swatted’ with fake reports of shootings
On Wednesday, fake allegations of gunshots were made against more than a dozen schools around Minnesota, including those in St. Paul, Rosemount, and Minneapolis. According to agency spokeswoman Bonney Bowman, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension thinks the same person or thing is accountable for the 15 incidences that have been verified. As of Wednesday afternoon, no one has been detained, and according to Bowman, the BCA is collaborating with local law enforcement and the FBI to conduct an investigation.
fox9.com
Historic Stevens House in Minneapolis site of another fire
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - For the second time in fewer than 30 days, Minneapolis Fire Crews responded to a fire at the John H. Stevens House at Minnehaha Regional Park. Fire officials say they responded to the latest fire around 3:29 a.m. on Tuesday to find smoke coming from the rear of the building.
Minneapolis gang violence intensifies after police defunding: 'It's like you're playing Russian roulette'
In North Minneapolis, at the intersection of North Lyndale and West Broadway, a crowd gathers every night. They loiter, they smoke, they drink, they deal drugs and do drugs. The open-air drug market takes on the form of a street party, until the gunfire rings out – and that happens almost every night.
Increased state police presence in Twin Cities to stay till year's end
Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials provided an update on law enforcement presence and crimes across the state on Thursday. Walz addressed an array of topics, ranging from State Patrol HEAT patrols, fentanyl pills moving through the state, firearms and street racing. He also confirmed that the increased presence...
fox9.com
Minneapolis teen pleads guilty to violent carjacking, admits to 2 others
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old man faces up to 15 years in prison after he pled guilty to violently carjacking a woman outside the restaurant where she worked. Shamir Nathann Black, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of carjacking. As part of his plea deal, he admitted to being involved in two other armed carjackings in Golden Valley this past spring, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Thursday.
fox9.com
Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
12 people charged in Minneapolis cell phone robbery ring
MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 12 people have been charged for running a highly organized cell phone robbery ring that targeted intoxicated people in downtown Minneapolis. The thieves often approach the victim in a very friendly way, striking up a conversation and sometimes claiming to be...
Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp.
Some Minneapolis residents aren’t happy that off-duty Minneapolis police officers are guarding construction sites for a company owned by Tim Michels, a Trump-style Republican who’s running for governor of Wisconsin. The post Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Brooklyn Center man pleads guilty to firing hundreds of rounds off apartment balcony
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A man pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless discharge of a firearm after firing hundreds of bullets from his apartment balcony in July.According to a criminal complaint, a resident of an apartment building on the 5300 block of Russell Avenue North told police she saw her neighbor, Monopolis Brown, 35, shooting guns on his balcony late at night.RELATED: Monopolis Brown charged after allegedly firing hundreds of rounds on apartment balconyBrown was arrested shortly after he approached officers and told them he had been shooting his guns into the air on the Fourth of July.Brown faces up to five years in prison.
