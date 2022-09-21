Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Football Previews For Week 6
Mishawaka (5-0, 3-0 Northern Lakes Conference) at Warsaw (4-1, 2-1 NLC) When: Friday, 7 p.m., Fisher Field, Warsaw. Series (last 35 years): Warsaw, 2-0. John Harrell’s prediction: Warsaw, 35-17. Last meeting: Sept. 10, 2021, Warsaw, 17-15. About Mishawaka: Coach Keith Kinder’s Associated Press No. 2-ranked/Indiana Football Coaches Association No....
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Bounces Back, Picks Up 3-0 Win Over Wawasee
SYRACUSE – Warsaw volleyball got back on course after a tough five-set loss to Carroll Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-11) on the road at Wawasee Thursday night. The win is the Tigers’ fourteenth of the season as the team moves to 14-7. The win also puts Warsaw at 5-0 in Northern Lakes Conference play, tied for first with NorthWood.
Fort Wayne ranked No. 2 minor league sports market
Fort Wayne has been ranked a Top 10 minor league sports market 8 times. It was No. 1 in 2007.
Times-Union Newspaper
Whitko FFA Named State Champions
WOLCOTT - Whitko FFA competed in the Indiana FFA/4-H State Meats Judging Contest on Sept. 17 at Tri-County High School in Wolcott. After several rounds of identifying different meat cuts, placing meat classes, taking an industry quiz and other activities, the Whitko teams were named state champions in both the FFA and 4-H divisions, according to a news release from Whitko Community School Corporation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Deliah Calhoun
Deliah Calhoun, of South Whitley, passed away surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home at the age of 90. She was born on April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora Campbell Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.
abc57.com
Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course for Best. Week. Ever.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field will be transforming into a driving range and golf facility from September 29 through October 1. Players will make their way clockwise around the concourse and stands to nine tee boxes. Players take 3 shots from each tee box and try to land the ball on the correct green on the baseball field. If you land in the correct green - you get par. If you land within a designated ring - you get a birdie - or make a hole in one.
Times-Union Newspaper
Virginia F. Risner
ROCHESTER – Virginia F. Risner, 81, Rochester, passed away at 12:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center, Warsaw. She was born on March 9, 1941, in Truman, Ark., the daughter of Chester Davis and Alberta Baker Davis Schnell. She was raised by her mother and step-father, William Schnell.
Times-Union Newspaper
James ‘Jim’ Brooks
James “Jim” Brooks, 81, Milford, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1940, to Theodore “TR” and Inez Brooks in Caneyville, Ky. He moved with his family to Milford in 1953 when he was in fifth grade. He graduated from Milford High School in 1960.
Times-Union Newspaper
Marcus Matthew ‘Matt’ Neer
Marcus Matthew “Matt” Neer, 47, Warsaw, died at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Warsaw. He was born April 16, 1975, in Elkhart, to Rosemary Elaine Hamilton Thompson and Danny Lee Neer. Matt will be laid to rest with a private family graveside service that will be...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Outdoors Club To Hold Night Bike Ride
WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
whatzup.com
Commodores bringing funk to Clyde
Although most of their hits came in the ’70s and ’80s, these R&B/funk legends have remained a force in the music industry. The Commodores consist of Walter “Clyde” Orange, J.D. Nicholas, and King “WAK,” along with their five-piece band, known as the “Mean Machine.” Together, they will lay down all the hits: “Easy,” “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and so many more.
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Ricky Scott Sitts
MENTONE – Ricky Scott Sitts, 60, Burket, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence. Ricky was born on Dec. 26, 1961, in Warsaw, to Frank and Lois Rusmisel Sitts. A memorial service is being planned for a future date. The arrangements are entrusted to King Memorial Home, Mentone.
WANE-TV
Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
WANE-TV
Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cooler weather as Fall arrives
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong cold front will approach the area during the day on Wednesday. Ahead of that front warm and somewhat humid air will be in place for the final day of summer. Temperature should warm well into the 80s and there could be showers and even a thundershower. The cooler air arrives tomorrow night and will be with us right through the weekend. Some of the chilliest nights are ahead with temperatures falling into the 40s. Daytime highs will move from the 60s into the low 70s by the weekend.
Times-Union Newspaper
James D. Holbrook
James D. Holbrook, known to most as "Jim" or "Jimbo," was born on Sept. 5, 1944, and passed away on his 78th birthday, Sept. 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Carl and Retha (Simons) Holbrook; both of his siblings, Barbara Jean Shelton and Richard Holbrook; and his only daughter, Autumn Holbrook. His surviving relatives are granddaughter, Natasha Guiterrez; and four great-nieces: Charlene Montgomery, Barbara Kessler, Veronica Jung and Rebecca Spear. A large group of colleagues and friends survive Jimbo with fond memories of his orneriness and his handy abilities - he could fix most anything!
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.23.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:38 p.m. Wednesday - Hector Reyes, 37, Rochester, arrested for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension. No bond set. • 4:38 p.m. Wednesday - Wayne...
wfft.com
Parkview Health hospitals receive country's top nursing honor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Parkview Health hospitals received the top nursing honor in the country. The Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. Only 9.4 percent of hospitals in the country have earned Magnet status. Senior Vice President for Nursing Professional Development Erin...
