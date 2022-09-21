Read full article on original website
LJWR
2d ago
That used to be one of the best schools in SAISD when I went there, but it was half rich kids, some middle class and some very low income like my family (leased housing in Apartments Northwest.) There was also bussing from other districts. At the time there was no dress code, and grades were 10 through 12, as they had junior highschool grades 6 through 9. I still think having sixth graders in middle school is too early.
Reply(9)
5
Grace Hernandez
2d ago
and that's why your juveniles behave like savages they learn it from home to not respect our police officers
Reply(3)
11
Sylvia Perez
1d ago
the officers threw the man down bcuz he wz being uncooperative. crazy scene of SAPD finest and they truly "ARE THE BEST" being harassed. y pare ts and students. all it did wz create CHAOS.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Comments / 50