Jearlean Hutchens
Jearlean Hutchens, age 76, of Pierceton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 12:02 p.m. in Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Jearlean was born on Dec. 20, 1945, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Henry and Roxie Slone Shepherd. She was united in marriage to Hugh Hutchens in Wooster on Sept. 12, 1987, who preceded her March 14, 2021.
Orval W. Coby
Orval W. Coby, 93, of Leesburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Orval was born in Winamac on Feb. 6, 1929, the son of the late Otis and Ina Reinholdt Coby. He graduated from Richland Center High School with the Class of ’47 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On Dec, 24, 1962, he married Opal Hettinger Parker in Culver; she preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2004, after 41 years of marriage.
Deliah Calhoun
Deliah Calhoun, of South Whitley, passed away surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home at the age of 90. She was born on April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora Campbell Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.
James ‘Jim’ Brooks
James “Jim” Brooks, 81, Milford, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1940, to Theodore “TR” and Inez Brooks in Caneyville, Ky. He moved with his family to Milford in 1953 when he was in fifth grade. He graduated from Milford High School in 1960.
Virginia F. Risner
ROCHESTER – Virginia F. Risner, 81, Rochester, passed away at 12:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center, Warsaw. She was born on March 9, 1941, in Truman, Ark., the daughter of Chester Davis and Alberta Baker Davis Schnell. She was raised by her mother and step-father, William Schnell.
Harriet Diana George
Harriet Diana George, 64, of Niles, Mich., passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. Harriet was born on May 27, 1958, in Niles, Mich., the daughter of Gerald and Harriet Hargeaves George. She worked for JMS Plastic Fabrication Co. of...
Ricky Scott Sitts
MENTONE – Ricky Scott Sitts, 60, Burket, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence. Ricky was born on Dec. 26, 1961, in Warsaw, to Frank and Lois Rusmisel Sitts. A memorial service is being planned for a future date. The arrangements are entrusted to King Memorial Home, Mentone.
Eric S. ‘Grouch’ Seiffert
Eric S. “Grouch” Seiffert, 79, of Chapman Lake, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Eric was born in Warsaw on Feb. 10, 1943, the son of the late Henry W. Seiffert and Lenora Mae Schreiber Seiffert. He graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’61. Eric, or...
Marcus Matthew ‘Matt’ Neer
Marcus Matthew “Matt” Neer, 47, Warsaw, died at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Warsaw. He was born April 16, 1975, in Elkhart, to Rosemary Elaine Hamilton Thompson and Danny Lee Neer. Matt will be laid to rest with a private family graveside service that will be...
James D. Holbrook
James D. Holbrook, known to most as "Jim" or "Jimbo," was born on Sept. 5, 1944, and passed away on his 78th birthday, Sept. 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Carl and Retha (Simons) Holbrook; both of his siblings, Barbara Jean Shelton and Richard Holbrook; and his only daughter, Autumn Holbrook. His surviving relatives are granddaughter, Natasha Guiterrez; and four great-nieces: Charlene Montgomery, Barbara Kessler, Veronica Jung and Rebecca Spear. A large group of colleagues and friends survive Jimbo with fond memories of his orneriness and his handy abilities - he could fix most anything!
Doris ‘Jean’ Weaver Smith
NORTH MANCHESTER – Doris “Jean” Weaver Smith was born March 24, 1933, in Roanoke, Va., to Ruth Ethel Wenger Weaver and Aaron Lehman Weaver. Jean, a resident of Timbercrest Senior Living in North Manchester, died Sept. 12, 2022. She married Edward Stanley Smith at North Manchester Church...
Ruben Arroyo Sr.
AKRON – Ruben Arroyo Sr., 79, Akron, died at 5:23 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Ruben was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Guanajuato, Mexico, to Severino Arroyo and Maria de Jesus Villagomez. He was married in December 1972 in Mexico to Raquel Arroyo; she died June 26, 2019.
Casey D. ‘CJ’ ‘Guapo’ Ferguson Jr.
SYRACUSE – Casey D. "CJ" "Guapo" Ferguson Jr., 29, of Milford, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. He was born on Aug. 13, 1993, in Norfolk, Va., to Casey D. and Lori Ann Capers Ferguson Sr. He grew up in Virginia, graduated in 2012 from Deep Creek High...
Grace College Outdoors Club To Hold Night Bike Ride
WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
Whitko FFA Named State Champions
WOLCOTT - Whitko FFA competed in the Indiana FFA/4-H State Meats Judging Contest on Sept. 17 at Tri-County High School in Wolcott. After several rounds of identifying different meat cuts, placing meat classes, taking an industry quiz and other activities, the Whitko teams were named state champions in both the FFA and 4-H divisions, according to a news release from Whitko Community School Corporation.
Public Occurrences 09.23.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:38 p.m. Wednesday - Hector Reyes, 37, Rochester, arrested for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension. No bond set. • 4:38 p.m. Wednesday - Wayne...
Luce Resigning As North Webster Clerk-Treasurer
NORTH WEBSTER - Topics from the floor at the North Webster Town Council meeting Tuesday included a resignation, a former deputy marshal speaking out and residents complaining about nuisances around town. Betsy Luce announced she is resigning as clerk-treasurer for the town of North Webster at the end of this...
Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash identified
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in South Bend Thursday evening. Police were called to the collision, which involved a car and a motorcycle, just before 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of East Mishawaka Avenue and South 31st Street. The initial investigation found that...
Local High School Football Previews For Week 6
Mishawaka (5-0, 3-0 Northern Lakes Conference) at Warsaw (4-1, 2-1 NLC) When: Friday, 7 p.m., Fisher Field, Warsaw. Series (last 35 years): Warsaw, 2-0. John Harrell’s prediction: Warsaw, 35-17. Last meeting: Sept. 10, 2021, Warsaw, 17-15. About Mishawaka: Coach Keith Kinder’s Associated Press No. 2-ranked/Indiana Football Coaches Association No....
BBBS Receives $50K From NIPSCO, NiSource Charitable Foundation
FORT WAYNE - NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation announced a $50,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Northeast Indiana over the next two years. This donation will go toward expanding the Conservation Buddies program, which is dedicated to environmental education, according to a news release from BBBS.
