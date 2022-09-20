James D. Holbrook, known to most as "Jim" or "Jimbo," was born on Sept. 5, 1944, and passed away on his 78th birthday, Sept. 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Carl and Retha (Simons) Holbrook; both of his siblings, Barbara Jean Shelton and Richard Holbrook; and his only daughter, Autumn Holbrook. His surviving relatives are granddaughter, Natasha Guiterrez; and four great-nieces: Charlene Montgomery, Barbara Kessler, Veronica Jung and Rebecca Spear. A large group of colleagues and friends survive Jimbo with fond memories of his orneriness and his handy abilities - he could fix most anything!

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO