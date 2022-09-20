Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
James ‘Jim’ Brooks
James “Jim” Brooks, 81, Milford, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1940, to Theodore “TR” and Inez Brooks in Caneyville, Ky. He moved with his family to Milford in 1953 when he was in fifth grade. He graduated from Milford High School in 1960.
Times-Union Newspaper
Orval W. Coby
Orval W. Coby, 93, of Leesburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Orval was born in Winamac on Feb. 6, 1929, the son of the late Otis and Ina Reinholdt Coby. He graduated from Richland Center High School with the Class of ’47 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On Dec, 24, 1962, he married Opal Hettinger Parker in Culver; she preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2004, after 41 years of marriage.
Times-Union Newspaper
Deliah Calhoun
Deliah Calhoun, of South Whitley, passed away surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home at the age of 90. She was born on April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora Campbell Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.
Times-Union Newspaper
Virginia F. Risner
ROCHESTER – Virginia F. Risner, 81, Rochester, passed away at 12:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center, Warsaw. She was born on March 9, 1941, in Truman, Ark., the daughter of Chester Davis and Alberta Baker Davis Schnell. She was raised by her mother and step-father, William Schnell.
Times-Union Newspaper
Marcus Matthew ‘Matt’ Neer
Marcus Matthew “Matt” Neer, 47, Warsaw, died at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Warsaw. He was born April 16, 1975, in Elkhart, to Rosemary Elaine Hamilton Thompson and Danny Lee Neer. Matt will be laid to rest with a private family graveside service that will be...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Outdoors Club To Hold Night Bike Ride
WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
Times-Union Newspaper
Harriet Diana George
Harriet Diana George, 64, of Niles, Mich., passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. Harriet was born on May 27, 1958, in Niles, Mich., the daughter of Gerald and Harriet Hargeaves George. She worked for JMS Plastic Fabrication Co. of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.23.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:38 p.m. Wednesday - Hector Reyes, 37, Rochester, arrested for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension. No bond set. • 4:38 p.m. Wednesday - Wayne...
Times-Union Newspaper
Doris ‘Jean’ Weaver Smith
NORTH MANCHESTER – Doris “Jean” Weaver Smith was born March 24, 1933, in Roanoke, Va., to Ruth Ethel Wenger Weaver and Aaron Lehman Weaver. Jean, a resident of Timbercrest Senior Living in North Manchester, died Sept. 12, 2022. She married Edward Stanley Smith at North Manchester Church...
Times-Union Newspaper
Whitko FFA Named State Champions
WOLCOTT - Whitko FFA competed in the Indiana FFA/4-H State Meats Judging Contest on Sept. 17 at Tri-County High School in Wolcott. After several rounds of identifying different meat cuts, placing meat classes, taking an industry quiz and other activities, the Whitko teams were named state champions in both the FFA and 4-H divisions, according to a news release from Whitko Community School Corporation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Portion Of North Buffalo Street Closed Saturday In Warsaw
The Kettleheads will host their Homebrew Fest 2022 Saturday downtown Warsaw. Presale tickets are $25 online and are $35 at the door. For the fundraiser for Combined Community Services, North Buffalo Street will be closed from Center Street to Main Street and must be cleared of all traffic and parking from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ruben Arroyo Sr.
AKRON – Ruben Arroyo Sr., 79, Akron, died at 5:23 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Ruben was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Guanajuato, Mexico, to Severino Arroyo and Maria de Jesus Villagomez. He was married in December 1972 in Mexico to Raquel Arroyo; she died June 26, 2019.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ricky Scott Sitts
MENTONE – Ricky Scott Sitts, 60, Burket, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence. Ricky was born on Dec. 26, 1961, in Warsaw, to Frank and Lois Rusmisel Sitts. A memorial service is being planned for a future date. The arrangements are entrusted to King Memorial Home, Mentone.
Times-Union Newspaper
A New Vision For Ivy Tech Warsaw Includes Community Engagement
From day one of my tenure as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw, I promised to strengthen industry connections and meet community needs — in all of the 11 counties of northeast Indiana our campus serves. Kosciusko County has the second largest Ivy Tech presence...
Times-Union Newspaper
Luce Resigning As North Webster Clerk-Treasurer
NORTH WEBSTER - Topics from the floor at the North Webster Town Council meeting Tuesday included a resignation, a former deputy marshal speaking out and residents complaining about nuisances around town. Betsy Luce announced she is resigning as clerk-treasurer for the town of North Webster at the end of this...
Times-Union Newspaper
Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations
The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
Times-Union Newspaper
Winona Lake Council Approves Documents For Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Town Council approved a number of documents related to the Miller Sunset Pavilion. At its meeting on Tuesday, the Council approved two ordinances related to using bonds to pay for the remaining balance of the pavilion. Council first looked at those ordinances at an August meeting.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Proposed 2023 Budget Read To Public At Council Meeting
SYRACUSE - At the Syracuse Town Council meeting on Tuesday, a public hearing was held on the proposed $6.3 million budget, but no one from the public spoke for or against it or had any questions. Clerk-Treasurer Virginia Cazier went through the total budget items which include $2,354,860 for the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Football Previews For Week 6
Mishawaka (5-0, 3-0 Northern Lakes Conference) at Warsaw (4-1, 2-1 NLC) When: Friday, 7 p.m., Fisher Field, Warsaw. Series (last 35 years): Warsaw, 2-0. John Harrell’s prediction: Warsaw, 35-17. Last meeting: Sept. 10, 2021, Warsaw, 17-15. About Mishawaka: Coach Keith Kinder’s Associated Press No. 2-ranked/Indiana Football Coaches Association No....
Times-Union Newspaper
BBBS Receives $50K From NIPSCO, NiSource Charitable Foundation
FORT WAYNE - NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation announced a $50,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Northeast Indiana over the next two years. This donation will go toward expanding the Conservation Buddies program, which is dedicated to environmental education, according to a news release from BBBS.
