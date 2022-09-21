Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Fox News
Ukrainian forces push into Donetsk, fighting Russia for territory it considers 'essential' to win: UK intel
Ukrainian forces have pushed into Russian-occupied areas in northern Donetsk in a move the U.K. defense ministry on Friday said is "putting pressure on territory Russia considers essential to its war aims." Fighting in northern Donestk has been described as "ongoing," as Ukrainian forces launch a counteroffensive on the town...
Russia Loses More Ground in Donetsk After Missing Putin's Hard Deadline
Ukrainian troops have retaken control of a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, chipping away further at Russian-held territory after President Vladimir Putin's army failed to meet his deadline to take more ground in the region, Ukraine said Friday. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the...
Videos Show Drunk Russian Conscripts Asleep, Troops Refusing to Form Ranks
One video shared to Twitter shows an angry Russian officers shouting at conscripts that "the games are over."
Putin needs nothing short of a miracle to avoid a devastating defeat in Ukraine
The Ukrainian counteroffensive is yet another major development in the Russia–Ukraine war that took Russia entirely by surprise. Images of fleeing Russian soldiers, leaving behind equipment as well as evidence of war crimes, have once again filled the media. Wiping out months of Russia’s territorial gains, quick Ukrainian advances caused a domino effect; massive and chaotic Russian retreat left a huge hole in their defences.
Drunken Russian Conscripts Show Disarray of Putin's Mobilization
Chaotic scenes have been shared on social media following Vladimir Putin's mobilization decree amid reports that the authorities are looking to draft far more recruits than initially stated. This week, the Russian president announced a partial mobilization where reservists would be called to active duty to prop up Russia's faltering...
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Top Putin Ally Keeping Forces Away From Russia's Mobilization
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is not planning to mobilize his forces despite a partial mobilization in Russia. Lukashenko told reporters on Friday that Belarus' opponents were speculating that the country could announce a similar draft, but this is false, according to Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA. It was not immediately clear who the Belarusian president was referring to in saying that opponents had been spreading mobilization rumors. Newsweek reached out to Belarus' Foreign Ministry for clarification.
Huge Fire at Russian Steel Plant Owned by Putin Ally Abramovich—Video
A huge fire broke out at a Russian steel plant owned by Roman Abramovich, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, videos circulating on social media showed. Over the weekend, flames engulfed the Evraz ZSMK steel plant, also known as the West Siberian Iron & Steel, in the city of Novokuznetsk in Russia's Kemerovo region.
Belarus opposition says fate of country, Ukraine intertwined
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The fate of Belarus and Ukraine are “interconnected,” and both countries must fight together to safeguard their very existence because Russia doesn’t view them as independent sovereign states, Belarus’ opposition leader said Friday. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after Russian...
A Ponzi scheme by any other name: the bursting of China’s property bubble
A little more than a year ago, a Chinese property developer largely unknown to the outside world said its cashflow was under “tremendous pressure” and it might not be able to pay back some of its eye-watering debts of $300bn (£275bn). Today, that company, China Evergrande Group,...
Ukraine war – live: Nato to step up support for Kyiv after Russian ‘sham’ referendums
Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will increase its support for Kyiv after Russia launched “sham” referendums in four areas of occupied Ukraine. The votes in parts of Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions will determine whether they become Russian territory. Ukraine has hit out at the referendums, saying they are simply a ruse for Moscow to annex land. Speaking to CNN about the votes, Mr Stoltenberg said: “Our answer, Nato’s answer, is to step up support.“The best way to end this war is to strengthen the Ukrainians on the battlefield further so they can,...
Government Offices in Russia Set on Fire With Molotov Cocktails—Report
According to local media reports, government offices have been set on fire with Molotov cocktails in multiple regions of Russia following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to partially mobilize Russian reserve troops to fight in Ukraine. In Tolyatti, a city on the Volga River in western Russia, a local media...
Li Qiaoming: General at Center of China Coup Rumors on Social Media
Among the unproven rumors circulating is that Li Qiaoming, a general for the People's Liberation Army (PLA), has replaced China's President Xi Jinping.
nextbigfuture.com
Reports of More Ukrainian Progress
There are reports that Ukraine is pushing into Lyman and several areas near the major breakthrough near the city of Izium. Russia has called up 300,000 reservists. This will likely take a few weeks to get those reservists into Ukraine. Russia will get those who are unable to avoid the draft.
Ukraine Vows to 'Destroy' All Russian Fighters, Including Involuntary Units
The commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine vowed Wednesday to destroy all Russians who cross its borders with weapons, regardless of whether they joined the war by choice or force. A Twitter thread posted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine but attributed to...
teslarati.com
Report: Iran blocks SpaceX Starlink website after Elon Musk activated internet for Iranians
Update, it’s been pointed out that Iran International tagged the Twitter account @SpaceXStarlink which is a commentary account and not affiliated with SpaceX. We reached out to Iranian International via Twitter asking if they meant SpaceX Starlink or that particular Twitter account. Update: Iran International confirmed that it was...
Inside the Ukrainian Counterstrike That Turned the Tide of the War
It would be easy to underestimate Valeriy Zaluzhny. When not in uniform, the general prefers T-shirts and shorts that match his easygoing sense of humor. When he first heard from aides to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in late July 2021 that he was being tapped to lead the country’s armed forces, his stunned response was, “What do you mean?” As it sank in that he would become commander in chief, he tells TIME in his first interview since the Russian invasion began, he felt as if he had been punched “not just below the belt but straight into a knockout.” George Patton or Douglas MacArthur he is not.
