Asia

Newsweek

Russia Loses More Ground in Donetsk After Missing Putin's Hard Deadline

Ukrainian troops have retaken control of a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, chipping away further at Russian-held territory after President Vladimir Putin's army failed to meet his deadline to take more ground in the region, Ukraine said Friday. Oleksiy Gromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the...
Shinzo Abe
Fumio Kishida
The Guardian

Putin needs nothing short of a miracle to avoid a devastating defeat in Ukraine

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is yet another major development in the Russia–Ukraine war that took Russia entirely by surprise. Images of fleeing Russian soldiers, leaving behind equipment as well as evidence of war crimes, have once again filled the media. Wiping out months of Russia’s territorial gains, quick Ukrainian advances caused a domino effect; massive and chaotic Russian retreat left a huge hole in their defences.
Newsweek

Drunken Russian Conscripts Show Disarray of Putin's Mobilization

Chaotic scenes have been shared on social media following Vladimir Putin's mobilization decree amid reports that the authorities are looking to draft far more recruits than initially stated. This week, the Russian president announced a partial mobilization where reservists would be called to active duty to prop up Russia's faltering...
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Newsweek

Top Putin Ally Keeping Forces Away From Russia's Mobilization

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is not planning to mobilize his forces despite a partial mobilization in Russia. Lukashenko told reporters on Friday that Belarus' opponents were speculating that the country could announce a similar draft, but this is false, according to Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA. It was not immediately clear who the Belarusian president was referring to in saying that opponents had been spreading mobilization rumors. Newsweek reached out to Belarus' Foreign Ministry for clarification.
South Korea
Asia
Japan
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Nato to step up support for Kyiv after Russian ‘sham’ referendums

Nato’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will increase its support for Kyiv after Russia launched “sham” referendums in four areas of occupied Ukraine. The votes in parts of Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions will determine whether they become Russian territory. Ukraine has hit out at the referendums, saying they are simply a ruse for Moscow to annex land. Speaking to CNN about the votes, Mr Stoltenberg said: “Our answer, Nato’s answer, is to step up support.“The best way to end this war is to strengthen the Ukrainians on the battlefield further so they can,...
nextbigfuture.com

Reports of More Ukrainian Progress

There are reports that Ukraine is pushing into Lyman and several areas near the major breakthrough near the city of Izium. Russia has called up 300,000 reservists. This will likely take a few weeks to get those reservists into Ukraine. Russia will get those who are unable to avoid the draft.
TIME

Inside the Ukrainian Counterstrike That Turned the Tide of the War

It would be easy to underestimate Valeriy Zaluzhny. When not in uniform, the general prefers T-shirts and shorts that match his easygoing sense of humor. When he first heard from aides to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in late July 2021 that he was being tapped to lead the country’s armed forces, his stunned response was, “What do you mean?” As it sank in that he would become commander in chief, he tells TIME in his first interview since the Russian invasion began, he felt as if he had been punched “not just below the belt but straight into a knockout.” George Patton or Douglas MacArthur he is not.
