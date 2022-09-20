Read full article on original website
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Jay-Z’s Verse on DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Is a Master Class in Mature Lyricism
What does DJ Khaled do, exactly? It’s a question that reverberates across the past decade and a half of pop music, with a number of possible answers. He yells about who’s the best (trick question, the answer is always we); he collects famous friends; and every so often, he coaxes those friends into doing some truly inspired work, possibly by yelling at them that they’re the best. Lil Wayne on “We Takin’ Over,” Ludacris on the “I’m So Hood” remix, Drake on “I’m on One,” Rihanna on “Wild Thoughts,” Beyoncé on “Shining” — what all these performances have in common is a hyped-up feeling of belief in oneself that’s as big and bountiful as Khaled’s own. His hits are fun to listen to, and they sound like they were fun to make, too.
Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris’ Sons Form R&B Group, WanMor
Meet Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco—sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. The young men have formed a new quartet known as WanMor and are the first artists to be signed to Mary J. Blige’s new label, Beautiful Life Productions, and 300 Entertainment. “There’s been so much conversation about the state of R&B, and the next generation of R&B artists. This generation has been giving us great R&B, and that feeling, that soul and that sound remains in our DNA,” Blige expressed in a statement. “When we heard WanMor sing, we knew we could stop looking. They are IT! Supporting...
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg
Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper Confirms
Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album. During...
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Young Thug Pays Tribute To PnB Rock From Prison
Young Thug is the latest rapper to pay tribute to the late PnB Rock on social media after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles earlier this week. The incarcerated rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 13) to mourn his “Eyes Open” collaborator. “R.I.P. lil bruh. Love 5life,” Thugger wrote in his post.
Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards have released their official list of nominees, and Drake and Kanye West lead the way with 14 and ten nominations respectively. Kendrick Lamar follows behind with nine, and Future has been nominated for eight awards in the ceremony set to be held on September 30th. The post Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
New Music Friday - New Singles From Freddie Gibbs, Moneybagg Yo, Kid Cudi & Ty Dolla Sign + More
HipHopDX – After officially ending his 10-year partnership with Gap before it had even truly begun, multi-hyphenate hot-head Kanye West has confessed that Sway actually did have the answers this week, almost a decade after their infamous interview. Unlike Sway, eager Hip Hop fans will not have to wait...
Kid Cudi & Ty Dolla $ign Drop Off "Willing To Trust" Collab Track: Listen
Kid Cudi isn't letting the unexpected leak of his Entergalactic album get him down. Ahead of the project's September 30th release date, the "Mr. Rager" hitmaker has shared a new single, this one in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, called "Willing To Trust." Fans of Cudi will already know that...
Freddie Gibbs – “Dark Hearted” (Prod. James Blake)
A couple of weeks ago, rap monster Freddie Gibbs announced the impending release of his new album $oul $old $eparately, and he shared its first single, the Moneybagg Yo collab “Too Much.” We won’t have to wait too long for the album itself to arrive. $oul $old $eparately is coming out in just one week. Gibbs recently unveiled the tracklist for the record, and it’ll include collaborations with boldfaced names like Pusha T, Anderson .Paak, Scarface, Raekwon, Rick Ross, Offset, DJ Paul, Musiq Soulchild, and Kelley Price. Today, Gibbs has shared another new song, and it’s a James Blake production.
Nas, J. Cole, Roddy Ricch and More Set to Join YG on New Album ‘I Got Issues’
YG is ready to invite you back into his rap world with his new album, I Got Issues. The new album will arrive on September 30, but to raise fan’s interest the tracklist is currently available. The new 14-track release will feature Nas, J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo,...
YG Disses Def Jam For Leaking His Tracklist
As fans and listeners, we can sometimes forget that the music industry can be as much of an 9-to-5 job as any other. People have tasks to execute, there's a lot of technical stuff, and sometimes, rappers like YG are on the other end of someone not doing their best at their job. The 32-year-old rapper took to Twitter to call out Def Jam Recordings for leaking his tracklist early.
I Need Sophie Turner In More Comedies After Seeing Her In "Do Revenge," And It Seems Twitter Agrees With Me
If Sophie Turner yelled in my face, I would just say thank you.
