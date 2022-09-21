Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital Foundation receives $10K from Rite Aid Healthy Futures to expand equitable care

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield families benefit from diaper giveaway
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Union School District (GUSD) passed out hundreds of diapers to local families in need last week. The Sept. 14 distribution was the district’s third diaper giveaway in the past two years, during which staff can identify children ages 0 to 4 who will become future GUSD students.
KSBW.com
Help from community and Salvation Army helps one man get off the streets
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — While the city of Santa Cruz works to provide shelter for those living in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, there have been some who have found their way out of being homeless. It was a matter of not giving up, being willing to work...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley State Prison inmates earn job certifications
SALINAS VALLEY — Fifteen inmates who participate in the California Prison Industry Authority (CALPIA) received their state-certified apprenticeships and nationally recognized job certifications last Thursday at Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad. The incarcerated men graduated from the Healthcare Facilities Maintenance Program, which teaches participants how to clean at...
SC Community Credit Union finds new downtown home as Cruz Hotel project faces new challenges
Following a saga of planning, moving and controversy, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union has found a new home in downtown Santa Cruz. Focused on serving underserved community members, its new River Street office — to be occupied next year — answers members' concerns about access. At the same, the Cruz Hotel, which would be built on the parcel currently occupied by the credit union, could be challenged by upcoming Santa Cruz city ballot Measure O.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory
Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz's efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process.
Embrace coastal living at this roomy Seabright Santa Cruz home
Are you ready to make your coastal living dreams a reality? Then you won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to call 219 Second Avenue in Santa Cruz home. This classic abode is located in Santa Cruz’s beloved Seabright area, where many of the homes are passed down generationally in this quintessential beach locale.
KSBW.com
RV Safe Parking Program up and running for permanent housing in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz has opened an RV Safe Parking Program at the National Guard Armory at DeLaveaga Park. It's one of many options being offered to support un-housed individuals with the hope of eventually getting them into permanent housing. There are about 14...
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This Week
Different states in California have been funding projects to help low-income families. Los Angeles has an initiative giving locals $225 in payments. Now, the city of Mountain View plans to put on a venture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A collection of photos at Stanford University from Mexican-American labor organizer and activist Ernesto Galarza is coming to the Watsonville Farmers Market Friday. The enlarged photo exhibit titled "Los Braceros" will be displayed from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibit gives the chance for people to learn about the Bracero Program, The post Photo exhibit commemorating ‘Los Braceros’ coming to Watsonville Farmers Market appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.
In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
Let's applaud Santa Cruz city leaders for finally tackling homelessness
The City of Santa Cruz has finally adopted a real plan to address homelessness, which is a change from past practice. The city has a three-year plan to help transition people into housing and clear city streets and parks of encampments. Mike Rotkin, longtime mayor of Santa Cruz, wants us to give our city leaders credit for trying to tackle this longtime issue. He also wants us to use our votes to fund city taxes that fight homelessness, he writes.
KSBW.com
New life for historic La Bahia in Santa Cruz with hotel groundbreaking
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — For almost 20 years, a partial facade of the La Bahia Apartments sat alone near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. New life will soon be injected into the beachfront property. The long-time owner recently entered into a joint venture to build a luxury hotel. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sanbenito.com
Supes eliminate ‘study areas’ to restrict housing
San Benito County supervisors recently decided to restrict new housing in four geographical areas that encompass significant swaths of the county’s unincorporated agricultural, open space or vacant land. But some local residents at the last board meeting decried the move as “political theater,” while voicing their support for two...
New bill may aid San Jose’s substitute teacher shortage
The temporary elimination of a cumbersome state test for substitute teachers could help ease the classroom scramble of teachers. With the signing of Senate Bill 1397, basic skill requirements have been waived for new substitute teachers with bachelor’s degrees looking to obtain a 30-day emergency teaching permit. Substitute teachers can now prove their competency through college credits, rather than taking the California Basic Educational Skills Test (CBEST). The test requires an individual to pass reading, writing and high school-level math. The bill, effective Jan. 1, 2023 through July 1, 2024, opens the door to hire more substitute teachers, school officials said.
Morgan Hill Times
Author tells story of early Santa Clara County gunfighter-sheriff
Nineteenth century Santa Clara County Sheriff John Hicks Adams is the subject of a new book, “Badass Lawman: Gangs, Guns, and the Sheriff Who Tamed the Golden State.”. Author William Briggs, a former San Jose State University mass communications professor and Dean Emeritus at Cal State Fullerton, compiled Adams’ story from original journals, personal interviews with descendants, and period and contemporary sources to illustrate Adams’ life, set against the sweep of American expansion west and the early days of California statehood. The book also explores such topics as slavery, relations with Native Americans and the challenges of Mexican Californios to preserve their heritage.
montereycountyweekly.com
When it comes to getting a home built in Monterey County, it’s good to be king—or, a knight.
While the housing crisis continues to deepen, there is one set of people seemingly immune to the local constraints of building a new home: the mega-rich. This month, construction will begin on a three-story, 19,480-square-foot home in Carmel Valley in a private subdivision near Quail Lodge with 87 water fixtures. Given the cease-and-desist order handed down by the state more than a decade ago due to Cal Am’s illegal overpumping of the Carmel River, it would seem such a project would be impossible to get approved.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy councilmember files police report over ‘threats against public officials’
A heated exchange during the Gilroy City Council’s Sept. 19 meeting led one councilmember to file a police report after a resident claimed the public would “do stuff to make your life miserable.”. Ron Kirkish of Gilroy, who made the statement toward Councilmembers Zach Hilton and Rebeca Armendariz,...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Contractors Give $20,000 to Gutzwiller Park
The County of Santa Cruz announces the Associated General Contractors of California and its member contractors Granite Construction, GraniteRock, and XL Construction have pledged $20,000 toward the Reimagining Willowbrook Park Project in memory of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. The park refresh project will serve as a dedication to Gutzwiller, a Santa...
Six Blocks: Downtown redo aims for 1,000s of new residents, 6 multistory buildings — and revived riverfront
You can see the big new building fast rising at Front and Laurel in downtown Santa Cruz. That's just the first wave of massive redevelopment that will change a big swath of downtown — and heralds even more high-density development to come. Take a tour of the vision that is fast becoming reality.
Throw an axe, gnaw a turkey leg, travel back in time at Hollister’s Renaissance Faire
Bay Area folks can practice axe-throwing, watch Shakespearean comedy, don period costumes and otherwise enjoy a trip to Elizabethan times at the Northern California Renaissance Faire in Hollister, running every weekend through Oct. 23. The event, held in a glen at Casa de Fruta, re-creates a village during the reign...
Comments / 0