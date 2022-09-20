Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Deliah Calhoun
Deliah Calhoun, of South Whitley, passed away surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home at the age of 90. She was born on April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora Campbell Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.
abc57.com
Nappanee BMV branch to close October 28
NAPPANEE, Ind. - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles' Nappanee branch will close at the end of October, according to BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage. The BMV is working with Nappanee city officials to establish a location to install a BMV Connect kiosk. The kiosk will allow residents to complete...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:43 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 9300 block South SR 15, Silver Lake. Representatives for McClure Oil reported theft. Value: $60. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2200 block East...
WNDU
Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man has been convicted in the Kosciusko County Superior Court in a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted after a three-day jury trial for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman on Nov. 23, 1999, in Warsaw.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, West CR 350S, west of South Wildwood Trail, Warsaw. Driver: Caleb D. Page, 19, South CR 600W, Claypool. Page’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $10,000. 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18,...
wtvbam.com
Angola man arrested after attempted break in of Indiana State Police Trooper home
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to break into the home of an off-duty Indiana State Police Trooper. Indiana State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched shortly before 8:00 p.m. to the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road to investigate a residential disturbance.
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket: 09-22-2022
——— Preliminary plea of not guilty entered for Robby W. Middleton, 56, Ossian, charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalency of .15 percent or more with a prior conviction for the same offense, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating a motor vehicle after having been found to be an habitual traffic violator, all Level 6 felonies; open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a false and/or fictitious license plate,both Class C infractions. Bond continued at $5,000.
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of East Mishawaka Avenue and South 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Court docs: Women left children in car to drink in bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two 31-year-old women are facing felony neglect of a dependent charges for leaving a car-load of children outside a downtown bar while they went inside to drink, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors filed formal charges against Melissa C....
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Outdoors Club To Hold Night Bike Ride
WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
abc57.com
Man arrested for residential entry, methamphetamine possession
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly forced entry into an occupied residence on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies went to a residence in the 10000 block of Hawthorn Road for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
max983.net
Suspect Arrested in Marshall County Residential Entry Investigation
A suspect has been arrested after a Marshall County resident reported an incident involving residential entry. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene in the 10,000 block of Hawthorn Road after the call was made Wednesday, September 21 around 9 a.m. ET. Police say a man forced entry into an occupied house, but left prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Officers later found the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Anthony W. Clemons, Jr. During the investigation, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were located, according to the report.
max983.net
Elkhart Man Accused of Burglary, Theft in Marshall County Incident
An Elkhart man was arrested Sunday, September 18 after allegedly breaking into a Marshall County home and stealing items. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department received a phone call shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET that a man reportedly broke into a residence located in the 5,000 block of 11th Road in Bourbon. Police say the property owner found the suspect on his property and called the Sheriff’s Department while trying to keep the suspect at the scene.
Times-Union Newspaper
A New Vision For Ivy Tech Warsaw Includes Community Engagement
From day one of my tenure as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw, I promised to strengthen industry connections and meet community needs — in all of the 11 counties of northeast Indiana our campus serves. Kosciusko County has the second largest Ivy Tech presence...
Times-Union Newspaper
Marcus Matthew ‘Matt’ Neer
Marcus Matthew “Matt” Neer, 47, Warsaw, died at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Warsaw. He was born April 16, 1975, in Elkhart, to Rosemary Elaine Hamilton Thompson and Danny Lee Neer. Matt will be laid to rest with a private family graveside service that will be...
WANE-TV
FWCS says student brought a gun to Wayne High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) alerted parents of an incident Thursday where a student brought a gun to Wayne High School. Administrators located the student after hearing the student may have had a weapon and had the gun confiscated by Wayne’s school resource officer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Portion Of North Buffalo Street Closed Saturday In Warsaw
The Kettleheads will host their Homebrew Fest 2022 Saturday downtown Warsaw. Presale tickets are $25 online and are $35 at the door. For the fundraiser for Combined Community Services, North Buffalo Street will be closed from Center Street to Main Street and must be cleared of all traffic and parking from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
WANE-TV
Courts: Shaken child suffers brain bleed, man charged
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of causing shaken injuries to his daughter that were so severe she needed to be treated for a bleed on her brain, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged 25-year-old Elijah Joseph...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Bicyclist hit, critically hurt Wednesday night in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene where a bicyclist was hit and critically hurt Wednesday night. It happened just after 8:30 at Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street on the east side of downtown. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. We understand a man was hit and critically hurt when police say he didn’t yield to traffic and was hit by a small SUV. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Crews remained on the scene, trying to figure out exactly what happened. Lake Avenue was closed, west of Crescent. We’ll update you once we learn more information.
Comments / 0