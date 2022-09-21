ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

Smithville football bands together in win over Ruskin

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors are back in the win column after defeating Ruskin 54-6 on Friday, Sept. 16. A crushing one-point defeat to Kearney the previous week could have derailed the season, but commitment to the process and journey led Smithville to the blowout win. Quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth threw...
SMITHVILLE, MO
Wenson's historic night leads Liberty to victory

LIBERTY — Anthony Wenson touchdowns have been a familiar sight for Liberty fans this season. On Friday, Sept. 16, Park Hill fans must have grown exhausted after hearing Wenson’s name over and over after each time he reached the end zone. The Blue Jays topped the Trojans 49-24 an all-time performance by Wenson.
LIBERTY, MO
Liberty takes down Liberty North in final inning

LIBERTY — Liberty North hosted the Blue Jays for the softball edition of the crosstown rivalry on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Liberty edged the Eagles 6-4 in another classic showdown as the game came to the final inning. With the game tied in the top of the seventh inning, Liberty’s...
LIBERTY, MO
Starzl highlights impressive Hall of Fame class

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee celebrated another year of inductees at their banquet on Saturday, Sept. 10. The night prior, the group was recognized at halftime of Kearney’s win over Smithville. There were five individuals and two teams inducted into the hall of fame this year.
KEARNEY, MO
Chief medical officer moved to helm at Liberty Hospital

LIBERTY — Dr. Raghu Adiga, who has served in the interim role as president and chief executive officer of Liberty Hospital after longtime leader David Feess retired at the end of June, is no longer interim. The Board of Trustees of Liberty Hospital named Adiga to the top role.
LIBERTY, MO
Driver cited after Smithville school bus crash investigation

SMITHVILLE — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit has concluded its investigation into the school bus crash that occurred during the morning bus route Sept. 12 on Mt. Olivet Road. According to the documentation released from the Sheriff's Office, the investigation included interviews of the...
SMITHVILLE, MO

