Harris County, TX

Comments / 37

Patriot_Citizen
2d ago

Lina championed the bail reform and defund the police policies that have caused Houston crime to skyrocket. Her administration and staff have a dark cloud of scandals looming over them. Vote her out! Houston needs better leadership!

Wilts
2d ago

I am sorry but putting away violent criminals is more important then the Democrats trying to make this about abortion. Harris County is getting g crazy dangerous. I don’t even want to go out at night.

Roger N Kim Mitchell
2d ago

Hildigo is a thief. Bring Mealer to get the job done..

fox26houston.com

Crime, taxes and future role of Harris County government in race to be Pct. 4 commissioner

Crime, taxes and future role of Harris County government in race to be Pct. 4 commissioner. Seeking to represent more than a million residents in Harris County Precinct 4 Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic challenger Lesly Briones squared off in the public square - with the incumbent proudly defending his quorum busting decision to vote with his feet against higher taxes and spending.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
College Media Network

Beto O’Rourke campaigns in Houston aiming at Latinos, young voters

After finishing his 49-day Drive for Texas campaign, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke stopped at Settegast Park in Second Ward at the “Latinos con Beto! rally.”. The rally in Second Ward saw a turnout of O’Rourke’s Latino supporters, with more than 700 people showing up. The...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman kidnaped by ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON - Officials said a woman has been saved overnight Friday after she was kidnaped by her ex-boyfriend in northwest Harris County. Sheriff's deputies were called to a reported kidnapping in the area of Fallbrook and 249 around 7 p.m. They were told to look for a silver Toyota Rav4 with a broken-out rear windshield. The very vehicle was found on N Gessner and 249 in the Willowbrook area and officers were able to take the driver into custody.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ISD police chief discusses school safety amid recent threats

HOUSTON - After several active shooter threats that were not credible, Houston ISD Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Lopez, Jr., spoke with FOX 26 one-on-one. Lopez says unfortunately they receive calls every week about threats to schools, and they take each one seriously. "It’s something that’s important to me. It's something...
HOUSTON, TX
