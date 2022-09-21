ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

LJWR
2d ago

That used to be one of the best schools in SAISD when I went there, but it was half rich kids, some middle class and some very low income like my family (leased housing in Apartments Northwest.) There was also bussing from other districts. At the time there was no dress code, and grades were 10 through 12, as they had junior highschool grades 6 through 9. I still think having sixth graders in middle school is too early.

Grace Hernandez
2d ago

and that's why your juveniles behave like savages they learn it from home to not respect our police officers

Sylvia Perez
1d ago

the officers threw the man down bcuz he wz being uncooperative. crazy scene of SAPD finest and they truly "ARE THE BEST" being harassed. y pare ts and students. all it did wz create CHAOS.

dallasexpress.com

Texas Man Allegedly Killed by Police During Arrest Struggle

A San Antonio police officer ended up fatally shooting a man while attempting to arrest him on the west side of the city, according to a statement from Police Chief William McManus. On Saturday morning, the San Antonio Police Department received a call from the dead man’s family reporting that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

Chaos After Parents Rush To Jefferson High School Lockdown

Chaos outside of a San Antonio high school as parents gathered outside the school after a lockdown had been put in place following a fight and reports of a possible gun. One of the parents tried to break through a window to get into the school to check on their child and was tackled by police. Jefferson High School officials say it turns out there was no gun in the school and the lockdown was later lifted.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
HuffPost

Texas Parents Rush School During False School Shooting Report

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed parents converged on a Texas high school Tuesday after a classroom shooting report that ultimately proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio began about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a call of a possible shooting in progress at the school, according to a police statement. The school was placed on lockdown as police entered and began clearing the campus but found no evidence of an active threat or shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!

It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

