Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Orval W. Coby
Orval W. Coby, 93, of Leesburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Orval was born in Winamac on Feb. 6, 1929, the son of the late Otis and Ina Reinholdt Coby. He graduated from Richland Center High School with the Class of ’47 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On Dec, 24, 1962, he married Opal Hettinger Parker in Culver; she preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2004, after 41 years of marriage.
Times-Union Newspaper
Marcus Matthew ‘Matt’ Neer
Marcus Matthew “Matt” Neer, 47, Warsaw, died at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Warsaw. He was born April 16, 1975, in Elkhart, to Rosemary Elaine Hamilton Thompson and Danny Lee Neer. Matt will be laid to rest with a private family graveside service that will be...
Times-Union Newspaper
Jearlean Hutchens
Jearlean Hutchens, age 76, of Pierceton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 12:02 p.m. in Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Jearlean was born on Dec. 20, 1945, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Henry and Roxie Slone Shepherd. She was united in marriage to Hugh Hutchens in Wooster on Sept. 12, 1987, who preceded her March 14, 2021.
Times-Union Newspaper
Harriet Diana George
Harriet Diana George, 64, of Niles, Mich., passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. Harriet was born on May 27, 1958, in Niles, Mich., the daughter of Gerald and Harriet Hargeaves George. She worked for JMS Plastic Fabrication Co. of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
James ‘Jim’ Brooks
James “Jim” Brooks, 81, Milford, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1940, to Theodore “TR” and Inez Brooks in Caneyville, Ky. He moved with his family to Milford in 1953 when he was in fifth grade. He graduated from Milford High School in 1960.
Times-Union Newspaper
Virginia F. Risner
ROCHESTER – Virginia F. Risner, 81, Rochester, passed away at 12:18 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center, Warsaw. She was born on March 9, 1941, in Truman, Ark., the daughter of Chester Davis and Alberta Baker Davis Schnell. She was raised by her mother and step-father, William Schnell.
Times-Union Newspaper
Eric S. ‘Grouch’ Seiffert
Eric S. “Grouch” Seiffert, 79, of Chapman Lake, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Eric was born in Warsaw on Feb. 10, 1943, the son of the late Henry W. Seiffert and Lenora Mae Schreiber Seiffert. He graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’61. Eric, or...
Times-Union Newspaper
James D. Holbrook
James D. Holbrook, known to most as "Jim" or "Jimbo," was born on Sept. 5, 1944, and passed away on his 78th birthday, Sept. 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Carl and Retha (Simons) Holbrook; both of his siblings, Barbara Jean Shelton and Richard Holbrook; and his only daughter, Autumn Holbrook. His surviving relatives are granddaughter, Natasha Guiterrez; and four great-nieces: Charlene Montgomery, Barbara Kessler, Veronica Jung and Rebecca Spear. A large group of colleagues and friends survive Jimbo with fond memories of his orneriness and his handy abilities - he could fix most anything!
RELATED PEOPLE
Times-Union Newspaper
Doris ‘Jean’ Weaver Smith
NORTH MANCHESTER – Doris “Jean” Weaver Smith was born March 24, 1933, in Roanoke, Va., to Ruth Ethel Wenger Weaver and Aaron Lehman Weaver. Jean, a resident of Timbercrest Senior Living in North Manchester, died Sept. 12, 2022. She married Edward Stanley Smith at North Manchester Church...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Outdoors Club To Hold Night Bike Ride
WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
Times-Union Newspaper
Shirley ‘Shirl’ Conklin
BOURBON – Shirley “Shirl” Hackworth Conklin, age 59, of Bourbon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in the care of her family after a long battle with cancer. Shirl was born the daughter of Alex and Ruth Hale Hackworth on June 3, 1963, in Martin, Ky. She had been a resident of the area the past 34 years after moving here from Kentucky. Shirl worked at Warsaw Moose Lodge, Etna Green Café, Journey’s End Bar and Grill and local restaurants. She loved her customers for decades until her illness.
Times-Union Newspaper
Whitko FFA Named State Champions
WOLCOTT - Whitko FFA competed in the Indiana FFA/4-H State Meats Judging Contest on Sept. 17 at Tri-County High School in Wolcott. After several rounds of identifying different meat cuts, placing meat classes, taking an industry quiz and other activities, the Whitko teams were named state champions in both the FFA and 4-H divisions, according to a news release from Whitko Community School Corporation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.23.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 3:38 p.m. Wednesday - Hector Reyes, 37, Rochester, arrested for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension. No bond set. • 4:38 p.m. Wednesday - Wayne...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Football Previews For Week 6
Mishawaka (5-0, 3-0 Northern Lakes Conference) at Warsaw (4-1, 2-1 NLC) When: Friday, 7 p.m., Fisher Field, Warsaw. Series (last 35 years): Warsaw, 2-0. John Harrell’s prediction: Warsaw, 35-17. Last meeting: Sept. 10, 2021, Warsaw, 17-15. About Mishawaka: Coach Keith Kinder’s Associated Press No. 2-ranked/Indiana Football Coaches Association No....
Times-Union Newspaper
Casey D. ‘CJ’ ‘Guapo’ Ferguson Jr.
SYRACUSE – Casey D. "CJ" "Guapo" Ferguson Jr., 29, of Milford, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. He was born on Aug. 13, 1993, in Norfolk, Va., to Casey D. and Lori Ann Capers Ferguson Sr. He grew up in Virginia, graduated in 2012 from Deep Creek High...
Times-Union Newspaper
Goshen Physicians Opening North Webster Location
GOSHEN – Goshen Physicians is opening a new family medicine practice in North Webster. The office will be located in the North Webster Community Center, 301 N. Main St., Suite 121, according to a news release from Goshen Health. Renovations are underway for the 1,100-square-foot primary care office, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times-Union Newspaper
A New Vision For Ivy Tech Warsaw Includes Community Engagement
From day one of my tenure as chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw, I promised to strengthen industry connections and meet community needs — in all of the 11 counties of northeast Indiana our campus serves. Kosciusko County has the second largest Ivy Tech presence...
Times-Union Newspaper
Winona Lake Council Approves Documents For Miller Sunset Pavilion
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Town Council approved a number of documents related to the Miller Sunset Pavilion. At its meeting on Tuesday, the Council approved two ordinances related to using bonds to pay for the remaining balance of the pavilion. Council first looked at those ordinances at an August meeting.
Times-Union Newspaper
BBBS Receives $50K From NIPSCO, NiSource Charitable Foundation
FORT WAYNE - NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation announced a $50,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Northeast Indiana over the next two years. This donation will go toward expanding the Conservation Buddies program, which is dedicated to environmental education, according to a news release from BBBS.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lutheran Health Network Donates N95s To Support People With Disabilities
FORT WAYNE – Twelve cases of N95 masks were donated to AWS Foundation Tuesday by Lutheran Health Network for distribution to caregivers at local agencies providing services to people with disabilities. “Throughout the COVID pandemic, front line workers have been vital in providing the most basic of care to...
Comments / 0