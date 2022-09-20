Read full article on original website
Jearlean Hutchens
Jearlean Hutchens, age 76, of Pierceton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 12:02 p.m. in Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Jearlean was born on Dec. 20, 1945, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Henry and Roxie Slone Shepherd. She was united in marriage to Hugh Hutchens in Wooster on Sept. 12, 1987, who preceded her March 14, 2021.
Deliah Calhoun
Deliah Calhoun, of South Whitley, passed away surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home at the age of 90. She was born on April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora Campbell Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.
Ricky Scott Sitts
MENTONE – Ricky Scott Sitts, 60, Burket, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence. Ricky was born on Dec. 26, 1961, in Warsaw, to Frank and Lois Rusmisel Sitts. A memorial service is being planned for a future date. The arrangements are entrusted to King Memorial Home, Mentone.
Marcus Matthew ‘Matt’ Neer
Marcus Matthew “Matt” Neer, 47, Warsaw, died at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Warsaw. He was born April 16, 1975, in Elkhart, to Rosemary Elaine Hamilton Thompson and Danny Lee Neer. Matt will be laid to rest with a private family graveside service that will be...
Harriet Diana George
Harriet Diana George, 64, of Niles, Mich., passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. Harriet was born on May 27, 1958, in Niles, Mich., the daughter of Gerald and Harriet Hargeaves George. She worked for JMS Plastic Fabrication Co. of...
James ‘Jim’ Brooks
James “Jim” Brooks, 81, Milford, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1940, to Theodore “TR” and Inez Brooks in Caneyville, Ky. He moved with his family to Milford in 1953 when he was in fifth grade. He graduated from Milford High School in 1960.
James D. Holbrook
James D. Holbrook, known to most as "Jim" or "Jimbo," was born on Sept. 5, 1944, and passed away on his 78th birthday, Sept. 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Carl and Retha (Simons) Holbrook; both of his siblings, Barbara Jean Shelton and Richard Holbrook; and his only daughter, Autumn Holbrook. His surviving relatives are granddaughter, Natasha Guiterrez; and four great-nieces: Charlene Montgomery, Barbara Kessler, Veronica Jung and Rebecca Spear. A large group of colleagues and friends survive Jimbo with fond memories of his orneriness and his handy abilities - he could fix most anything!
Virginia F. Risner
ROCHESTER – Virginia F. Risner, 81, Rochester, passed away at 12:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center, Warsaw. She was born on March 9, 1941, in Truman, Ark., the daughter of Chester Davis and Alberta Baker Davis Schnell. She was raised by her mother and step-father, William Schnell.
Shirley ‘Shirl’ Conklin
BOURBON – Shirley “Shirl” Hackworth Conklin, age 59, of Bourbon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in the care of her family after a long battle with cancer. Shirl was born the daughter of Alex and Ruth Hale Hackworth on June 3, 1963, in Martin, Ky. She had been a resident of the area the past 34 years after moving here from Kentucky. Shirl worked at Warsaw Moose Lodge, Etna Green Café, Journey’s End Bar and Grill and local restaurants. She loved her customers for decades until her illness.
Ruben Arroyo Sr.
AKRON – Ruben Arroyo Sr., 79, Akron, died at 5:23 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Ruben was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Guanajuato, Mexico, to Severino Arroyo and Maria de Jesus Villagomez. He was married in December 1972 in Mexico to Raquel Arroyo; she died June 26, 2019.
Doris ‘Jean’ Weaver Smith
NORTH MANCHESTER – Doris “Jean” Weaver Smith was born March 24, 1933, in Roanoke, Va., to Ruth Ethel Wenger Weaver and Aaron Lehman Weaver. Jean, a resident of Timbercrest Senior Living in North Manchester, died Sept. 12, 2022. She married Edward Stanley Smith at North Manchester Church...
Grace College Outdoors Club To Hold Night Bike Ride
WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
Public Occurrences 09.23.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:38 p.m. Wednesday - Hector Reyes, 37, Rochester, arrested for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension. No bond set. • 4:38 p.m. Wednesday - Wayne...
A New Vision For Ivy Tech Warsaw Includes Community Engagement
From day one of my tenure as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw, I promised to strengthen industry connections and meet community needs — in all of the 11 counties of northeast Indiana our campus serves. Kosciusko County has the second largest Ivy Tech presence...
Whitko FFA Named State Champions
WOLCOTT - Whitko FFA competed in the Indiana FFA/4-H State Meats Judging Contest on Sept. 17 at Tri-County High School in Wolcott. After several rounds of identifying different meat cuts, placing meat classes, taking an industry quiz and other activities, the Whitko teams were named state champions in both the FFA and 4-H divisions, according to a news release from Whitko Community School Corporation.
Goshen Physicians Opening North Webster Location
GOSHEN – Goshen Physicians is opening a new family medicine practice in North Webster. The office will be located in the North Webster Community Center, 301 N. Main St., Suite 121, according to a news release from Goshen Health. Renovations are underway for the 1,100-square-foot primary care office, which...
Casey D. ‘CJ’ ‘Guapo’ Ferguson Jr.
SYRACUSE – Casey D. "CJ" "Guapo" Ferguson Jr., 29, of Milford, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. He was born on Aug. 13, 1993, in Norfolk, Va., to Casey D. and Lori Ann Capers Ferguson Sr. He grew up in Virginia, graduated in 2012 from Deep Creek High...
Winona Lake Council Approves Documents For Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Town Council approved a number of documents related to the Miller Sunset Pavilion. At its meeting on Tuesday, the Council approved two ordinances related to using bonds to pay for the remaining balance of the pavilion. Council first looked at those ordinances at an August meeting.
Local High School Football Previews For Week 6
Mishawaka (5-0, 3-0 Northern Lakes Conference) at Warsaw (4-1, 2-1 NLC) When: Friday, 7 p.m., Fisher Field, Warsaw. Series (last 35 years): Warsaw, 2-0. John Harrell’s prediction: Warsaw, 35-17. Last meeting: Sept. 10, 2021, Warsaw, 17-15. About Mishawaka: Coach Keith Kinder’s Associated Press No. 2-ranked/Indiana Football Coaches Association No....
Lilly Center Collaborates To Deliver Summer Lake Education Programs
WINONA LAKE – Almost 800 students took a step closer to water literacy this summer thanks to coordinated programming between the Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams and its partners. Thousands of students make a new connection with nature each school year by taking a field trip to the...
